Jean-Matteo Bahoya to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya according to GiveMeSport, with sporting director Andrea Berta believed to be monitoring the French talent. The 20-year-old left winger represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking.
Player Profile
Name: Jean-Matteo Bahoya Négoce
Age: 20 years old (Born: May 7, 2005)
Position: Left Winger
Current Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Height: 180cm
Preferred Foot: Right
Market Value: €17m (Transfermarkt)
Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029
Nationality: France
Current Season Performance
Bahoya has recorded two goals and one assist in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign, along with seven shots on goal, 93 dribbles, and seven passes into the box. He scored twice against Werder Bremen in August 2025, declaring afterwards: “I’d like to score 20 goals this season.”
The French winger joined Frankfurt from Angers SCO in 2023 and has accumulated 36 Bundesliga appearances with four career goals for the German club. His contract runs until 2029, giving Frankfurt strong negotiating leverage.
Saudi club Al Ittihad has also been linked with the player according to transfer reports, indicating growing international interest in his development.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Dribbling Ability Bahoya’s 93 dribbles in the current season rank among the highest in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his comfort taking on defenders repeatedly. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Progressive Ball Carrying His flair in progressive carrying allows him to drive forward with the ball and advance his team up the pitch. This directness suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality and pace.
Clinical Finishing His goal efficiency is commendable, highlighting his knack for seizing opportunities with clinical precision. When chances arrive, Bahoya demonstrates the composure to convert them into goals.
Youth and Development Trajectory At 20 years old with three seasons of Bundesliga experience, Bahoya possesses both development potential and meaningful senior football exposure. His progression from French second-tier football to German top-flight demonstrates adaptability.
Physical Profile Standing 180cm, Bahoya has suitable height for Premier League football while maintaining the agility needed for wing play. His physical attributes provide foundation for competing against Premier League full-backs.
Ambition and Confidence His public declaration of wanting to score 20 goals this season demonstrates ambition and self-belief. This mentality indicates hunger to improve and achieve at higher levels.
Weaknesses
Limited Goal Threat Despite his clinical finishing when chances arrive, his presence in the final third isn’t as menacing as it could be. Two goals in the current Bundesliga season suggests he doesn’t get into dangerous positions frequently enough.
Positional Competition As a left winger, Bahoya would compete with Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and potentially Eberechi Eze for minutes. Breaking into Arsenal’s rotation would prove extremely difficult given established options.
Moderate Assist Production One assist across the season indicates limited creative output for teammates. Top-level wingers need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions at elite clubs.
Bundesliga-Specific Success His 36 Bundesliga appearances provide some experience, but questions remain about translating this to Premier League demands. Many players excel in Germany but struggle with English football’s unique intensity.
Development Stage While showing promise, Bahoya remains in development phase. Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions may not accommodate gradual progression without guaranteed short-term contributions.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Wing Depth Concerns If Gabriel Martinelli’s form continues to fluctuate, Arsenal may need alternative left-wing options. Bahoya could provide competition and tactical flexibility in this position.
Development Under Arteta Mikel Arteta’s proven track record developing young attackers like Bukayo Saka suggests Bahoya could flourish under his tactical guidance and player development programs.
Reasonable Market Value At €17m valuation with contract until 2029, Bahoya represents manageable investment compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection.
French Football Pipeline Arsenal have successfully integrated French talent previously. Bahoya’s nationality and playing style could fit Arsenal’s technical approach and dressing room culture.
Multi-Competition Rotation Arsenal’s participation in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup creates opportunities for squad rotation where Bahoya could contribute while developing.
Frankfurt’s Selling History Frankfurt have shown willingness to sell promising players when appropriate offers arrive. This pragmatic approach could facilitate negotiations if Arsenal pursue seriously.
Threats
Intense Squad Competition Arsenal’s established left-sided attackers create immediate barriers to meaningful minutes. Bahoya would likely face extended periods without significant game time.
Frankfurt Contract Security His contract until 2029 provides Frankfurt with substantial negotiating power. They can demand premium fees or simply refuse to sell if valuation expectations aren’t met.
