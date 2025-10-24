Jamie Bowden – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jamie Bowden is a former Irish professional football player who played as a midfielder for the English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jamie Patrick Bowden famoysly called Jamie Bowden is a product of Tottenham’s academy and was promoted to the senior team of the club in 2021. The young player had a long way to go in his career, but he announced his retirement in January 2025 because of recurring ankle injury. The news came as a surprise for many players and experts.

He has represented Republic of Ireland’s youth team at the international level and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Let us see more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.

Jamie Bowden’s Net Worth and Salary

The player’s net worth is estimated to be £356k as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is not available on the internet as he is retired. Bowden has retired from the game and he doesn’t have any salary.

Jamie Bowden Club Career

At the age of six, Bowden joined the academy at Tottenham. In 2021, he was loaned to Oldham Athletic, making his debut in their first League Two game against Newport County. He returned to Tottenham in January 2022 after the loan period got over. In 2025, he retired from all forms of football because of an injury.

Jamie Bowden International Career

Jamie has represented Ireland’s U19 team and is yet to make his senior appearance for the nation. He scored two goals in his single appearance for the U19 team. He is a talented player and it wont be surprising if he plays for the nation in the near future.

Jamie Bowden Family

Jamie Bowden was born on 9 July 2001 in Edmonton, England. His parents James Herbert and Anne Mabel Bowden struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet. Jamie Bowden is retired and he doesn’t represent any team.

Jamie Bowden’s Girlfriend

The Midfielder prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Jamie Bowden Sponsors and Endorsements

Jamie Bowden has been playing at the entry-level and currently, he is sponsored by Puma. The player has been seen endorsing Puma on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Jamie Bowden Cars and Tattoos

Jamie Bowden has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Edmonton in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jamie Bowden has not inked his skin yet. There is no information if he has a car.

