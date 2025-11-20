Manchester United
Is Safia Middleton-Patel Indian? All About her Ethnicity as the Manchester United Goalkeeper Finally Begins Getting Starts For the Club
Safia Middleton-Patel is indeed of Indian descent. The 21-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper was born in Wales on September 21, 2004, to an Indian father and a Welsh mother, making her of mixed Welsh-Indian heritage.
Her surname Middleton-Patel reflects this dual heritage, with “Patel” being a common Indian surname particularly associated with the Gujarati community. While specific details about her father’s background haven’t been publicly disclosed, Middleton-Patel has proudly represented Wales at international level since making her senior debut in February 2023.
Manchester United’s Safia Middleton-Patel: The Welsh Goalkeeper of Indian Heritage Making History at Euro 2025
Middleton-Patel made history in summer 2025 by becoming the first female player of Asian heritage to represent Wales at a major tournament when she played at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. She appeared in Wales’ debut match at the Euros, conceding four goals to a strong France side but earning her place in Welsh football history regardless of the result.
During her third international cap in April 2025, she was awarded Player of the Match for her performance in a 1-1 UEFA Women’s Nations League draw against Sweden, showcasing the quality that earned her a new contract with Manchester United through June 2028.
Stepping Up in United’s Hour of Need
Middleton-Patel’s opportunity at Manchester United came following Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket sustained against Aston Villa in early November. She made her Champions League debut against Paris Saint-Germain on November 13, impressing in a 2-1 victory despite it being just her second senior appearance for the club following her December 2024 debut against Newcastle United.
The goalkeeper has since deputised in crucial matches including Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Wolfsburg. Her composed performances have earned praise despite the challenging circumstances of replacing United’s first-choice keeper mid-season.
Beyond football, Middleton-Patel opened up about her autism diagnosis in September 2023, using her platform to inspire others pursuing their goals while navigating neurodiversity.
Arsenal Dragon
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Finally Confirmed: Date, Tickets and More Details
Arsenal Women will face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, January 10, 2026, with kick-off confirmed for 12:30pm GMT and the match broadcast live on Sky Sports.
This represents a crucial fixture in Arsenal’s season. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the WSL table, one point behind third-placed United, making this a six-pointer in the race for an automatic Champions League qualification spot for next season.
Arsenal Women vs. Manchester United Women Confirmed for January 10: Everything You Need to Know About the Emirates Showdown
This will be the 15th meeting between the clubs across all competitions. Arsenal hold a slight edge in the overall head-to-head, winning six, losing four and drawing four. In WSL fixtures specifically, the record reads five Arsenal wins, three defeats and four draws from 12 encounters.’
The most recent meeting came in September at Leigh Sports Village, where the sides played out a frustrating 0-0 draw. That result epitomised Arsenal’s stuttering domestic campaign, which has seen their title hopes all but evaporate despite being reigning Champions League winners.
United’s position one point ahead makes this fixture absolutely vital for Renée Slegers’ side. If Arsenal harbour any ambitions of finishing second and securing automatic Champions League qualification, they cannot afford to drop points against direct rivals. The gap to league leaders Manchester City already feels insurmountable, sitting at eight points, but the battle for second remains wide open.
Ticket Information
Tickets are currently on sale and priced affordably at £18 for adults and £9 for juniors. Given the significance of the fixture and Arsenal’s commitment to playing all 11 WSL home games at the Emirates this season, a substantial crowd is expected.
The match represents Arsenal’s first home fixture of 2026 and comes at a pivotal moment in their season as they look to arrest a concerning run of form that’s included just one win in their last five matches across all competitions.
Manchester United
Wolfsburg Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women travel to Germany on Wednesday evening looking to maintain their perfect Champions League record against a Wolfsburg side that sits three points behind them in the League Phase standings.