Saudi Interest Al Ittihad’s reported interest introduces competition from clubs offering significantly higher wages. Saudi clubs’ financial power could tempt Bahoya with immediate financial security.
Premier League Adaptation Risk The significant step from Bundesliga to Premier League represents substantial risk. His current production level doesn’t guarantee successful transition to English football’s intensity.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young wingers including Pablo Garcia and Bazoumana Toure suggests they may prioritize other targets with different profiles or stronger current production.
Limited Champions League Experience Bahoya lacks extensive European competition experience. Arsenal need players who can contribute immediately in Champions League knockout rounds, not just develop potential.
Verdict
Jean-Matteo Bahoya represents an interesting prospect whose dribbling ability and progressive carrying have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His 93 dribbles in the current Bundesliga campaign demonstrate confidence taking on defenders repeatedly.
However, his production level of two goals and one assist raises questions about immediate impact at Arsenal’s level. While his clinical finishing is commendable, he doesn’t threaten opposing defenses frequently enough to justify displacing Arsenal’s established left-wing options.
At €17m valuation, Bahoya offers reasonable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and Gabriel Martinelli’s presence make his pathway to regular minutes unclear. His development stage suggests he requires consistent playing time that Arsenal cannot guarantee.
The competition from Saudi Arabia introduces additional complexity. Al Ittihad’s financial power could offer Bahoya significantly higher wages than Arsenal would consider appropriate for an unproven prospect.
Frankfurt’s contract security until 2029 strengthens their negotiating position considerably. They can afford to wait for premium offers or retain Bahoya for further development without financial pressure to sell.
Rating: 6/10 – A promising talent with clear dribbling ability and development potential, but insufficient current production and unclear pathway to minutes make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate championship ambitions.
Bazoumana Toure to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal have been closely monitoring Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure in recent weeks, with scouts watching the Ivorian talent according to GiveMeSport. The 19-year-old represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking as part of their ongoing recruitment strategy.
Player Profile
Name: Bazoumana Toure
Age: 19 years old (Born: March 2, 2006)
Position: Left Winger
Current Club: TSG Hoffenheim
Height: 175cm
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €14m (FotMob)
Contract Status: Until June 30, 2029
Nationality: Ivory Coast U20 international
Current Season Performance
Toure has recorded two assists in the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. He joined Hoffenheim on February 1, 2025 from Swedish club Hammarby IF, signing a contract until June 30, 2029.
Prior to his Bundesliga move, Toure impressed in the Allsvenskan, attracting interest from multiple German clubs and Premier League sides. Arsenal scouts have been keeping regular watch on his performances since his arrival at Hoffenheim.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Dribbling Ability Toure’s 58 dribbles recorded this season demonstrate his comfort taking on defenders. His ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations creates attacking overloads and draws fouls in dangerous areas.
Progressive Ball Carrier His willingness to drive forward with the ball and commit defenders makes him valuable in transition moments. This direct approach suits teams looking to break down organized defenses through individual quality.
Youth and Development Potential At 19 years old, Toure possesses significant room for improvement. His move from Sweden to Germany’s Bundesliga demonstrates ambition and adaptability to different football cultures and tactical systems.
Recent Transfer Success His £12 million move to Hoffenheim in January 2025 indicates clubs beyond Arsenal recognize his talent. The German club’s investment suggests they identified qualities worth developing at Bundesliga level.
International Recognition Representing Ivory Coast at international level provides experience competing for a major African nation. This exposure to international football adds valuable experience beyond club competition.
Weaknesses
Limited Goal Output Zero goals in the current Bundesliga season raises concerns about his finishing ability and threat in the final third. For a winger valued at his price point, more consistent attacking production is expected.
Bundesliga Adaptation Period Having only joined Hoffenheim in early 2025, Toure remains in the early stages of adapting to Bundesliga intensity and tactical demands. His limited experience at this level makes projection to Premier League difficult.
