Kennedy Alexa – James Maddison Girlfriend, her Family and more

Kennedy Alexa is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham Hotspur star James Maddison. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Kennedy is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the girlfriend of Leicester City star James Maddison. Despite being pretty young, the English beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach. Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article.

James Maddison has become a crucial reason for Leicester City’s success in recent years. Since joining in 2018, the midfielder has developed himself into the best in the world. Maddison has helped the Foxes win 1 FA Cup and 1 Community shield.

His career is progressing rapidly, but what about his love life. In this article, we are going to reveal many secrets about the stunning girlfriend of James Maddison. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Kennedy Alexa Childhood and Family

Kennedy was born on June 17, 1994, in a wealthy English family. Her nationality is English, and she is currently staying in England. As her parents are rich, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet. Kennedy Alexa doesn’t share her personal information. No one knows about her parents and family members.

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. She has a brother by the name of Jordan Barnes. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family.

So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of James Maddison.

Kennedy was born in England. (Credit: Instagram)

Kennedy Alexa Education

Kennedy hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Kennedy Alexa career

Kennedy is currently young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She has done photoshoots with famous brands like The Stylist LA. She is the brand ambassador for some top brands as well. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Kennedy is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with James Maddison became public in 2021.

Kennedy is a model and social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Kennedy Alexa Net Worth

Kennedy doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels. She is a model and should be getting a good pay.

Kennedy Alexa and James Maddison relationship

James Maddison met with his girlfriend in late 2020. We currently don’t know how they met and whether it was love at first sight. However, we believe the duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks.

They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable. After just a few months of dating, they were madly in love.

James Maddison met with his girlfriend in late 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

However, they only made it public in 2021, when Maddison posted a photo of his girlfriend on Instagram. The duo remains inseparable since then. They often go out together and talk about several things.

Kennedy Alexa and James Maddison Children

The duo has welcomed a child recently. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the child’s date of birth and name. Kennedy Alexa and James Maddison have three children. Their son Leo was born in July 2021. They also have twins Delilah and Rome and their twins were born in July 2023. Reports indicate the couple are expecting another twin babies.

Kennedy Alexa with her child. (Credit: Instagram)

Kennedy Alexa Social media

Kennedy has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The English beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks. She has posted images of James Maddison on her channel. The English beauty has a Twitter and TikTok account as well.

