Dragon Feeds
Jamie Bowden – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamie Bowden is a former Irish professional football player who played as a midfielder for the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jamie Patrick Bowden famoysly called Jamie Bowden is a product of Tottenham’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young player had a long way to go in his career, but he announced his retirement in January 2025 because of recurring ankle injury. The news came as a surprise for many players and experts.
He has represented Republic of Ireland’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jamie Bowden’s Net Worth and Salary
The player’s net worth is estimated to be £356k as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is not available on the internet as he is retired. Bowden has retired from the game and he doesn’t have any salary.
Jamie Bowden Club Career
At the age of six, Bowden joined the academy at Tottenham. In 2021, he was loaned to Oldham Athletic, making his debut in their first League Two game against Newport County. He returned to Tottenham in January 2022 after the loan period got over. In 2025, he retired from all forms of football because of an injury.
Jamie Bowden International Career
Jamie has represented Ireland’s U19 team and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation. He scored two goals in his single appearance for the U19 team. He is a talented player and it wont be surprising if he plays for the nation in the near future.
Jamie Bowden Family
Jamie Bowden was born on 9 July 2001 in Edmonton, England. His parents James Herbert and Anne Mabel Bowden struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Jamie Bowden is retired and he doesn’t represent any team.
Jamie Bowden’s Girlfriend
The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Jamie Bowden Sponsors and Endorsements
Jamie Bowden has been playing at the entry-level and currently, he is sponsored by Puma. The player has been seen endorsing Puma on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Jamie Bowden Cars and Tattoos
Jamie Bowden has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Edmonton in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jamie Bowden has not inked his skin yet. There is no information if he has a car.
Read More:
Chelsea
Gabriel Slonina – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the EPL team Chelsea as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues. Slonina was the only goalkeeper included on Goal’s NXGN list of the 50 best young players. He moved to Eupen in 2022 and joined Chelsea again in 2025.
The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary
Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $100,000K. The market value of the player stands at €5m, as per Transfermarkt.
The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.
Gabriel Slonina Club Career
Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.
He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023. In 2024, he joined the League One team Barnsley before moving to Chelsea in 2025.
Gabriel Slonina International Career
Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.
The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.
Gabriel Slonina Family
Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.
Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend
As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.
Gabriel Slonina Sponsors and Endorsements
Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.
Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos
Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Zack Steffen Net worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Zack Steffen is an American professional footballer who is currently playing for Colorado Rapids and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Since joining Manchester City in 2019, Zack Steffen has been on a different level. He is now a member of the Colorado Rapids team which competes in the Major League Soccer. He was once shipped to a one-season loan move to F. Düsseldorf, but after failing to cement his spot with the German team, he returned to the Etihad.
Prior to this, Zack Steffen played with several American teams. He has gathered a significant sum through professional contracts as well. Follow along to learn more about Zack Steffen.
Zack Steffen’s net worth and salary
Zack Steffen has been playing senior-level football since 2015. In the past six years, he has played with some of the biggest clubs in America and recently, he has been involved with one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Thus, his salary has also increased significantly in the spell. Currently, he is earning £832,000 at the Major League Soccer . After crunching the numbers, we have found out that his net worth is $15 million. His value has not increased, but his net worth has reached a new milestone.
Zack Steffen Club Career
Zack Steffen started playing football at the age of five for the local rec league side, West Bradford Youth Athletics. Surprisingly he started as a central defender. But after failing to make the cut as a defender, he transformed himself into a shot-stopper.
Zack Steffen started his senior career with SC Freiberg II in 2015. After one year, he moved to Columbus Crew SC, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The highlight of his career is the 2017/18 MLS season when he won the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Award and got a spot in the MLS Best XI and MLS All-Star team.
After his impressive spell with the Columbus Crew, Steffen was spotted by Manchester City, who signed him by splashing a whopping $7 million. Later, his former club revealed that Steffen’s sale was the largest in club history. He also brought in the highest amount of money for an MLS goalkeeper.
After signing for City, he was shipped to a one-season spell at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he appeared for only 18 teams. He returned to City in 2020 and has remained the second-choice goalkeeper. He has shown impressive spells in this season’s FA Cup tournament, which might prompt Pep Guardiola to give him more chances in the future. For the 2024 season, he moved to Colorado Rapids and joined the Major League Soccer.
Zack Steffen International career
Zack Steffen played in the 2015 CONCACAF U-20 Championship and the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup as the starting goalkeeper for the United States U-20 side. He even gave an impressive performance in the round of 16 of the 2015 U-20 World Cup, where he saved a penalty kick against Colombia to push his nation to the next level.
Even though Steffen received his first senior call-up on May 16, 2016, he didn’t appear at that time. Later on, in January 2018, he made his first appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Since then, the American shot-stopper has made 28 appearances for his country. He was part of the team that won the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League.
