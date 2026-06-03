Jason Ayto Exits Brighton After Nine Months as Sporting Director With Mike Cave Taking Over All Sporting Areas

Jason Ayto has departed Brighton after nine months in the role of Sporting Director, an unexpectedly brief tenure for someone who arrived from Arsenal with significant fanfare and a remit to oversee all footballing operations across the club. Mike Cave, the Technical Director, will now assume responsibility for all sporting areas, reporting directly to Chief Executive Paul Barber.

🚨 Brighton confirm Jason Ayto has left his role as sporting director with immediate effect.



*Not Chelsea related, but anyone else thinking what I'm thinking? 👀 pic.twitter.com/seuy6ZhbGR — 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 (@TheChelsZoneX) June 3, 2026

Ayto joined Brighton in September 2025 from Arsenal, where he had spent more than a decade. His appointment was presented as a major coup, with Barber describing him as one of the most talented young sporting directors in the country.

Breaking



Jason Ayto meninggalkan Brighton & Hove Albion.



Ayto yang menjabat sebagai Sporting Director sejak September 2025 resmi berpisah dengan klub.



Untuk sementara, Mike Cave akan mengambil alih pengawasan seluruh sektor olahraga klub.#BHAFC pic.twitter.com/ih3QDNcql0 — Indonesia Seagulls (@indoseagulls) June 3, 2026

He was tasked with overseeing player recruitment, performance and medical operations across the men’s team, women’s team and academies. That is a significant portfolio for any individual, and clearly the fit was not what either party anticipated.

Jason Ayto leaves Brighton just 9 months after taking up his role as sporting director



Thanks for the memories… like loaning out 2 of #BHAFC 4 wingers and bringing Matt O'Riley back from his loan at Marseille to play 25 minutes of football 👏



Read: https://t.co/wzhqwkvfNC pic.twitter.com/f4R97xD7QB — We Are Brighton (@wearebrighton) June 3, 2026

Nine months is a genuinely short time to make meaningful change in a sporting director role. There are questions about what went wrong so quickly. Brighton have just reached their first FA Cup final and the women qualified for the WSL, so the timing of his exit is puzzling. Either there were strategic disagreements with the board or personal reasons for his departure, but neither party is elaborating beyond polite statements thanking each other.

The Cave Solution

Mike Cave now steps into a role that oversees the entire sporting operation. He joined from Fulham in November 2022 and was promoted to Technical Director just last September, so he is being thrust into significantly expanded responsibilities very quickly. The continuity is there, but the loss of Ayto represents a reset at a critical moment for the club.

Brighton & Hove Albion has confirmed that Jason Ayto has left the club. — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 3, 2026

Questions About Direction

Brighton’s approach to building their women’s program appeared coherent under Ayto’s watch, but his sudden exit raises uncertainties about long-term strategy heading into the WSL.

Also read: Brighton Women Confirm Departures of Sophie Baggaley, Libby Bance and Rosa Kafaji After Historic FA Cup Final Season