Jamaal Lascelles – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamaal Lascelles is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Newcastle United in the English Premier League and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamaal Lascelles is a talented English centre-back who currently plays for Newcastle United in the Premier League. He has established himself as a key player for the club and was named captain at the age of 22. Lascelles has become a leader both on and off the field, and his performances have been praised by fans and pundits alike. He has played more than 200 matches for the club and has been their star player over the years.
He is also involved in various charitable initiatives and has become a well-respected figure in the Newcastle community. Since becoming captain, Lascelles has become a leader both on and off the field. He is known for his commanding presence in defence, his ability to read the game, and his excellent aerial ability. Lascelles has also been praised for his leadership qualities and his ability to motivate his teammates.
Jamaal Lascelles’s Net Worth and Salary
Jamaal Lascelles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22,100,000 as of 2026. The player’s market value in 2026 is valued at €9.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2,860,000 per year playing for Newcastle United. There is no information whether he will continue with the club or he will move to another team.
Jamaal Lascelles Club Career
Lascelles started his youth career with Nottingham Forest and made his professional debut for the club in 2012. He quickly established himself as a talented defender, and his performances attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs. In 2014, he signed a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle United, which saw him join the club in the summer of 2014.
In his first season with Newcastle, Lascelles played for the club’s under-21 team and helped them win the Premier League International Cup. The following season, he was promoted to the first team and made his Premier League debut in a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. He quickly established himself as a key player for Newcastle, and his performances helped the club avoid relegation.
Lascelles was named Newcastle’s captain in August 2016, at the age of 22. He led the club to an immediate return to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season after they had been relegated the previous season. Lascelles was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for his performances, and he signed a new six-year contract with Newcastle in September 2017.
Jamaal Lascelles International Career
Jamaal Lascelles has played for England in several youth international categories, ranging from under-18 to under-21. He was selected for the 21-man squad for the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and debuted in a friendly match against Uruguay. In February 2014, he earned his first under-21 call-up and played his first game for the team in September of that year in a qualifying match against Moldova.
Jamaal Lascelles Family
Jamaal Lascelles was born on 11 November 1993 in Derby, England. His parents Tim Lascelles and Jill Lascelles struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Jamaal Lascelles’s Wife – Harpinder Rai
The Center-back has been enjoying his time with his wife Harpinder Rai. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with two-baby boys whose names are not available. The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Jamaal Lascelles Sponsors and Endorsements
Jamaal Lascelles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Jamaal Lascelles Cars and Tattoos
Jamaal Lascelles has been spotted driving a Land rover car in the streets of Derby in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Jamaal Lascelles has inked the skin on his chest and both his right and left hands.
Aston Villa
Lewis Grabban – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Lewis Grabban is an English professional football player who plays as a forward for the former Saudi professional league club Al-Ahli and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Lewis James Grabban famously called Lewis Grabban joined the Saudi professional club Al-Ahli in 2022. Lewis is a talented and experienced striker who has had a successful career in professional football. His ability to score goals consistently and his hardworking attitude make him a valuable player for any team he plays for, and his leadership skills and experience have helped him become a role model for younger players.
Grabban is known for his ability to score goals from various positions and is often praised for his intelligent movement and finishing ability. He is also a hardworking player who is willing to track back and help out defensively. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Lewis Grabban’s Net Worth and Salary
Lewis Grabban is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £8 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €2 million by Transfermarkt. He earned a salary of £1.5 million per year playing for Al-Ahli. Lewis Grabban is not playing football and he might have invested his earnings in ventures.
Lewis Grabban Club Career
Grabban started his youth career at Crystal Palace and played for several years in the academy before moving on to play for the youth teams of Millwall and AFC Bournemouth. In 2008, he made his professional debut for Bournemouth and played for the club for three seasons, making over 80 appearances and scoring 35 goals.
In 2011, Grabban joined Rotherham United on loan, where he made an instant impact, scoring four goals in his first six appearances for the club. He returned to Bournemouth the following season and continued to be a key player for the club, scoring 13 goals in 39 appearances.
In 2014, Grabban was signed by Norwich City for a fee of around £3m. He made 28 appearances for the club in his first season and helped them earn promotion to the Premier League. Grabban continued to play for Norwich in the Premier League, but struggled to make an impact and was loaned out to Reading and Sunderland in subsequent seasons.
In 2018, Grabban signed for Nottingham Forest, where he has been a key player for the club ever since. In his first season, he scored 16 goals in 43 appearances, and in the 2019-20 season, he scored 20 goals in 45 appearances. Grabban has continued to be a top scorer for Forest, with his ability to score goals consistently making him a valuable player for the team.
Grabban inherited the captain’s armband for Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 season, and after a slow start, he started scoring consistently under new coach Steve Cooper. Grabban finished the season with 13 goals in 34 appearances and acted as a mentor to younger players during his injury. As club captain, he lifted the playoff trophy as Forest was promoted to the Premier League. His contract with Forest expired, and he turned down the offer of a new one. He joined Al-Ahli on a one-year deal in August 2022.
Lewis Grabban Family
Lewis Grabban was born on 12 January 1988 in Croydon, England. His parents’ names are not known but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. His grandparents were Jamaican Windrush migrants. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Lewis Grabban’s Girlfriend
Lewis Grabban prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and hasn’t been spotted dating a girl and as per reports, the Forwarder is currently single. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than on dating. Also, his age is 35 maybe he might get married and divorced. Since he is not open to the internet information is not available.
Lewis Grabban Sponsors and Endorsements
Lewis Grabban has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Lewis Grabban Cars and Tattoos
Lewis Grabban has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Croydon in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Lewis Grabban has not inked his skin yet.
Brazil
Marcelo Vieira Wife Clarice Alves Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Clarice Alves is an actress and famous for being the wife of former Real Madrid star Marcelo Vieira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Clarice is a dedicated woman and has performed the role of a caring mother and a responsible wife perfectly for many years. Despite having a busy life she takes care of the Viera family and is in charge of the house. She met Marcelo when they were teenagers.
Over the years, they have formed a healthy relationship. Well, Marcelo is one of the most famous players on the planet for his role in the Real Madrid team. Currently, he is one of the most senior members of the squad. That’s why his career and abilities are known to football lovers. However, his love life has remained unexplored until now.
Fans know that he is married to the extremely beautiful Clarice Alves. However, many don’t know how, when and where they met and what type of relationship they maintain currently. Well, we have gathered all the information. So follow this article in order to learn everything there is to know about the wife of Marcelo Vieira.
Clarice Alves Childhood and Family
On December 7, 1988, Clarice was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Despite having a glamorous life in the acting industry, she doesn’t like to share her private information in the public media. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they did. There is not a single information about her parents.
We are even unsure whether the Brazilian lady has any siblings. We continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Marcelo Vieira.
Clarice Alves Education
Clarice completed her high school studies at a local institution. From a very early age, she got attached to acting and wanted to make a career out of it. So she started to take professional help. She attended the Casa e Companhia de Artes Avancini to learn more about acting techniques.
Besides formal education, she started taking several acting classes, including coaching from “Studio Escola de Atores”, directed by Sonaira D’Avilla. She also has an acting diploma from Artcenicas School. She was a very passionate and hard-working woman who gave her all to pursue her dream. At 17, she developed herself into a top-notch acting professional.
Clarice Alves career
Clarice started her acting career at a very early age. By the age of 17, she starred in many theatrical dramas. She starred in a 2018 movie named “Diminuta”, directed by Bruno Saglia. She is very fluent in Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese. These qualities have helped her achieve exponential growth in her career.
Clarice Alves Net Worth
Clarice hasn’t shared much about her earnings. We currently don’t know how much she earns in a year, and that’s why calculating her net worth has become difficult. However, we believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting career. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data.
