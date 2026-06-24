Jess Naz Confirms Recovery Going Well After Seven Month ACL Injury Absence From Tottenham

Jess Naz has provided a positive fitness update after spending seven months sidelined through an ACL injury sustained during Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa last December. The forward revealed her recovery is progressing smoothly and she is targeting a return to action with the squad during the forthcoming campaign.

"Recovery is going great." 💪



Jess Naz gives an update after suffering an ACL injury last season 👇 pic.twitter.com/wgGxlAAd6U — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 24, 2026

Speaking at the club’s kit launch, Naz expressed excitement about rejoining her teammates following the lengthy rehabilitation period. The injury represented a significant setback for both player and club, with the forward yet to feature for Spurs since the incident that forced her immediate absence from competitive action.

Jess Naz has had a successful surgery ❤️



The Tottenham player sustained an ACL injury last year, and today has reported a successful surgery which means the recovery starts now! pic.twitter.com/GXl83z8yfP — DAZN Women's Football (@DAZNWFootball) January 6, 2026

Teammates Provide Crucial Support During Recovery

Naz highlighted the importance of squad support throughout her rehabilitation journey, particularly praising manager Martin Ho’s immediate response to her injury. The forward revealed Ho visited her shortly after the incident occurred, demonstrating the club’s commitment to player welfare during challenging periods.

Jess Naz is back training on the grass! 😍 pic.twitter.com/MDnlCYRP7s — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) June 22, 2026

Her teammates maintained consistent backing throughout the recovery process, providing emotional encouragement that helped drive her rehabilitation efforts forward. That collective support from the group proved instrumental in maintaining motivation during the extended absence from football.

Ho’s Transformation Continues at Spurs

Tottenham have undergone significant transformation under Ho’s leadership, climbing from 11th place in the previous campaign to finish fifth last season. Naz praised the manager’s demanding standards and commitment to exciting attacking football combined with defensive solidity that makes the team difficult to beat.

Gym sessions powered by Jess Naz 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/iOiSzRjSUX — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) May 21, 2026

The forward believes next season will provide further progression opportunities as Spurs continue building on recent improvements. Her return to fitness should bolster Tottenham’s attacking options as they push for higher league positions.

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