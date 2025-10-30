French Ligue1
Ismaila Sarr – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ismaila Sarr is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for Premier League club Crystal and for the Senegal national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ismala Sarr, a Senegalese professional football player known for his winger ability, was born on February 25, 1998. Ismaela Sarr continues to play a crucial role for both his club and country thanks to a combination of talent, pace, and goal-scoring prowess. He is one of Senegal’s most promising football exports because of his perseverance and talent, as seen by his journey from Génération Foot to Marseille.
He joined Marseille in July 2023 from Watford. In 2021, Sarr played a crucial role in helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history. His contributions were recognized by the nation’s President, Macky Sall, who appointed him as a Grand Officer of the National Order of the Lion.
Ismaila Sarr’s Net Worth and Salary
The gifted player Ismaila Sarr has amassed impressive financial success during his career. He plays as both an attacking midfielder and a striker earning an amazing £81,000 per week, or £4,212,000 annually. His net worth is an astounding £29 million, and his current contract is slated to end in 2026. Additionally, his market value of €20.00 million, which reflects his influence and demand in the football industry, is a result of his remarkable performances.
Ismaila Sarr Club Career
Sarr began his football journey with Senegalese club Génération Foot before joining FC Metz in 2016. He moved to Rennes in 2017 after a standout run, where he displayed his skills in Ligue 1. Sarr completed a substantial move to the Premier League team Watford in August 2019. During his time at Watford, he left a lasting impression by contributing to victories by scoring significant goals. Notably, he was crucial in Liverpool’s 2019–20 season-ending league-winning streak.
Sarr’s football prowess drew Marseille’s eye, and he signed for the French club in July 2023, further confirming his status as a top-tier winger. He joined the club for a reported transfer fee of €13m plus add-ons for a contract of 5 years. He moved to the Crystal Palace club in 2024 and received the no. 7 Jersey. It was his return to the EPL after a hiatus.
Ismaila Sarr International Career
Sarr showcased his abilities at an early age by playing for Senegal’s U23 national squad. Later, in 2016, he made his national team debut for Senegal. In 2017, he scored his first goal for his country against Libya in a friendly match. He also travelled with the Senegal team to both the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they made the final.
Ismaila Sarr Family
The importance of Ismaila Sarr’s family to his life and career cannot be overstated. He was adored by his parents, Abdoulaye Sarr Naar Gaad and Marieme Ba, and was born on February 25, 1998, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. His close relationship with his four siblings—two brothers Papis and Badara Sarr, two sisters Kiné and Ndèye Ami—reflects the love and encouragement that have fostered his talent and enthusiasm for football. Their close-knit family has been a source of support for him throughout his sports career.
Ismaila Sarr’s wife – Fatou Sarr
Ismaila Sarr and his wife Fatou Sarr live a happy and loving personal life together. The pair cherishes their time together and doesn’t overshare it on social media, preferring to embrace it in private. Many people wish them the joy of motherhood in the near future as they continue to lead a content and fulfilled life together because of their obvious tight links and happiness.
Ismaila Sarr Sponsors and Endorsements
There is yet no information available regarding Ismaila Sarr’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.
Ismaila Sarr Cars and Tattoos
Ismaila Sarr embraces a natural and uncluttered appearance by refraining from getting any tattoos on his body. His attention is still on his performance on the football pitch, and details about his car are kept to himself. Sarr’s commitment to the game dominates the canvas, demonstrating his dedication and talent in the football world, with no information about his car and no tattoos.
Cecilie Porsdal Childhood and Family
Cecilie was born on November 12, 1996. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. There is also no information about her siblings.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Danish lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to learn about the beautiful girlfriend of Joachim Andersen.
Cecilie Porsdal Education
Cecilie spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Denmark. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled in a university programme after that.
Cecilie Porsdal Career
Cecilie is a Social media star. Cecilie has gained massive popularity on Instagram. She collaborates with different brands and promotes their product through her social media reach. She often posts alluring pictures of herself. She also posts a lot of exciting content. She maintains a positive influence on her audience.
Cecilie Porsdal Net Worth
The social media industry has seen significant growth in the last couple of years, especially during the lockdown. Well, Cecilie has understood how to use her fanbase to earn a handsome amount of money. She collaborates with big brands and promotes a specific product through channels that bring significant revenue. Her current net worth is pretty significant and very substantial compared to other WAGs’ earnings.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Relationship
Joachim Andersen has been dating the attractive Danish influencer Cecilie Porsdal for a very long time. They have been together since they were teenagers in 2015. The duo maintained secrecy in the initial months of their relationship.
They privately started dating. However, the Danish media got a sense of the event and started putting out a lot of gossip. Soon after that, they publicly announced their relationship and surprised many fans. Their love story has gained popularity on social media. They maintain healthy communication and enjoy the company of each other.
Cecilie Porsdal and Joachim Andersen Children
Leon Andersen and Cecilie Porsdal don’t have any kids. They have been living together for a long time. However, they feel they are still ready for such a big responsibility and want some time before such a big turn.
