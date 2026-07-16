Is Ramin Rezaeian Entering His Celebrity Era? The World Cup Star Is Generating Buzz Beyond Football

The men’s game is taking centre stage this summer. But for followers of the women’s game, Brazil 2027 is already on the horizon — and qualifying is heating up right now.

Women’s football is in a moment of genuine momentum. Spain are the reigning World Cup champions. England — Euro 2025 winners — are building toward something significant. The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil is just over a year away, and the qualification race is already producing high-stakes drama, with England, the Netherlands and Sweden all still navigating their routes to South America after failing to secure automatic European spots.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil — the first edition of the tournament to take place in South America — and will feature 32 teams across eight host cities. The tournament runs from 24 June to 25 July 2027, with venues including the iconic Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro and the Arena Corinthians in São Paulo. That is the prize every women’s national team is chasing right now.

Among those already confirmed are hosts Brazil, six AFC nations including Australia and Japan, and from UEFA: Denmark, France, Germany and Spain. England, the Netherlands and Sweden are among the nations heading into play-offs after failing to win their European qualifying groups outright. Nothing is settled. The road to Brazil is fiercely contested.

But while qualification campaigns continue and anticipation builds for 2027, there is another World Cup happening right now — and it is the biggest in history.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup: everything you need to know

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is the most ambitious men’s tournament ever staged. Running from 11 June to 19 July 2026 across the United States, Canada and Mexico, this edition breaks every previous record before the final whistle even blows.

48 nations. Three host countries. 104 matches. One trophy.

That is what this tournament looks like. The expansion from 32 to 48 teams makes this the largest World Cup in history by some distance. For football fans across the world — men’s and women’s alike — this is six weeks of uninterrupted drama.

A new format that changes everything

The expanded field demanded a new structure. The 48 nations are divided into twelve groups of four, with the top two from each group advancing automatically to the knockout stage, alongside the eight best third-placed teams from across all twelve groups.

That final provision matters. It keeps teams alive and creates genuine tension in the final round of group games. No one is mathematically safe from a third-place exit, and no one is guaranteed elimination after two defeats.

The knockout phase introduces a brand new round: the round of 32, also called the round of sixteen — a stage that has never existed in World Cup history before this edition. From there, the familiar structure takes over: last 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final on 19 July 2026 in the MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Three host nations means three different footballing cultures, three sets of atmospheres, and fixtures spread across sixteen cities. The United States carries the majority of the matches. Mexico and Canada add their own flavour. It is a logistical operation unlike anything the sport has attempted before. So far, it is working.

What has happened so far

The group stage is underway, and the early results have delivered exactly what a 48-team tournament promises: chaos, upsets and moments nobody predicted.

Group C has produced arguably the best match of the opening round. Morocco held five-time world champions Brazil to a 1-1 draw at the MetLife Stadium in New York. Morocco were the superior side in the first half — controlling possession, pressing with intensity, and taking a deserved lead through a stunning chip from PSV midfielder Ismael Saibari. Vinícius Júnior levelled for Brazil with a moment of individual brilliance, cutting inside and finishing into the far corner. The second half was less spectacular, with Brazil creating chances through Raphinha and Matheus Cunha, but Morocco’s goalkeeper Bounou stood firm and the match ended 1-1 — a result that flattered Brazil.

After two rounds of matches, Scotland lead Group C with three points, ahead of Brazil and Morocco on one point each. Nothing is decided. Everything is still alive.

Group F provided drama of a different kind. The Netherlands held Japan to a 2-2 draw in Dallas in their opening fixture. Virgil van Dijk headed Oranje in front. Japan equalised. Crysencio Summerville restored the lead. Then, deep in stoppage time, a deflected Daichi Kamada effort made it 2-2. Two goals given away. Two dropped points. One point on the board. Ronald Koeman’s side face Sweden next in what is now effectively a must-win match for group control.

The tournament’s broader significance

The 2026 World Cup is more than a football competition. It is a statement about how FIFA is positioning the sport globally. Bringing the tournament to North America — a region with a historically complicated relationship with the men’s game but a deeply passionate women’s football culture — is a deliberate strategic move.

Attendances are already enormous. Viewing figures are tracking well beyond projections. The expanded format has been criticised in some quarters for diluting quality. That criticism has not survived contact with the actual football. Morocco versus Brazil was as good as any group-stage match in recent memory. The round of 32, once it arrives, will deliver eight additional knockout ties that simply would not have existed under the old format. More games. More moments. More football.

For followers of the women’s game particularly, there is something worth noting here. The 2026 Men’s World Cup and the 2027 Women’s World Cup are separated by barely twelve months. The global infrastructure being built around this tournament — the broadcasting reach, the stadium upgrades, the new audiences being brought into the sport — will still be warm when Brazil kicks off next summer.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup is expected to feature defending champions Spain, four-time winners the United States, and a strong England side fresh from consecutive European Championship victories. Those are players and teams that already exist in the consciousness of a global audience. The men’s tournament is expanding that audience further.

Who can win the 2026 men’s World Cup?

The usual names dominate the early conversation. Brazil arrived as one of the favourites and remain in contention despite the draw with Morocco. Argentina are in the field, defending champions in spirit if not in name after their 2022 triumph. France, Spain, Germany and England all carry genuine ambitions.

But the 2026 World Cup, more than any edition before it, rewards teams that peak across five or six matches over six weeks rather than name recognition alone. Morocco demonstrated that against Brazil. The new format gives teams the opportunity to build momentum gradually. It also gives them less margin for error in a compressed group stage.

The final is eleven weeks away. Forty-eight nations started this competition. One will lift the trophy in New Jersey in July.

While you wait for Brazil 2027

If you are primarily a follower of the women’s game, this summer is not dead time. It is context-building time. The infrastructure going up around this tournament — the coverage, the audiences, the football conversation at maximum volume — sets the stage for what comes next.

The 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil will be the first held on South American soil. It will feature some of the best players on the planet. Qualification is still being decided. England are fighting their way through play-offs. The Netherlands, runners-up at Euro 2025, are doing the same.

By the time the men’s final concludes in New York on 19 July, the world will have been watching football for six consecutive weeks. Brazil 2027 is next in line. The women’s game is ready.