Tottenham
Jess Naz Confirms Recovery Going Well After Seven Month ACL Injury Absence From Tottenham
Jess Naz has provided a positive fitness update after spending seven months sidelined through an ACL injury sustained during Tottenham’s match against Aston Villa last December. The forward revealed her recovery is progressing smoothly and she is targeting a return to action with the squad during the forthcoming campaign.
Speaking at the club’s kit launch, Naz expressed excitement about rejoining her teammates following the lengthy rehabilitation period. The injury represented a significant setback for both player and club, with the forward yet to feature for Spurs since the incident that forced her immediate absence from competitive action.
Teammates Provide Crucial Support During Recovery
Naz highlighted the importance of squad support throughout her rehabilitation journey, particularly praising manager Martin Ho’s immediate response to her injury. The forward revealed Ho visited her shortly after the incident occurred, demonstrating the club’s commitment to player welfare during challenging periods.
Her teammates maintained consistent backing throughout the recovery process, providing emotional encouragement that helped drive her rehabilitation efforts forward. That collective support from the group proved instrumental in maintaining motivation during the extended absence from football.
Ho’s Transformation Continues at Spurs
Tottenham have undergone significant transformation under Ho’s leadership, climbing from 11th place in the previous campaign to finish fifth last season. Naz praised the manager’s demanding standards and commitment to exciting attacking football combined with defensive solidity that makes the team difficult to beat.
The forward believes next season will provide further progression opportunities as Spurs continue building on recent improvements. Her return to fitness should bolster Tottenham’s attacking options as they push for higher league positions.
Also read: West Ham Sign Switzerland Defender Nadine Riesen From Eintracht Frankfurt on Three Year Deal
Tottenham
Peterborough United Women Host Tottenham Youngsters in Final Pre-Season Friendly at PIMS Park on August 9th
Peterborough United Women will welcome a young Tottenham Hotspur side to PIMS Park for a pre-season friendly on Sunday 9 August at 2pm. The clash represents the final warm-up fixture ahead of the new campaign as the Posh prepare for the 2026-27 season.
The Lilywhites youngsters will provide a stern test as Peterborough look to fine tune their preparations before competitive football resumes. Further pre-season fixtures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as both teams continue their summer schedules.
Affordable Ticketing for Community
Peterborough have priced tickets competitively to encourage supporter attendance at the friendly. Adult tickets are available for £5 with concessions offered for over 65s at £3 and Under 21s at just £1. Children under 14 will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult, making the fixture accessible for families.
Tickets are on sale via www.theposhtickets.com with cards only on the day of the match, ensuring smooth entry for those purchasing at PIMS Park.
Building Momentum Ahead of New Season
The friendly provides valuable game time for both squads as they build towards their opening league fixtures. Peterborough will use the encounter to assess player fitness, test tactical approaches and develop understanding within the squad.
The visit of Tottenham’s younger contingent offers realistic opposition that should stretch the Posh’s defensive and attacking systems ahead of competitive action resuming.
Also read: Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Aston Villa
Kirsty Hanson Joins Tottenham Hotspur From Aston Villa After Finishing Third in WSL Goalscoring Charts
Tottenham Hotspur Women have secured Scotland international Kirsty Hanson from Aston Villa on a long term contract ahead of the 2026-27 season.
The 28 year old enjoyed the most prolific campaign of her career at Villa Park, finishing as the Women’s Super League’s third highest goalscorer with 12 league strikes and claiming the WSL Goal of the Season award.
Hanson’s move to north London brings proven top flight experience and tactical versatility to Martin Ho’s squad. The winger forward established herself as one of the division’s most dangerous attacking players through her direct running, transition play and ability to create problems for opposition defences in multiple positions.
Versatile Attacker Fits Spurs Attacking Model
Ho praised Hanson’s adaptability, highlighting her capacity to operate centrally or on either flank as a crucial asset for Tottenham’s evolving tactical approach. Her willingness to press intensely without the ball aligns perfectly with the club’s high pressing philosophy and demand for modern forwards who contribute defensively.
Beyond her 12 goal haul, Hanson’s value extends to her work rate and positioning intelligence. She regularly interchange positions seamlessly throughout matches, giving coaching staff tactical flexibility depending on opponent and match situation.
Scotland International Arrives at Peak Years
Hanson brings established international credentials after earning 48 caps and six goals for Scotland since making her debut in 2019. Her exposure to elite level football and various tactical systems should strengthen Tottenham’s attacking options considerably.
The forward’s career trajectory from Manchester United prospect through loan success at Villa to permanent stardom demonstrates her consistency and development as a player. Tottenham will hope she can replicate her best form in different surroundings.
Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs
Tottenham
Tottenham Women Forward Lenna Gunning-Williams Undergoes Major Neurosurgery as Club Shows Support for 21 Year Old Striker
Tottenham Hotspur Women forward Lenna Gunning-Williams has announced she is recovering after undergoing major neurosurgery following a medical diagnosis. The 21-year-old England Under 23 international shared emotional pictures from her hospital bed on Instagram as she provided an update on her condition to supporters.
The Spurs striker revealed the operation followed a condition she had been made aware of several years ago but which had only recently begun to impact her life. Despite the severity of undergoing brain surgery, Gunning-Williams explained that the potential outcomes of not proceeding with the procedure were far more concerning for both herself and her family.
Gunning-Williams Prioritises Long Term Health Over Football
The forward delivered a powerful message about prioritising personal wellbeing above football commitments. She stressed that certain things in life are bigger than sport and that listening to your body when it sends warning signals is absolutely crucial regardless of external pressures or career considerations.
Gunning-Williams expressed gratitude towards Tottenham’s medical team, staff and teammates for their unwavering support throughout the surgical process and recovery period. She highlighted how the love shown by everyone at the club has made the entire experience more manageable.
Recovery Process Ahead for Spurs Star
The England international made 19 appearances across all competitions for Spurs last season, scoring once against Leicester City in the Women’s FA Cup. She now faces a gradual and patient recovery process that will require both physical and mental healing before returning to pitch action.
Gunning-Williams remains positive about her future, acknowledging the rollercoaster of emotions ahead but expressing determination to give her body all the time needed for complete recovery.
Also read: Tottenham Monitor Victoria Pelova as Arsenal Midfielder’s Future Remains Uncertain Following ACL Injury Struggles
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