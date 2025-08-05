Former Midfielder Once Dubbed ‘The Next Paul Gascoigne’ Set for Shock Return to Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is edging closer to a sensational Emirates Stadium homecoming as Arsenal‘s new Under-21s head coach, with both parties in advanced negotiations over a summer appointment.

The Prodigal Son’s Journey Back

The 33-year-old former England international, who once carried the weight of expectation as Arsène Wenger’s golden boy, is one of a number of candidates for the position following his departure from Norwich City’s first-team coaching setup in recent months. Sources suggest the deal isn’t sealed, but momentum is building for a reunion seven years in the making.

Wilshere’s coaching trajectory has been deliberately methodical since hanging up his boots. After managing Arsenal’s Under-18s before moving to Carrow Road as Johannes Hoff Thorup‘s assistant, he’s gained invaluable experience working with both academy talent and senior professionals. The move to Norwich demonstrated his ambition to learn beyond the comfort zone of his boyhood club.

Read More: Andriani Michael: Jack Wilshere Wife, net worth, career, kids, and family

Strategic Timing of Jack Wilshere’s Possible Move

Arsenal’s coaching reshuffle creates the perfect opportunity for Wilshere’s return. His influence on up and coming midfield talent Max Dowman could prove crucial, with the teenager representing exactly the type of technical midfielder Arsenal want to develop. Wilshere understands the club’s DNA better than most external candidates, having lived through both the glory days and injury-ravaged disappointments.

Jack Wilshere

The appointment would also send a powerful message about Arsenal’s commitment to their academy graduates. Mikel Arteta has consistently praised Wilshere’s coaching potential, previously stating he would “100 per cent” return to Arsenal in a coaching capacity.

Full Circle

For a player whose career was derailed by persistent ankle problems, returning as a coach represents the ultimate redemption story. The midfielder who once terrorized Premier League defenses with his close control and vision now gets the chance to nurture the next generation of Arsenal talent.

This isn’t just about nostalgia – it’s strategic succession planning that could define Arsenal’s academy output for years to come.

Read More: 5 Stars Who Have Played for Both Arsenal and Villarreal – The Players Who Crossed Between Emirates and El Madrigal