Ismaila Sarr – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ismaila Sarr is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for Premier League club Crystal and for the Senegal national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ismala Sarr, a Senegalese professional football player known for his winger ability, was born on February 25, 1998. Ismaela Sarr continues to play a crucial role for both his club and country thanks to a combination of talent, pace, and goal-scoring prowess. He is one of Senegal’s most promising football exports because of his perseverance and talent, as seen by his journey from Génération Foot to Marseille.

He joined Marseille in July 2023 from Watford. In 2021, Sarr played a crucial role in helping Senegal win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in their history. His contributions were recognized by the nation’s President, Macky Sall, who appointed him as a Grand Officer of the National Order of the Lion.

Ismaila Sarr joined Marseille from Watford in 2023. (Credits: @ismaila_sarr_18 Instagram)

Ismaila Sarr’s Net Worth and Salary

The gifted player Ismaila Sarr has amassed impressive financial success during his career. He plays as both an attacking midfielder and a striker earning an amazing £81,000 per week, or £4,212,000 annually. His net worth is an astounding £29 million, and his current contract is slated to end in 2026. Additionally, his market value of €20.00 million, which reflects his influence and demand in the football industry, is a result of his remarkable performances.

Ismaila Sarr Club Career

Sarr began his football journey with Senegalese club Génération Foot before joining FC Metz in 2016. He moved to Rennes in 2017 after a standout run, where he displayed his skills in Ligue 1. Sarr completed a substantial move to the Premier League team Watford in August 2019. During his time at Watford, he left a lasting impression by contributing to victories by scoring significant goals. Notably, he was crucial in Liverpool’s 2019–20 season-ending league-winning streak.

Sarr’s football prowess drew Marseille’s eye, and he signed for the French club in July 2023, further confirming his status as a top-tier winger. He joined the club for a reported transfer fee of €13m plus add-ons for a contract of 5 years. He moved to the Crystal Palace club in 2024 and received the no. 7 Jersey. It was his return to the EPL after a hiatus.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1683593121655930881?s=20

Ismaila Sarr International Career

Sarr showcased his abilities at an early age by playing for Senegal’s U23 national squad. Later, in 2016, he made his national team debut for Senegal. In 2017, he scored his first goal for his country against Libya in a friendly match. He also travelled with the Senegal team to both the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they made the final.

Ismaila Sarr Family

The importance of Ismaila Sarr’s family to his life and career cannot be overstated. He was adored by his parents, Abdoulaye Sarr Naar Gaad and Marieme Ba, and was born on February 25, 1998, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. His close relationship with his four siblings—two brothers Papis and Badara Sarr, two sisters Kiné and Ndèye Ami—reflects the love and encouragement that have fostered his talent and enthusiasm for football. Their close-knit family has been a source of support for him throughout his sports career.

Ismaila Sarr’s wife – Fatou Sarr

Ismaila Sarr and his wife Fatou Sarr live a happy and loving personal life together. The pair cherishes their time together and doesn’t overshare it on social media, preferring to embrace it in private. Many people wish them the joy of motherhood in the near future as they continue to lead a content and fulfilled life together because of their obvious tight links and happiness.

Ismaila Sarr with his wife Fatou Sarr. (Credits: @ismaila_sarr_18 Instagram)

Ismaila Sarr Sponsors and Endorsements

There is yet no information available regarding Ismaila Sarr’s sponsors. The specifics of any sponsorship or endorsement deals he may have been not made public. In professional football, confidentiality agreements between the player and the sponsoring brands are frequently a part of sponsorship negotiations.

Ismaila Sarr Cars and Tattoos

Ismaila Sarr embraces a natural and uncluttered appearance by refraining from getting any tattoos on his body. His attention is still on his performance on the football pitch, and details about his car are kept to himself. Sarr’s commitment to the game dominates the canvas, demonstrating his dedication and talent in the football world, with no information about his car and no tattoos.