Zack Steffen Family
Zack Steffen was born on April 2 1995, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, the United States, to William Steffen and Stefanie Steffen. There is not much information available on the internet about his parents. He has four siblings: two sisters and two brothers.
His sister Katy played college softball at Penn State University’s Brandywine campus, and Lexy played collegiate soccer at West Chester University. We are looking for more information about his childhood and early life. So stay tuned to read more updated data.
Zack Steffen Girlfriend – Liza Carey
Zack Steffen has a girlfriend named Liza Carey. The American beauty was born on February 22, 1996. She has two bachelor’s degrees: one in Business administration and management from San Diego State University and another in communications from Ohio State University.
Liza taught students at Lemon. She has worked as an administrator at Free People and a front work area chief at LA Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.
Zack Steffen Sponsorship and Endorsement
Zack Steffen has a sponsorship deal with Nike. You can check his Instagram profile, where he has endorsed several products of the brand through his posts.
Zack Steffen Car and Tattoo
Zack Steffen has tattooed the phrase: forever my family on his rib cage, reflecting his love for his family. We currently don’t have any information about Zack Steffen’s car.
Zack Steffen Social Media
Zack Steffen is active on all three major social media platforms. He posts pictures of his family. The youngster also shares snippets from his football matches.
Read More:
Ajax
Who Is Candy-Rae Fleur? Meet The Wife Of Daley Blind
Candy-Rae Fleur is famous for being the wife of Girona star Daley Blind. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Candy loves dancing, she has a strong fashion sense and she is pretty creative. This multi-talented woman fell in love with Ajax star Daley Blind a long time ago. The couple has remained inseparable since then and has formed a big family. In today’s article, we will cover everything there is to know about Candy-Rae Fleur.
Daley Blind is a product of the Ajax academy. Even though he spent some time away from his favourite team, he never felt as lively as he feels at the Johan Cruyff Arena. After a stint at Manchester United, the Dutch star returned to Ajax in 2018. Since then he has been the first choice left-back of de Godenzonen. Even though he has a pretty interesting career, we are only going to focus on the exciting life of his partner. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Childhood and Family
Candy was born on March 29, 1988, in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch citizen and currently lives in her hometown. She hasn’t shared much about her family and early life on any public platform. We guess the Dutch beauty is pretty concerned about the negative effect of stardom and doesn’t want her private information leaked. Well, we believe her mother and father did an impressive job raising her, and they also taught her good ethics and values. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Daley Blind.
Candy-Rae Fleur Education
Candy completed her education in the Netherlands. She was enrolled in a local high school. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. Considering she moved to Manchester with Daley Blind at an early age. We believe she might have skipped university education.
Candy-Rae Fleur career
Candy is a professional dancer. She studied the art form in detail and gathered knowledge about Jazz, street and modern dance. After excelling in these versatile dance forms, she got ample opportunities to perform on stage, including in the MTV EMA and Vogue fashion shows.
Candy is also a model. She has maintained a great physicality throughout her career; dancing has also helped her in this sector. Having a fit body, healthy mind and a charming personality, she attracted the attention of the glamour industry. She participated in catwalks and also did photoshoots for some big brands.
Candy is a broadcast presenter too. We currently don’t know much about her in this role. We are looking for more information and will update the article once we find reliable data. Stay tuned to learn more.
Candy-Rae Fleur Net Worth
Candy hasn’t shared details about her earnings. We could not calculate her net worth due to the lack of information. We believe she has accumulated a handsome sum from her dancing, modelling and broadcasting role. We are looking for the exact number.
Candy’s husband, Daley Blind, has a net worth of over £25 Million. Blind’s current yearly wage is £3,000,000. The couple’s added income helps them enjoy a luxurious life. They often travel to exotic places during vacation time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind relationship
Daley Blind met with his wife in 2013 before moving to Manchester United. We are not sure how they got to know each other. But we believe they were impressed by each other’s personalities in their first meeting. They shared numbers to take the relationship forward.
When it got to the second and third conversations, they were really into each other. In a short period, they formed a solid bond that is still intact. Candy trusted her man and followed him to Manchester when he was transferred in 2014. After six years of dating, the duo finally tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony organized in the Netherlands.
The arrival of their children has only made their relationship stronger and made them more responsible. The duo still relies on each other’s opinion on fashion, food, home decor etc. They are a happy couple, and we believe their love can pass the test of time.
Candy-Rae Fleur and Daley Blind Children
The duo has two children together. In 2019, Candy gave birth to their first son, Lowen Dace Blind. Two years later, in 2021, they were blessed with a daughter, Lemae Lourdes Fiore.
Candy-Rae Fleur Social media
Candy is very famous on Instagram. She has gained popularity due to her alluring looks and fantastic fashion sense. Her outfits are being loved by fans and she explores new locations just for photoshoots. She mostly shares pictures with her family and friends. She has a lot of images with Daley Blind on her account. 50k followers have taken an interest in her content, and her fanbase is continuously growing.
Read More:
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”