Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya according to GiveMeSport, with sporting director Andrea Berta believed to be monitoring the French talent. The 20-year-old left winger represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking.

Player Profile

Name: Jean-Matteo Bahoya Négoce

Age: 20 years old (Born: May 7, 2005)

Position: Left Winger

Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Height: 180cm

Preferred Foot: Right

Market Value: €17m (Transfermarkt)

Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029

Nationality: France

Current Season Performance

Bahoya has recorded two goals and one assist in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, along with seven shots on goal, 93 dribbles, and seven passes into the box. He scored twice against Werder Bremen in August 2025, declaring afterwards: “I’d like to score 20 goals this season.”

The French winger joined Frankfurt from Angers SCO in 2023 and has accumulated 36 Bundesliga appearances with four career goals for the German club. His contract runs until 2029, giving Frankfurt strong negotiating leverage.

Saudi club Al Ittihad has also been linked with the player according to transfer reports, indicating growing international interest in his development.

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Exceptional Dribbling Ability Bahoya’s 93 dribbles in the current season rank among the highest in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his comfort taking on defenders repeatedly. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.

Progressive Ball Carrying His flair in progressive carrying allows him to drive forward with the ball and advance his team up the pitch. This directness suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality and pace.

Clinical Finishing His goal efficiency is commendable, highlighting his knack for seizing opportunities with clinical precision. When chances arrive, Bahoya demonstrates the composure to convert them into goals.

Youth and Development Trajectory At 20 years old with three seasons of Bundesliga experience, Bahoya possesses both development potential and meaningful senior football exposure. His progression from French second-tier football to German top-flight demonstrates adaptability.

Physical Profile Standing 180cm, Bahoya has suitable height for Premier League football while maintaining the agility needed for wing play. His physical attributes provide foundation for competing against Premier League full-backs.

Ambition and Confidence His public declaration of wanting to score 20 goals this season demonstrates ambition and self-belief. This mentality indicates hunger to improve and achieve at higher levels.

Weaknesses

Limited Goal Threat Despite his clinical finishing when chances arrive, his presence in the final third isn’t as menacing as it could be. Two goals in the current Bundesliga season suggests he doesn’t get into dangerous positions frequently enough.

Positional Competition As a left winger, Bahoya would compete with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and potentially Eberechi Eze for minutes. Breaking into Arsenal’s rotation would prove extremely difficult given established options.

Moderate Assist Production One assist across the season indicates limited creative output for teammates. Top-level wingers need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions at elite clubs.

Bundesliga-Specific Success His 36 Bundesliga appearances provide some experience, but questions remain about translating this to Premier League demands. Many players excel in Germany but struggle with English football’s unique intensity.



Development Stage While showing promise, Bahoya remains in development phase. Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate gradual progression without guaranteed short-term contributions.

Opportunities

Arsenal’s Wing Depth Concerns If Gabriel Martinelli’s form continues to fluctuate, Arsenal may need alternative left-wing options. Bahoya could provide competition and tactical flexibility in this position.

Development Under Arteta Mikel Arteta’s proven track record developing young attackers like Bukayo Saka suggests Bahoya could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.

Reasonable Market Value At €17m valuation with contract until 2029, Bahoya represents manageable investment compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection.

French Football Pipeline Arsenal have successfully integrated French talent previously. Bahoya’s nationality and playing style could fit Arsenal’s technical approach and dressing room culture.

Multi-Competition Rotation Arsenal’s participation in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup creates opportunities for squad rotation where Bahoya could contribute while developing.

Frankfurt’s Selling History Frankfurt have shown willingness to sell promising players when appropriate offers arrive. This pragmatic approach could facilitate negotiations if Arsenal pursue seriously.

Threats

Intense Squad Competition Arsenal’s established left-sided attackers create immediate barriers to meaningful minutes. Bahoya would likely face extended periods without significant game time.

Frankfurt Contract Security His contract until 2029 provides Frankfurt with substantial negotiating power. They can demand premium fees or simply refuse to sell if valuation expectations aren’t met.

Saudi Interest Al Ittihad’s reported interest introduces competition from clubs offering significantly higher wages. Saudi clubs’ financial power could tempt Bahoya with immediate financial security.

Premier League Adaptation Risk The significant step from Bundesliga to Premier League represents substantial risk. His current production level doesn’t guarantee successful transition to English football’s intensity.

Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young wingers including Pablo Garcia and Bazoumana Toure suggests they may prioritize other targets with different profiles or stronger current production.

Limited Champions League Experience Bahoya lacks extensive European competition experience. Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately in Champions League knockout rounds, not just develop potential.

Verdict

Jean-Matteo Bahoya represents an interesting prospect whose dribbling ability and progressive carrying have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His 93 dribbles in the current Bundesliga campaign demonstrate confidence taking on defenders repeatedly.

However, his production level of two goals and one assist raises questions about immediate impact at Arsenal’s level. While his clinical finishing is commendable, he doesn’t threaten opposing defenses frequently enough to justify displacing Arsenal’s established left-wing options.

At €17m valuation, Bahoya offers reasonable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and Gabriel Martinelli’s presence make his pathway to regular minutes unclear. His development stage suggests he requires consistent playing time that Arsenal cannot guarantee.

The competition from Saudi Arabia introduces additional complexity. Al Ittihad’s financial power could offer Bahoya significantly higher wages than Arsenal would consider appropriate for an unproven prospect.

Frankfurt’s contract security until 2029 strengthens their negotiating position considerably. They can afford to wait for premium offers or retain Bahoya for further development without financial pressure to sell.

Rating: 6/10 – A promising talent with clear dribbling ability and development potential, but insufficient current production and unclear pathway to minutes make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate championship ambitions.