Unknown Physical Profile Lack of detailed physical statistics makes assessment of his suitability for Premier League demands challenging. Understanding his height, strength, and athleticism is crucial for evaluating adaptation potential.
Limited High-Level Experience His career progression from Swedish football to Bundesliga provides limited evidence of ability to perform consistently at Europe’s elite level. Premier League demands would represent another significant step up.
Assist Production One assist across the season so far indicates limited creative output for teammates. Wingers at top clubs need to both score and create regularly to justify starting positions.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Track Record with Young Wingers Mikel Arteta’s successful development of Bukayo Saka demonstrates Arsenal’s ability to nurture young wide players. Toure could benefit from similar coaching and tactical development.
Squad Depth Requirements Arsenal’s multi-competition schedule creates opportunities for squad rotation. Toure could provide fresh legs during congested fixture periods while developing his game gradually.
Potential Value Investment At €10m market value, Toure represents affordable risk compared to established Premier League wingers. His age profile offers potential resale value protection should development not progress as planned.
Bundesliga Platform Continuing development in Germany’s top flight provides high-quality competition experience. Arsenal could monitor his progress before making a decision, allowing him to prove consistency.
African Market Appeal Signing a promising Ivorian international could strengthen Arsenal’s commercial presence in African markets. This provides additional non-sporting benefits beyond on-field contributions.
Threats
Competition for Minutes Arsenal’s established attacking options including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze create fierce competition. Breaking into regular rotation would prove extremely difficult.
Adaptation Challenges The step from Bundesliga to Premier League intensity represents significant risk. Many players struggle with this transition despite showing promise in Germany’s top flight.
Hoffenheim Investment Protection Having invested £12 million in January 2025, Hoffenheim will seek to recoup their investment plus profit. This could inflate his price beyond Arsenal’s valuation for an unproven prospect.
Alternative Target Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young talents including Pablo Garcia and Bahoya indicates they may prioritize other targets with stronger current production or clearer development trajectories.
Limited Evidence Base His short time in major European football provides insufficient data to confidently project Premier League success. Arsenal cannot afford expensive gambles on unproven talent given title ambitions.
Positional Congestion With multiple right-sided attackers already in Arsenal’s squad, investing in another player for this position seems inefficient unless departures create space.
Verdict
Bazoumana Toure represents an intriguing prospect whose dribbling ability and direct approach have attracted Arsenal’s scouting attention. His move from Swedish to German football demonstrates ambition and adaptability worth monitoring.
However, significant questions remain about his production level and readiness for Premier League football. Zero goals and one assist in the current Bundesliga campaign indicate he remains far from the finished product Arsenal need.
At €10m valuation, Toure offers manageable financial risk, but Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and established attacking depth make his immediate value questionable. He appears more suited to continued development at Hoffenheim rather than competing for minutes at Arsenal.
The lack of consistent attacking output combined with limited high-level experience suggests Arsenal should continue monitoring rather than actively pursuing. His profile indicates potential but not the immediate impact Arsenal require given their championship aspirations.
Rating: 5.5/10 – An interesting prospect worth continued observation, but insufficient current production and unclear development trajectory make this a speculative rather than strategic signing for Arsenal’s immediate needs.
Pablo Garcia to Arsenal: Scout Report + SWOT Analysis
Arsenal have been closely monitoring Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia, with scouts watching the Spanish talent in recent weeks according to GiveMeSport. The 19-year-old represents one of several young European prospects Arsenal are tracking as part of their ongoing recruitment strategy.
Player Profile
Name: Pablo Garcia Fernandez
Age: 19 years old (Born: June 13, 2006)
Position: Right Winger/Forward
Current Club: Real Betis
Height: 175cm (5’9″)
Preferred Foot: Left
Market Value: €10m (Transfermarkt)
Contract Status: Until June 2029
Nationality: Spain U19 international
Current Season Performance
Garcia has featured in 5 matches during the ongoing 2025-26 campaign. He made 3 La Liga appearances last season while earning first-team opportunities at Real Betis, where he has been since joining their academy at age six.