Predicted Lineups
Wolfsburg Women (4-2-3-1): Johannes; Linder, Dijkstra, Kuver, Levels; Kielland, Minge; Huth, Popp, Zicai; Beerensteyn
Manchester United Women (4-3-3): Middleton-Patel; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Miyazawa, Zigiotti Olme, Toone; Park, Rolfo, Malard
Wolfsburg’s Fortress Mentality
Wolfsburg exploded out of the blocks in this season’s Champions League with a commanding 4-0 demolition of Paris Saint-Germain, before edging Valerenga 2-1 on matchday two. Their perfect start ended in last week’s 3-1 defeat to record European champions Lyon, though Stephan Lerch’s side bounced back with Saturday’s 3-1 DFB-Pokal victory over Freiburg.
The German side will draw belief from their impressive record against English opposition at home as they’ve avoided defeat in all seven previous Champions League matches against WSL sides at the AOK Stadion. Captain Alex Popp remains the heartbeat of Wolfsburg’s attack despite turning 34 earlier this year.
United’s European Excellence Masks Domestic Struggles
Manchester United have established themselves as one of three teams boasting perfect records at the League Phase halfway stage, alongside Barcelona and Lyon. Marc Skinner’s side started with narrow 1-0 victories over Valerenga and Atletico Madrid before claiming a crucial 2-1 triumph against PSG at Old Trafford last week.
Their European exploits have seemingly come at a domestic cost. United have lost their last two WSL matches against Aston Villa and Manchester City, with Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat particularly painful. The loss leaves them third in the table.
Injury Concerns
Manchester United remain without Millie Turner and Celin Bizet through long-term injuries. Safia Middleton-Patel will continue in goal after Phallon Tullis-Joyce fractured her eye socket in the Aston Villa defeat earlier this month.
United currently occupy a top-four position that guarantees automatic quarter-final qualification. For Wolfsburg, victory would move them level on six points with United and strengthen their bid for a top-eight finish.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Wednesday, November 20th, 2025
Venue: AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg
TV: DAZN (UK, Germany) | Paramount+ (USA)
Manchester United
Broken Eye Socket Sidelines Manchester United Women’s Star: Expected Healing Time and Return Date
Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has suffered a fractured eye socket that could sideline her for several weeks, dealing a significant blow to the Red Devils’ momentum in both domestic and European competition.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce Fractures Eye Socket
The 29-year-old sustained the injury during United’s Women’s Super League clash against Aston Villa on November 11 in an accidental impact that required immediate attention after the match.
While she escaped without a concussion, further medical assessments confirmed the fracture, forcing her to miss Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain and Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City.
Marc Skinner confirmed after the PSG match that Tullis-Joyce had experienced “a little bit of irritation” around the affected area. She was spotted on the pitch before kick-off wearing sunglasses and talking with teammates, highlighting the sensitivity to light that typically accompanies this type of injury.
Expected Recovery Timeline
Recovery timelines for a fractured eye socket typically extend several weeks, with rest and protection crucial to ensuring safe healing before a return to competition.
Despite the concerning diagnosis, Skinner struck a cautiously optimistic tone ahead of the Manchester derby. “She should be fine, it’s just trying to make sure she doesn’t get another knock in that area,” the 42-year-old coach said on Saturday.
Impact on United’s Title Push
The timing couldn’t be worse for Manchester United. Tullis-Joyce has been in arguably the best form of her career this season, establishing herself as one of the WSL’s most reliable goalkeepers since inheriting the number one spot following Mary Earps’ departure in summer 2024.
Her absence forces United to rely on backup goalkeeper Safia Middleton-Patel, who impressed in her second senior appearance against PSG but remains relatively inexperienced at this level. The 3-0 derby defeat to City, where Middleton-Patel deputised again, exposed the defensive vulnerability created by Tullis-Joyce’s absence.
United currently sit third in the WSL table with 17 points from nine matches, but their fixture list intensifies significantly over the coming weeks. Beyond Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Wolfsburg, they face a crucial run of domestic fixtures that could define their season.
Internationally, the injury also disrupts Tullis-Joyce’s upward trajectory with the USWNT. After making her senior debut in April 2025 against Brazil, she’s been a regular in Emma Hayes’ squads and had positioned herself as a genuine contender for future major tournaments. With the United States set to face Italy in a doubleheader on November 28 and December 1, her availability remains uncertain.
