Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier Named in WSL Team of the Season as Phallon Tullis-Joyce Wins Champion of Change Award

Manchester United Women may have ended the season without European football, but three of their players have been recognised at the highest individual level, and that is worth celebrating even amid the broader disappointment of a fourth-place finish.

⚽ @MayaLeTissier makes the 25/26 Team of the Season on @Sofascore!



​🔴 She earns a stellar 7.41 rating, making her the second-highest-ranked player overall.



​Thoroughly deserved for our captain! Who else from the squad was unlucky to miss out?



​#MUWomen #BarclaysWSL #TOTS pic.twitter.com/wUNCVtrxz0 — Game Day Gossip (@Game_Day_Gossip) May 18, 2026

Jess Park and Maya Le Tissier have both been named in the 2025/26 Women’s Super League Team of the Season, a recognition that feels entirely deserved for two players who were consistently among the best in the division from August through to May.

Park’s Impact at United Has Been Transformative

The summer signing from Manchester City has been nothing short of a revelation. Park won multiple Player of the Month awards, took home both the Fans’ Player and Players’ Player of the Year honours at United, and now caps it all with a place in the WSL’s best eleven.

Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park are included in the Barclays WSL team of the season. 🔴@ManUtdWomen pic.twitter.com/l38zyqL6Tj — Matt MUFC Dunn (@MattMUFCDunn) May 18, 2026

Six goals and five assists from 22 league appearances across 1,739 minutes tells a story of a player who made things happen every single time she stepped on the pitch. United needed a talismanic figure and Park delivered exactly that.

MAKING AN IMPACT ON AND OFF THE FIELD ❤️@ManUtdWomen's Phallon Tullis-Joyce is the recipient of the @MercedesBenz Champion of Change award 🌟#WSLFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/ObHRBvHoTR — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) May 18, 2026

Le Tissier’s Consistency Is Frankly Ridiculous

Playing every single minute of every league game for a third consecutive season is not just impressive, it is almost unheard of at this level.

Every minute of every game. For the third season in a row.@MayaLeTissier is built different 🔋🦾 pic.twitter.com/olQKPDGJPm — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 17, 2026

Le Tissier was United’s most dependable player in defence all season, adding two assists and a penalty goal to a campaign defined by her leadership, positional intelligence and durability. The WSL Team of the Season selectors had no choice.

Tullis-Joyce Recognised Off the Pitch

Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce picked up the WSL Champion of Change award for her work promoting environmental sustainability within the local community. After another strong year between the posts, it is fitting that her wider contributions to the game have been acknowledged too.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce has been recognised for her inspiring work with the @MU_Foundation.



On and off the pitch hero ! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/FpbP00wGG9 — Matt MUFC Dunn (@MattMUFCDunn) May 18, 2026

Also read: Gemma Bonner and Gemma Evans Given Guard of Honour at Anfield as Liverpool FC Women Say Farewell to Two Servants of the Club