Cecilie Porsdal Social Media
Cecilie earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Joachim Andersen became public. On her Instagram page, she mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful child. She also likes travelling and posts snaps. Cecilie Porsdal has 7k followers and she also manages her art page. Her account has pictures of herself , her boyfriend, new locations, babies, and restaurants.
FAQs about Cecilie Porsdal
William Saliba Net Worth and Salary
Saliba is beginning to rise as a baller as well his net worth is starting to rise. The French International is said to have an estimated net worth of $27 Million. He has a long-term contract with Arsenal which earns up to 9 million euros annually. Saliba is easily one of the highest paid football players of Arsenal.
He has been so good this season is certainly one for the future and certainly, Arsenal will make him stay at the club by offering lucrative contracts. His market value is updated to 55 million euros in May 2025.
William Saliba Club Career
Saliba started to play at the age of six under the guidance of Kylian Mbappe’s father. In 2016, he moved to Saint-Étienne and signed his first contract at the age of 17. He made his debut in September 2018, in a Ligue1 win over Toulouse and went on to make 13 appearances that season.
Arsenal signed him in 2019 for an estimated fee of 27 million pounds plus add-ons and then was again loaned back to Saint-Étienne. He made 17 appearances and helped the team reach the 2020 Coupe de France Final. He returned to Arsenal in July 2020.
He made his first appearance for Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match against MK Dons in August 2020. He was left out of the squad and was only able to play for the Arsenal U23. He was again loaned to the French teams Nice and Marseille for which the Arsenal boss Arteta expresses his regret.
Saliba debuted for Arsenal in August 2022, impressing with a faultless performance. He scored his first goal and won Goal of the Month in August. In 2025, William Saliba’s contract was extended till 2030.
William Saliba International career
On March 21 2022, Saliba received his first senior International call-up following the injury of Benjamin Pavard for the friendlies against Ivory Coast and South Africa. Saliba played from France U16 to France U21 National Football Team before playing the senior France national team for which he has appeared 7 times.
William Saliba Early Life
Saliba was born on 24 March 2001 in Bondy, France. His father is Lebanese and his mother is Cameroonian. The parental details of the French footballer are not available as of now. We certainly hope that he has a good time with his family.
William Saliba Girlfriend
Saliba is rumoured to be single and is currently not dating anyone and has his focus completely on developing his skills in the field. Also, no evidence of his past relationship is available. William will certainly be hoping to take a step ahead in his life by being in a relationship soon.
William Saliba Endorsements and Sponsorship
William Saliba has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, Saliba exclusively uses Nike products in matches. In the 2021/22 season, Saliba exclusively wore the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 Elite boots throughout the season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products.
William Saliba Cars and Tattoos
William Saliba, the professional football player for Arsenal and the French national team, has an impressive car collection. Among his notable vehicles is the Audi E-Tron GT, a luxurious and high-performance electric grand tourer with 637 hp and a range of over 230 miles. Additionally, Saliba owns a Volkswagen ID.4, an electric SUV known for its family-friendly design, practicality, and impressive driving performance.
William has a lot of space on his body to be tattooed but there is no evidence that he has inked his skin. His pictures on social media have clearly indicated that he is not a fan of tattoos and doesn’t have one.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Families
Jolyn was born in Germany in 1980. However, there is no disclosed information about her parents or other family members as she has kept all this private.
Peter Bosz was born on 21 November 1963 in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private.
Jolyn Bosz husband Peter Bosz
Peter Bosz is a former player and currently the head coach of French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais. He started his playing career as a midfielder with Vitesse in 1981. He has represented several clubs from Japanese to German in his short playing career.
After finishing his career as a player, he became a coach of amateurs AGOVV Apeldoorn where he won a national amateur league. He was appointed the manager of his old club Vitesse on a two-year contract on 19 June 2013. Bosz made the club reach the top of the league in the Eredivisie for the first time since 2006. In May 2016, Bosz was appointed as the new head coach of AFC Ajax. However, Peter didn’t have such a good time with the club. He was soon transferred to German club Borussia Dortmund. It was a record buyout of a head coach for a German club of 5 million Euros.
In December 2018, he was appointed the head coach of Bayern Leverkusen. He made them secure the UEFA Champions League qualification in the season’s final game. He then made his way to the French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais.
Jolyn and Peter Bosz Kids
Jolyn and Peter met when the former was in her first marriage. She was married to Wouter Engelbertink. Peter was single after his separation from his first wife, Annette Jannink. They crossed paths in the year 2010.
The couple dated for a long time before finally getting married in a private ceremony, and since then, it’s more than a decade since they have been leading a happy married life. She is 17 years younger than Peter. The couple has been married for 6 years.
Jolyn is the stepmother of professional football players Gino and Sonny and Peter’s daughter Bo. She doesn’t share a child with Peter.
Peter has been blessed to have a partner like Jolyn, who has been by his side in all the highs and lows of his career.
Jolyn Bosz Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jolyn is mainly a sales coordinator and currently works at Minus 417, a health/beauty supplier. She has previously worked at Theaterhotel Almelo as well. She has experience in this field and should be earning a lucrative salary.
Much is known about her as she doesn’t have any social media. Jolyn’s net worth is still not disclosed. She doesn’t share about her payout and earnings. However, Peter has an estimated net worth of around $5.5 million.
