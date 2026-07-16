Birmingham City Sign France Defender Jade Rastocle From Montpellier on Undisclosed Fee

Birmingham City have secured French defender Jade Rastocle from Montpellier HSC on an undisclosed transfer fee. The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Blues following two years establishing herself within French football’s top tier, accumulating 42 appearances across all competitions while contributing toward Montpellier’s successful relegation avoidance campaign last season.

We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Jade Rastocle from Montpellier for an undisclosed fee. — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 16, 2026

Rastocle began her career at Sarcelles before progressing through Stade de Reims where she spent three seasons developing her defensive craft. Her progression through French football structures combined with youth international recognition at Under-23 level demonstrates genuine pathway development through elite competitive environments.

Young Defender Expresses Genuine Club Enthusiasm

Rastocle articulated authentic excitement regarding her Birmingham opportunity, specifically highlighting the club’s evident ambitions and historic significance as decisive factors. Her language suggests genuine belief in the project rather than transactional arrangement, indicating confidence in Birmingham’s competitive trajectory during their Women’s Super League return.

Welcome Jade 📸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/x4LPaW1fvz — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 16, 2026

The defender emphasised viewing her move as unbelievable opportunity, suggesting recognition of the step-up from French football toward English elite competition. Her enthusiasm suggests readiness for championship-winning environment demands.

Birmingham Construct Defensive Reinforcement

Rastocle becomes Birmingham’s third summer signing alongside Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund, demonstrating deliberate defensive reconstruction supporting their championship squad. Rather than maintaining existing personnel, they systematically acquire proven performers capable of elevating their defensive standards at Women’s Super League level.

Our third signing of the summer. 🇫🇷💙 pic.twitter.com/pmkysCpoA8 — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 16, 2026

This signing feels strategically sound for Birmingham’s competitive ambitions. Rastocle arrives with established French football experience combined with international youth recognition, suggesting genuine defensive quality capable of immediate contribution. Her youth profile alongside proven capability provides optimal combination for sustained competitive investment moving forward.

Good afternoon, who wants another one? ✍️ pic.twitter.com/OAjPpnEwbp — Birmingham City Women (@BCFCWomen) July 16, 2026

Also read: Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer