Jess Park Opens Up: Lionesses Star on Joining Man Utd From Man City and Message of Freedom That Has Her Thriving Ahead of League Cup Final

There was less than an hour remaining in the Women’s Super League summer transfer window when the most stunning business of all was completed. Jess Park and Grace Clinton had been stalwarts at Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively, during the previous season, and yet at the eleventh hour, both were sent to opposite sides of the city.

It prompted criticism of United, with many questioning whether they had done enough summer business. That feeling intensified in the first half of the season when the club’s lack of depth played a part in their inability to mount a serious WSL title challenge. But no criticism can be levelled at the club for what they have done with Park.

Given Freedom to Find Spaces

Revitalised by the freedom handed to her by United boss Marc Skinner, who has crafted out a unique role for her on the pitch, the England international has helped this team reach the Champions League quarter finals and Sunday’s League Cup final. “Of course you’re going to be a little bit sceptical. But as soon as I hit the field, I heard the fans straight away, and that’s much appreciated. I’ve loved every minute of it,” Park tells GOAL.

Park plays like she is loving it, too. With six goals and four assists, it is already her best ever WSL season in terms of goal contributions, and there are still six games to play. That is on top of three goals in other competitions, including the crucial equaliser in the League Cup quarter final win over Tottenham.

Position is Just Where You Start

The position Skinner has put Park in has helped to bring that form out of her. At City, she was deployed in a more orthodox central midfield role, but at United, she has most often started on the right and been allowed to float into whatever spaces appear. Asked what the message has been in that role, Park says, “Have freedom, find the ball, find the spaces, find the pockets.”

