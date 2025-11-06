Google News
Jamie Shackleton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamie Shackleton is an English professional football player plays as a defender for EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jamie Stuart Shackleton is a talented young midfielder and defender who has made a significant impact at Leeds United since his debut in 2018. He is now a part of the Sheffield United team and plays in the EFL Championship Club. His versatility and work ethic make him a valuable asset for his team, and his commitment to improving his game has earned him praise from fans and his manager.
With his best years still ahead of him, Shackleton is a player to watch out for in the coming seasons. Off the field, Shackleton is known for his down-to-earth personality and his commitment to improving his game. He has stated in interviews that he watches videos of his performances regularly to identify areas where he can improve. Shackleton is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety.
Jamie Shackleton’s Net Worth and Salary
Jamie Shackleton is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €4.50m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £421,200 per year playing for the Sheffield United.
Jamie Shackleton Club Career
Jamie joined the Leeds United academy at the age of seven and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2018. Shackleton is known for his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions, including as a central midfielder, right-back, and winger. He made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Salford City in August 2018 and his Premier League debut against Cardiff City in December of the same year. In the 2019-20 season, Shackleton made 20 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League.
Shackleton’s playing style is characterised by his technical ability, pace, and energy, making him a valuable asset to Leeds United’s midfield. He has also impressed with his defensive contributions, making a number of crucial tackles and interceptions.
Despite facing some injury setbacks in recent years, Shackleton remains a key player for Leeds United and is highly rated by manager Marcelo Bielsa. He has made a total of 56 appearances for the club in all competitions as of February 2023 and is considered to have a bright future in the game. In June 2022, he was loaned out to Millwall for a season. Jamie Shackleton joined the EFL Championship club Sheffield United on a free transfer for the 2025 season.
Jamie Shackleton International Career
In 2019, Jamie Shackleton was called up to the England U20 squad for the Toulon Tournament, replacing Aston Villa’s Easah Suliman. He made his debut during the tournament in a 3-2 loss against Portugal on June 4th, 2019.
Jamie Shackleton Family
Jamie Shackleton was born on 8 October 1999 in Hemsworth, England. His parents were Henry Shackleton and Louise Shackleton. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Jamie Shackleton’s Girlfriend
Jamie Shackleton has been in a relationship with his girlfriend mollygneville. She is a YouTuber with 6.15k subscribers, doing vlogs about what she is doing. They are enjoying their time by parting and going on trips. Let’s hope they get married soon.
Jamie Shackleton Sponsors and Endorsements
Jamie Shackleton has been seen endorsing Adidas company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Jamie Shackleton Cars and Tattoos
Jamie Shackleton has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Hemsworth, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jamie Shackleton has not inked his skin yet.
Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.
Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.
Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary
Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.
Alexander Sorloth Career
Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.
FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.
He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.
In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.
Alexander Sorloth Family
Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.
Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes
Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.
Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos
Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Luke Plange – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Elliot Plange, born on November 4, 2002, is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for the Swiss Super League side Grasshopper and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Luke Plange’s career trajectory demonstrates his dedication to the sport and his ambition to progress to the highest level. As he continues to develop and gain more experience through loan spells, Plange will aim to make a lasting impact for both Crystal Palace and potentially the England national team in the future.
Plange began his footballing journey at a young age, joining the youth setup of Arsenal when he was just six years old. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Luke Plange’s Net Worth and Salary
Luke Plange, the talented English football player, commands a salary of £2,000 per week and an annual income of £104,000 while representing yhr Grasshopper club. With a net worth estimated at £900,000 Plange’s promising career trajectory indicates his potential for growth both on and off the field. His market value, currently valued at €1.00m, reflects the high regard he is held in within the football community.
Luke Plange’s Career
Plange moved to Derby County on March 21, 2021, after rising through the ranks at Arsenal. He had the chance to advance in his growth and receive significant first-team experience thanks to this transfer. On December 4, 2021, he made his professional debut for Derby County in a 1-0 EFL Championship loss to Bristol City. Plange entered the game as a substitute at halftime, displaying his talent and accruing significant playing time.
Plange joined Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2022 but was promptly loaned back to Derby County for the rest of the season. He was able to continue growing at a team he was previously familiar with thanks to this loan move. Plange and teammate Jake O’Brien were loaned to Belgian club RWD Molenbeek for the 2022–23 campaign, though, in August 2022. With this change, he had the chance to play football in a new setting and try his abilities in a different division.
Plange’s time with RWD Molenbeek was on loan, but in January 2023, Crystal Palace opted to summon him back. He was then loaned to Lincoln City for the rest of the season after being recalled. Plange made his debut for the England U20 team on March 25, 2022. Despite a 2-0 defeat to Poland in Bielsko-Biała, his selection for the national team represents recognition of his potential and talent.
On 1 February 2025, Plange joined the Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan till the end of the season. The youngster signed a three-year deal with Swiss Super League side Grasshopper Club Zurich in July 2025. Luke Plange made his debut in the first game of the season. He immediately made an impact by scoring the team’s Grasshoppers’ second goal after 31 minutes.
Luke Plange Family
The gifted player Brooklyn Lyons-Foster, who was born on November 4, 2002, in Kingston upon Thames, England, is the result of a devoted upbringing from a young age. Although particular details regarding his parents and siblings are not known, his journey began when he joined Arsenal at the age of six. The club gave him the chance to acquire the abilities, qualities, and winning mindset necessary to clear the way for a prosperous football career.
Luke Plange’s Girlfriend
Luke Plange’s relationship status is not publicly known. There are no reports or indications regarding his girlfriend or romantic involvement. It is possible that he is currently single, as details about an athlete’s personal relationships are often kept private.
Luke Plange Sponsors and Endorsements
Not much information is available about the sponsorship and endorsement details of Luke Plange. The player is in the growing phase but seeing the rise in the career of Luke Plange we might soon see new sponsors for him.
Luke Plange Cars and Tattoos
Luke Plange, shows off his own style with tattoos on his left hand. Plange’s attention is on his performance on the pitch rather than the specifics of his car, which are kept a secret. He makes a lasting impression in the world of football while representing his nation by enthralling spectators with his abilities and zeal.
Read More:
