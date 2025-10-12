Jack Butland – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scottish Premiership club Rangers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Jack has represented the England football team at the national level. He has been a part of many clubs in the Premier League. As of 2025, he is a part of the Rangers team. Let us see more about the goal keeper’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Jack Butland signed for Rangers in 2023. Credits: Instagram

Jack Butland Net Worth and Salary

Jack has been earning primarily from his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million as of 2025. The current market value of the player is reported at 2 million euros by Transfermarkt. His salary for Rangers is estimated at £1,300,000. Jack Butland earns £25,000 and his weekly wages are way higher than many players’ income.

Jack Butland Club Career

Jack started to play football at Clevedon United when he was younger. He moved then to Birmingham City in 2007 where he played with the youths until 2010. Later in 2010, he was promoted and was offered his senior professional contract which he couldn’t refuse.

After the first year at the club, he was loaned to Cheltenham Town for two consecutive years where he made 14 appearances. He returned to the club and played for a season. In January 2013, Stoke City signed Jack on a four-and-a-half-year deal and remained on loan till the end of the 2012/13 season at Birmingham for a reported fee of £3.3 million plus add-ons.

Jack Butland plays for Rangers. Credits: Instagram

He joined the new side in June 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Barnsley for a half-season loan. He was then loaned out to Leeds United and joined Derby County for a month’s loan after he returned in 2013.

He then returned to Stoke City and was included in the squad ahead of the 2015/16 season. He impressed the fans with his performance in the match against Norwich City in August 2015 which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the Man of the Match award in the next match due to his performance against Newcastle United which ended in a 0-0 draw.

After serving 7 years with the club and making 159 appearances for the club, he was sold to Crystal Palace in October 2020 on a three-year deal for a reported fee of 1 million pounds. In 2023, Jack Butland made his way to Rangers. He was also a part of the Manchester United team for a season on loan.

Jack Butland International Career

Jack made his National debut for England’s U16 team in October 2008 against Northern Ireland which ended in a 6-0 victory. He has represented England from U16 to U21 at the national level. He was also included in the Great Britain squad to represent the country in the 2012 Olympics.

Jack Butland has a net worth of £13.4 million. Credits: Instagram

He made his debut senior appearance against Italy on August 12 after Joe Hart was ruled out of the match due to injury and became the youngest keeper of the England national team. He was included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Jack Butland Family

Jack was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland made lots of effort to make Jack a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed his family details till now.

Jack Butland’s Wife – Annabel Peyton

Jack got married to his long-term girlfriend Annabel Peyton. They both were blessed with a boy George Matthew Butland in 2019 and the family seems to lead a happy life. Their second kid, Freddie Matthew Butland, was born in 2021. The couple enjoy their time with their 2 sons.

Jack Butland with his family (Credits: Instagram)

Jack Butland Sponsors and Endorsements

Jack is an experienced goalkeeper and one of the best players in his position. The player has a primary deal with Nike as his boot sponsor. As per the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has a deal with MN2S as well.

Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos

Jack had his Audi RS5 stolen from his house in 2014 but that didn’t stop him from buying another car. He was seen with a Range Rover Sport later. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.

