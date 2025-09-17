Is Thierry Henry Taking a Sly Dig at Mikel Arteta Whenever He Gets a Chance?

Arsenal supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with Thierry Henry’s persistent criticism of Mikel Arteta, with many questioning whether the club legend has developed a personal agenda against the current manager.

The Latest Comments From Thierry Henry About Mikel Arteta

Henry’s recent remarks about Arsenal’s mentality represent another pointed critique aimed squarely at Arteta’s tactical approach. His assertion that “you cannot enter a game to not lose it” when facing elite opposition directly challenges the manager’s game management philosophy, particularly referencing Arsenal’s defensive approach against stronger teams.

The Arsenal legend specifically mentioned the 0-2 loss to Villa back in the 2023/24 season, which was the main reason the club failed to win the title; criticizing Arteta’s decision to substitute a striker for a midfielder “to not lose” – a tactic that backfired spectacularly.

A Consistent Pattern

This criticism follows previous public statements where Henry questioned Arsenal’s lack of trophy success under Arteta. In May 2025, he criticized the manager’s transfer strategy, arguing Arsenal “had time to get a No 9” and questioning why the club hasn’t reached major finals recently.

Henry also suggested Arsenal “should have won a trophy” under Arteta by now, despite the significant progress made since the Spaniard’s appointment. His analysis frequently focuses on what Arsenal haven’t achieved rather than acknowledging their transformation from mid-table mediocrity to title contenders.

Growing Fan Frustration

Some Arsenal supporters feel Henry’s commentary has become unnecessarily harsh, with articles describing his criticism as “hypocritical” and questioning his motives. Others defend the legend’s right to analyze his former club objectively. Here are some reactions from fans:

The timing of Henry’s latest comments, following Arsenal’s impressive Champions League victory over Athletic Bilbao, suggests a pattern of highlighting negatives despite positive results. Whether this represents legitimate tactical analysis or personal bias remains a contentious topic among Arsenal supporters.

