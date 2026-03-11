Manchester City
Jess Park Opens Up: Lionesses Star on Joining Man Utd From Man City and Message of Freedom That Has Her Thriving Ahead of League Cup Final
There was less than an hour remaining in the Women’s Super League summer transfer window when the most stunning business of all was completed. Jess Park and Grace Clinton had been stalwarts at Manchester City and Manchester United, respectively, during the previous season, and yet at the eleventh hour, both were sent to opposite sides of the city.
It prompted criticism of United, with many questioning whether they had done enough summer business. That feeling intensified in the first half of the season when the club’s lack of depth played a part in their inability to mount a serious WSL title challenge. But no criticism can be levelled at the club for what they have done with Park.
Given Freedom to Find Spaces
Revitalised by the freedom handed to her by United boss Marc Skinner, who has crafted out a unique role for her on the pitch, the England international has helped this team reach the Champions League quarter finals and Sunday’s League Cup final. “Of course you’re going to be a little bit sceptical. But as soon as I hit the field, I heard the fans straight away, and that’s much appreciated. I’ve loved every minute of it,” Park tells GOAL.
Park plays like she is loving it, too. With six goals and four assists, it is already her best ever WSL season in terms of goal contributions, and there are still six games to play. That is on top of three goals in other competitions, including the crucial equaliser in the League Cup quarter final win over Tottenham.
Position is Just Where You Start
The position Skinner has put Park in has helped to bring that form out of her. At City, she was deployed in a more orthodox central midfield role, but at United, she has most often started on the right and been allowed to float into whatever spaces appear. Asked what the message has been in that role, Park says, “Have freedom, find the ball, find the spaces, find the pockets.”
Manchester City WFC Defender Joins Glasgow City on Loan Until End of Season as 19 Year Old Seeks Regular First Team Football in Scotland
Glasgow City have announced the loan signing of Codie Thomas from Manchester City until the end of the 2025-26 season. The 19 year old defender signed her first professional contract with the Women’s Super League club in December 2024 and now heads to Scotland seeking regular first team minutes.
This is a smart loan move for Thomas, who has made four appearances for Manchester City, including one in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. She made her senior debut against SKN St. Pölten during the 2024-25 season and has since featured in both the WSL and Subway League Cup.
Following Khiara Keating’s Pathway
The defender also gained senior experience while on a dual registration deal with AFC Fylde. Khiara Keating completed the same pathway early in her professional career, which suggests Manchester City has a clear development plan for their young prospects. This is exactly the kind of structured approach that helps talented teenagers progress to an elite level.
After signing for Glasgow City, Thomas said, “I’m really excited to be here, go out there, get some minutes, and show everyone what I am about. The game in Scotland is really interesting, and every match is going to be tough. It’s a really good league to come into and to play in.”
Celtic Debut Beckons for Young Defender
Head coach Jane Ross praised the new arrival. “She’s an energetic player who is composed on the ball and works hard out of possession, and has already gained senior experience in England and in the Champions League. As we enter a crucial part of the campaign, Codie’s arrival adds more competition and quality to the squad.”
Glasgow City currently sits top of the Scottish Women’s Premier League standings after 16 games played, five points clear of Celtic in second place. Thomas will be eligible to make her debut against Celtic at Petershill Park on Sunday, February 8th, in what would be a massive baptism of fire.
Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester City Women host reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be the decisive match in this season’s WSL title race.
The Citizens currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table after 13 matches, with the Blues desperately needing a result to keep their fading hopes alive.
City left it late in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses as Khadija Shaw struck an 86th minute winner to maintain their remarkable form. Andree Jeglertz’s side have won 12 of their 13 league matches this season and boast a perfect home record with seven wins from seven at the Etihad.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
City Closing In on First Title Since 2016
This match represents a huge opportunity for Manchester City to effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge before February even finishes. The Citizens are the WSL’s highest scorers with 36 goals from 13 matches, including an incredible 21 goals across their seven home encounters.
Jeglertz remains without defender Naomi Layzell and attacker Mary Fowler due to hip and knee injuries respectively. Aoba Fujino could return to the matchday squad after missing the last five matches, while USA international Sam Coffey is likely to get more minutes off the bench.
Blues Facing Uphill Battle
Chelsea’s hopes of claiming a seventh consecutive WSL title are quickly fading after dropping points in five of their 13 league matches. Sonia Bompastor’s side suffered a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, leaving them nervously looking over their shoulder at Manchester United just two points behind in fourth.
The Blues remain without Kadiesha Buchanan, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez. Keira Walsh is in contention for a starting spot after returning from injury as a substitute against Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Kerolin, Miedema, Hemp; Shaw
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright; Carpenter, Walsh, Cuthbert, Baltimore; James; Kerr, Thompson
Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Sonia Bompastor has insisted Chelsea will “fight until the end” to defend their Women’s Super League title despite sitting nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining.
The Blues face a must win trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday following Saturday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to third placed Arsenal.
Chelsea have been crowned WSL champions in each of the past six seasons but their grip on the trophy is slipping rapidly. Bompastor initially conceded the title race was “probably” over after the Arsenal loss but has now backtracked on those comments ahead of the crucial Manchester City clash.
Sonia Bompastor: Blues No Longer in Control
“Our mentality is to fight until the end, no matter what happens,” Bompastor explained. “The only thing is right now we are not in control, and the most important thing is we need to focus on what we can control. Man City are top of the table and in control.”
This is frankly damage limitation from Bompastor after her defeatist comments on Saturday. Nine points is a massive gap with only nine matches left, and Chelsea desperately need a result at the Etihad to keep any realistic hopes alive.
City Boast Incredible Form
Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, losing just one league game from 13 fixtures. That sole defeat came against Chelsea on the opening day, while the Blues also edged a tight 1-0 League Cup semi final victory earlier this month thanks to Wieke Kaptein’s goal.
City boss Andree Jeglertz confirmed that Aoba Fujino should be available after training fully, adding crucial squad depth for the title run in. Sunday’s match could effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge if they suffer defeat.
