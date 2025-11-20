Is Safia Middleton-Patel Indian? All About her Ethnicity as the Manchester United Goalkeeper Finally Begins Getting Starts For the Club

Safia Middleton-Patel is indeed of Indian descent. The 21-year-old Manchester United goalkeeper was born in Wales on September 21, 2004, to an Indian father and a Welsh mother, making her of mixed Welsh-Indian heritage.

Her surname Middleton-Patel reflects this dual heritage, with “Patel” being a common Indian surname particularly associated with the Gujarati community. While specific details about her father’s background haven’t been publicly disclosed, Middleton-Patel has proudly represented Wales at international level since making her senior debut in February 2023.

Manchester United’s Safia Middleton-Patel: The Welsh Goalkeeper of Indian Heritage Making History at Euro 2025

Middleton-Patel made history in summer 2025 by becoming the first female player of Asian heritage to represent Wales at a major tournament when she played at UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. She appeared in Wales’ debut match at the Euros, conceding four goals to a strong France side but earning her place in Welsh football history regardless of the result.

During her third international cap in April 2025, she was awarded Player of the Match for her performance in a 1-1 UEFA Women’s Nations League draw against Sweden, showcasing the quality that earned her a new contract with Manchester United through June 2028.

Stepping Up in United’s Hour of Need

Middleton-Patel’s opportunity at Manchester United came following Phallon Tullis-Joyce’s fractured eye socket sustained against Aston Villa in early November. She made her Champions League debut against Paris Saint-Germain on November 13, impressing in a 2-1 victory despite it being just her second senior appearance for the club following her December 2024 debut against Newcastle United.

The goalkeeper has since deputised in crucial matches including Saturday’s 3-0 derby defeat to Manchester City and Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Wolfsburg. Her composed performances have earned praise despite the challenging circumstances of replacing United’s first-choice keeper mid-season.

Beyond football, Middleton-Patel opened up about her autism diagnosis in September 2023, using her platform to inspire others pursuing their goals while navigating neurodiversity.

Also read: Broken Eye Socket Sidelines Manchester United Women’s Star: Expected Healing Time and Return Date