His breakthrough moment came at the UEFA Under-19 European Championship, where he scored four goals in Spain’s dramatic 6-5 semi-final victory over Germany on June 23, 2025. This performance made him the first player in history to score four goals in a European Championship semi-final at any level.
SWOT Analysis
Strengths
Exceptional Left Foot Garcia possesses a highly refined left foot that combines power with exceptional accuracy. His technical ability makes him a genuine threat from set pieces, where he consistently demonstrates precision and variety in delivery.
Versatility Across Attack Primarily operating as a right winger who cuts inside, Garcia can also function as a left winger or striker. This tactical flexibility provides squad depth options across multiple attacking positions.
Physical Profile Standing 175cm with a muscular build and broad shoulders, Garcia uses his body effectively to shield possession. His balance helps in physical battles and while dribbling, while his explosive acceleration over the first few meters creates separation from defenders.
Work Ethic and Mentality His relentless work rate stands out both offensively and defensively. He presses with intensity, tracks back willingly, and demonstrates strong defensive responsibility uncommon for attacking players. His mentality of making opponents beat him twice shows competitive character.
Football Intelligence Garcia’s movement off the ball demonstrates excellent spatial awareness. He consistently drifts away from defenders, exploits gaps with well-timed runs, and arrives in threatening areas with precise timing. His positioning regularly puts him in goalscoring positions.
Big-Game Temperament His four-goal performance in the U19 Euro semi-final showcased ability to perform under pressure on the biggest youth stage. This composure and attacking instinct in crucial moments indicates strong mentality.
Weaknesses
Decision-Making in Final Third Garcia can be overly eager to showcase his shooting ability, occasionally overlooking better-positioned teammates. Improving final-third decision-making remains crucial for reaching his ceiling as a player.
Limited First-Team Experience Despite earning some first-team minutes, Garcia lacks extensive senior football experience. The transition from youth to regular senior competition requires further development and adaptation.
Physical Development Needed While solid for his age, Garcia still needs physical development to compete consistently against Premier League defenders. His height of 175cm may pose challenges in aerial duels.
Tendency to Force Actions His courage and conviction sometimes manifest as forcing shots or dribbles when simpler options exist. Learning when to execute versus when to recycle possession will improve his efficiency.
Shot Selection His eagerness to cut inside onto his left foot can become predictable. Developing alternative attacking solutions would make him more unpredictable for defenders.
Opportunities
Arsenal’s Youth Development Track Record Mikel Arteta’s proven success developing young attackers like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe suggests Garcia could flourish under his guidance. Arsenal’s structured development pathway would benefit his growth.
Immediate Squad Depth Need With Arsenal competing across multiple competitions, Garcia could provide valuable rotation options on the wings. His ability to play multiple positions addresses depth concerns.
Affordable Valuation At €10m valuation with contract until 2029, Garcia represents excellent value compared to established Premier League wingers. His potential resale value offers low financial risk.
Premier League Platform The league’s global exposure would accelerate Garcia’s development while potentially increasing his Spain senior team prospects. Regular high-level competition would enhance his progression.
Betis Academy Graduate His development since age six at Betis demonstrates strong technical foundation and tactical understanding. Academy products often possess better fundamentals than players who moved between clubs.
Spanish Football Culture Fit Arsenal’s possession-based system aligns with Garcia’s Spanish technical development. His comfort with ball-dominant approaches would ease tactical adaptation.
Threats
Competition for Minutes Arsenal’s established attacking options including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and new signings like Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze create fierce competition for playing time.
Adaptation to Premier League The significant step up from La Liga youth football and limited first-team minutes to Premier League intensity represents substantial risk. Many young Spanish talents have struggled with this transition.
Real Betis Reluctance With contract until 2029, Betis hold strong negotiating position. As an academy product showing promise, they may demand higher fees than current €10m valuation suggests.
Alternative Targets Priority Arsenal’s scouting of multiple young talents including Hoffenheim’s Bazoumana Toure and Frankfurt’s Bahoya indicates they may prioritize other targets over Garcia.
