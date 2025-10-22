Who Is Josipa Perisic? Meet The Wife Of Ivan Perisic

Josipa Perisic is famous for being the wife of Croatian star Ivan Perisic. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Josipa Perisic is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic, she has gained popularity. She met her sweetheart during high school and married. Nevertheless, she is also a successful entrepreneur and a caring mother.

Ivan Perisic has played in most of the major leagues in Europe. He joined Inter in 2015 and has since been improving his abilities and mastering his skills in every passing season. The Croatian helped his team to secure the scudetto in the 2021/22 season. He is now a part of Eredivisie where he plays for the PSV club.

Before that, he had a successful spell during the one season loan spell with Bayern Munich. Perisic is also a star for his national side as he helped them to reach the World Cup final in 2018. Today we are going to discuss his love life in detail. So stay tuned to learn more.

Josipa Perisic Childhood and Family

Josipa was born on August 27 in Split, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia, making her nationality Croatian. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data.

As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences.

Josipa was born in Split, SR Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia.

We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Ivan Perisic.

Josipa Perisic Education

Josipa studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation. She built a business by leveraging her skills and expertise, but we don’t know whether she is a self-taught entrepreneur or learned it in college.

Josipa Perisic career

Josipa is an Entrepreneur. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which industry she is currently operating. We are looking for more details on the matter. Come back later to learn more.

Josipa is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Croatian beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Josipa is an Entrepreneur.

Josipa is also the biggest supporter of Ivan Perisic. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Josipa cheers up Perisic’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Josipa Perisic Net Worth

Josipa’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.

Perisic earns a handsome figure from his football contract with Inter Milan. Their added income helps them to lead a comfortable life.

Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic relationship

Ivan Perisic met with his wife when they were in the same school. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Josipa kept faith in her partner and supported him massively. The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond.

Ivan Perisic met with his wife at school.

They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Josipa followed her partner to France, Belgium, Germany and Italy. Finally, in 2012, they tied the knot in front of their family members and friends. It seems they have plans to spend the rest of their life together.

Josipa Perisic and Ivan Perisic Children

The duo has two beautiful children. Their first child, a son, Leonardo Perisic, was born on October 14, 2012. Josipa gave birth to their second child, a daughter, Manuela Perisic, on July 28, 2014.

Ivan Perisic with his wife and children.

Josipa Perisic Social media

Josipa has earned massive popularity on social media after her relationship with Perisic came into the public eye. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, husband. The content she shares suggest that she loves adventure and often spends time in the snow with the kids. Josipa Perisic is active on Instagram and shares everything on her feed.

