Birmingham City
Birmingham City Sign France Defender Jade Rastocle From Montpellier on Undisclosed Fee
Birmingham City have secured French defender Jade Rastocle from Montpellier HSC on an undisclosed transfer fee. The 22-year-old centre-back joins the Blues following two years establishing herself within French football’s top tier, accumulating 42 appearances across all competitions while contributing toward Montpellier’s successful relegation avoidance campaign last season.
Rastocle began her career at Sarcelles before progressing through Stade de Reims where she spent three seasons developing her defensive craft. Her progression through French football structures combined with youth international recognition at Under-23 level demonstrates genuine pathway development through elite competitive environments.
Young Defender Expresses Genuine Club Enthusiasm
Rastocle articulated authentic excitement regarding her Birmingham opportunity, specifically highlighting the club’s evident ambitions and historic significance as decisive factors. Her language suggests genuine belief in the project rather than transactional arrangement, indicating confidence in Birmingham’s competitive trajectory during their Women’s Super League return.
The defender emphasised viewing her move as unbelievable opportunity, suggesting recognition of the step-up from French football toward English elite competition. Her enthusiasm suggests readiness for championship-winning environment demands.
Birmingham Construct Defensive Reinforcement
Rastocle becomes Birmingham’s third summer signing alongside Millie Turner and Lisa Naalsund, demonstrating deliberate defensive reconstruction supporting their championship squad. Rather than maintaining existing personnel, they systematically acquire proven performers capable of elevating their defensive standards at Women’s Super League level.
This signing feels strategically sound for Birmingham’s competitive ambitions. Rastocle arrives with established French football experience combined with international youth recognition, suggesting genuine defensive quality capable of immediate contribution. Her youth profile alongside proven capability provides optimal combination for sustained competitive investment moving forward.
Also read: Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
Birmingham City
Lisa Naalsund Departs Manchester United for Birmingham City as Midfielder Completes Summer Switch
Lisa Naalsund has completed her permanent transfer from Manchester United Women to Birmingham City, departing Old Trafford following three and a half years establishing herself within their squad. The midfielder made 74 appearances while scoring eight goals during her tenure, including crucial FA Cup final contributions that helped United claim silverware against Tottenham Hotspur in 2024.
Naalsund’s departure represents another significant Manchester United Women exit following departures of Leah Galton, Hannah Blundell and Millie Turner. Chelsea’s accepted bid for striker Melvine Malard further demonstrates substantial summer squad reshaping as Manchester United undergo significant reconstruction.
Experienced Midfielder Reflects on Competitive Journey
Naalsund expressed genuine appreciation regarding her Manchester United experience, specifically highlighting the privilege of competing alongside elite players who consistently challenged her development. Her language suggests authentic gratitude rather than forced departure sentiment, indicating genuine fulfillment regarding her Old Trafford years.
The midfielder specifically referenced memorable experiences including stadium atmospheres, international competition exposure and trophy success, suggesting deep emotional connection to her time at the club despite her departure.
Manchester United Navigate Major Squad Transition
Naalsund’s exit represents part of wider Manchester United Women reconstruction affecting multiple squad positions. The club appear undergoing substantial personnel changes beyond simple squad rotation, suggesting deliberate restructuring strategy under evolving management.
This departure feels genuinely significant for Manchester United’s competitive trajectory. Rather than simply losing established players through natural departures, they’re experiencing simultaneous exits of multiple experienced performers. That collective movement suggests potential broader institutional changes beyond individual player circumstances, indicating potentially transformative summer for the women’s programme.
Also read: Manchester United Secure Layla Drury on First Professional Contract as Academy Star Breaks Records
Birmingham City
Marcus Bignot Returns to Birmingham City as Under 18s Coach Four Years After Homophobic Abuse Sacking
Marcus Bignot has agreed a deal to become Birmingham City’s Under 18s lead academy coach, Football Insider sources confirm, returning to a club where his history carries significant complexity.
The 51 year old left Swindon Town by mutual consent in May 2026 after almost two years as assistant head coach and now joins a Birmingham City academy structure that already confirmed Scott Sellars as senior pathway to professional and Under 21s coach on June 26.
The appointment will generate scrutiny that Birmingham must be prepared to address publicly. Bignot was sacked by Birmingham City Women in July 2022 after being found guilty of homophobic abuse during a match against Tottenham Hotspur Women on February 13 of that year.
The FA’s independent panel described his defence as “not credible” and handed him a seven match touchline ban alongside a mandatory education course. Hiring him back four years later demands a clearer statement of intent than a quiet announcement.
A Coaching Career That Spans Decades
Bignot’s connection to Birmingham runs deep. At just 24, he became manager of Birmingham City Ladies in 1998, immediately revamping the club’s youth structure while continuing his playing career simultaneously. He guided them from the Midland Combination League into the top flight of women’s football across two promotions, before financial difficulties ended his first spell in 2005.
He returned briefly as a football consultant in 2011 before his second managerial stint from 2021 ended in dismissal.
As a player, Bignot made almost 400 Football League appearances for Crewe Alexandra, Bristol Rovers, QPR and Millwall after starting at Kidderminster. He was also an England Under 18 and Under 19 assistant coach between 2019 and 2021.
Springboard or Controversy Magnet?
Birmingham clearly believe Bignot’s academy credentials outweigh his recent history. He has spoken openly about wanting to manage at the highest level, and roles at Cheltenham, Shrewsbury and Swindon suggest he has continued building his coaching profile since 2022. Whether this appointment represents genuine rehabilitation or a reputational risk for a club trying to rebuild under new ownership remains a question Birmingham’s hierarchy will need to answer convincingly.
Also read: Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
Birmingham City
Birmingham City Confirm Eight Departures After WSL Promotion as Major Summer Rebuild Begins at St Andrew’s
Birmingham City are heading back to the Women’s Super League, and they are doing so with a squad that is going to look very different from the one that earned them promotion.
Eight players have been confirmed as departures following the conclusion of the season, with three loan players also returning to their parent clubs. It is a significant overhaul, and the club will need to get their recruitment right if they want to survive in the top flight.
The two names that will hurt the most are Lucy Quinn and club captain Christie Harrison-Murray.
Quinn brought creativity, leadership, and big-moment quality to a side that needed all three during a tough WSL2 campaign.
Harrison-Murray led the team as captain through the entirety of the promotion push. Losing the player who lifted the dressing room and dragged this squad to the top flight is a genuine risk heading into such a demanding first season back.
The Full List of Departures
Alongside Quinn and Harrison-Murray, goalkeeper Adrianna Franch departs after joining mid-season. Lily Agg, Michaela Kovacs, Poppy Irvine, Shanade Hopcroft, and Tegan McGowan are also leaving. That is a substantial amount of experience and squad depth walking out of the door at once.
The Challenge Ahead in the WSL
Promotion is wonderful. Staying up is the hard part. Birmingham know better than most how unforgiving the WSL can be for newly promoted sides, having experienced relegation before. The summer window is not just important for this club, it is absolutely critical.
What Comes Next
Birmingham are expected to be among the busiest clubs in the transfer market over the coming weeks. They need goals, leadership, and WSL experience. The foundation of promotion is there. Now they have to build something on top of it quickly.
Also read: Gabby George Sends Message to Man United Women Fans After Chelsea Defeat as Veteran Defender Vows to Come Back Stronger
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