Clarice Alves and Marcelo Vieira relationship
Marcelo Vieira met with his wife at a beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Clarice’s brother knew Marcelo from previous encounters and introduced the duo. That’s how the story started. Eventually, they fell in love and started going out together.
They were just teenagers and didn’t know how their love story would turn up. Well, they hung up on each other and have spent more than two decades together. The duo tied the knot in 2008. Their close friends and family members were all present at the wedding ceremony. After the arrival of their children, their relationship has gotten stronger. They maintain healthy communication and respect each other’s opinions.
Clarice Alves and Marcelo Vieira Children
Clarice and Marcelo are proud parents of two children. Their first son, Enzo Gattuso Alves Vieira, was born in 2009. They welcomed their youngest son, Liam Alves, in 2015. The couple’s son Enzo Alves Vieira is also a footballer who represented the Real Madrid U18 team. Enzo was the captain of the the Spain U17 team as well.
Clarice Alves Social media
Clarice is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 632k followers. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful sons and husband. She likes to travel a lot and often posts snaps from beautiful moments of her travelling time. Clarice posts pictures of her activities. She also shares stories on her handle.
Blackburn Rovers
Tosin Adarabioyo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Tosin Adarabioyo is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Premier League club Chelsea and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo famously called Tosin Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal in 2019 and has been playing regularly for the Premier League club. He is known for his physicality, aerial ability and dominant defensive play. In 2024, he moved to one of the best EPL clubs chelsea. The youngster will stay with Chelsea for 4 years and it might be extended if his stats are great.
He has represented England’s national team at youth levels and is eligible to represent both England and Nigeria through descent. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Tosin Adarabioyo’s Net Worth and Salary
Tosin Adarabioyo is an experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £14m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €22.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of €1.7m per year playing for Premier League club Chelsea. He was transferred to Chelsea from Fulham in 2024.
Tosin Adarabioyo Club Career
Adarabioyo began his youth career with Manchester City, joining the club at the age of 5. He progressed through the academy ranks and made his first-team debut for the club in 2016. Over the next few seasons, he made occasional appearances for Manchester City in cup competitions but mostly played on loan at other clubs.
In 2018, Adarabioyo joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for the 2018-19 season, where he made 29 appearances and helped the team gain promotion to the Premier League. He then joined Blackburn Rovers on loan for the 2019-20 season, making another 29 appearances and helping the team reach the playoffs.
In September 2020, Adarabioyo joined Fulham on a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract with the club. He has since established himself as a regular starter in the team’s defence. He scored his first goal for the club against Bournemouth on 3 December 2021 and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. His contract at Fulham ended in 2024 and he moved to Chelsea on a four-year deal.
Tosin Adarabioyo International Career
Tosin has represented the youth teams of England at various levels from their U16 to U19 teams. He made his debut in November 2012 with the England under-16 squad and went on to play for the under-17 and under-18 teams as well.
In November 2015, he was called up to the England under-19 squad for the first time. He has yet to make his senior debut for the national team and is also eligible to represent Nigeria. In 2020, he expressed his desire to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with either England or Nigeria.
Tosin Adarabioyo Family
Tosin was born on 15 January 2003 in Uster, Switzerland to his mother Katarina Adanja and father. He has two other siblings, a sister Christine Adamson and his brother, Gbolahan Adarabioyo, a football player and striker for Altrincham FC.
Adarabioyo owes everything he has achieved in life to his mother – the woman who instilled in him an unyielding spirit and strict discipline to reach the upper echelons of the beautiful game.
Tosin Adarabioyo’s Girlfriend
Tosin Adarabioyo is currently dating a beautiful woman whose name remains to be unknown and further details about her are also not available.
Tosin Adarabioyo Sponsors and Endorsements
The Centre-back has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Tosin Adarabioyo Cars and Tattoos
Despite his height of 1.96 meters, Tosin Adarabioyo needs a motor vehicle in which he can comfortably fit without sacrificing any power. There is nothing more exhilarating than a Range Rover. It appears that the player does not enjoy tattooing his body, as is the case with many footballers.