Development Timeline Uncertainty Young players develop at different rates. Garcia may require extended loan periods before contributing meaningfully to Arsenal’s first team, conflicting with immediate competitive needs.
Limited Goal Output His two assists in limited 2025-26 minutes, while promising, don’t demonstrate consistent attacking production. Converting potential into regular output remains unproven.
Verdict
Pablo Garcia represents intriguing potential as a technically gifted young winger with excellent football intelligence and proven big-game mentality. His four-goal performance in the U19 Euro semi-final demonstrated composure and finishing ability on a major stage.
His technical quality, particularly his refined left foot and set-piece ability, align with Arsenal’s emphasis on technical excellence. The versatility to operate across multiple attacking positions provides squad depth flexibility Arteta values.
However, significant questions remain about his readiness for Premier League football. Limited first-team experience and decision-making inconsistencies suggest he requires further development before contributing regularly at Arsenal’s level.
At €10m valuation, Garcia offers low financial risk with considerable upside potential. Yet Arsenal’s immediate title ambitions and established attacking options mean he would likely face extended periods without meaningful minutes.
The comparison to Arsenal’s current attacking depth raises questions about immediate value. With Saka, Martinelli, Madueke, and Eze already competing for positions, Garcia would require patience and potential loan moves to reach his ceiling.
Rating: 6.5/10 – An interesting prospect with genuine technical ability and mentality, but the combination of limited experience, adaptation risks, and intense competition for minutes make this a speculative rather than transformational signing for Arsenal’s immediate needs.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Olympiacos: Ødegaard Masterclass Guides Comfortable Victory
Arsenal secured their second consecutive Champions League victory with a 2-0 triumph over Olympiacos at the Emirates Stadium, breaking their curse of three consecutive home defeats against the Greek side.
The Standout Performer:
Martin Ødegaard – 9/10 The Arsenal captain delivered a commanding performance showcasing his complete return to fitness and form.
His vision and passing orchestrated Arsenal’s attacking phases throughout the encounter, while his assist for Saka’s late goal demonstrated the creative quality that makes him irreplaceable to Arteta’s system.
The Solid Showings:
David Raya – 8/10 Faced more action than anticipated but responded with exceptional shot-stopping. His first-half save denying Podence represented genuine world-class goalkeeping that preserved Arsenal’s advantage during a vulnerable period.
Bukayo Saka – 8/10 Made immediate impact after his 73rd-minute introduction, creating a golden opportunity for Ødegaard before scoring the insurance goal in stoppage time.
His sharpness and decision-making justified Arteta’s decision to manage his minutes carefully.
Other Performances:
Martin Zubimendi – 6.5/10 Controlled proceedings from midfield with characteristic composure, rarely losing possession while dictating Arsenal’s tempo. Was booked in the second-half.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7/10 Responded quickly after wasting an early opportunity, scoring shortly afterward to settle Arsenal’s nerves with his clinical finish.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7/10 The teenager impressed with his attacking contributions and creative threat down the left flank.
William Saliba – 7/10 Completed 90 minutes suggesting his ankle injury concerns have subsided, providing defensive stability throughout.
Viktor Gyökeres – 6/10 Worked tirelessly but couldn’t find the breakthrough despite hitting the post and creating multiple opportunities. His desperation to score was evident throughout.
Ben White – 6/10 Struggled at times against Podence’s movement before his tactical substitution after the hour mark.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Provided steady midfield presence during his hour on the pitch following his weekend heroics.
Gabriel Magalhães – 6/10 His passing accuracy lacked usual precision. The Brazilian also overhit a couple of lofted passes, and was substituted in the second half.
Declan Rice – 6/10 Delivered one stunning pass after his introduction but was booked, limiting his impact.
Jurrien Timber – 6/10 Shut down Olympiacos’ left-sided threats while contributing offensively when opportunities arose.
Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Operated from the left after his central role at Newcastle, providing adequate coverage without spectacular moments.
Leandro Trossard – 5/10 Endured a frustrating evening, wasting multiple opportunities including a cleared effort off the line.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Standard substitute appearance providing fresh legs for the final stages.
