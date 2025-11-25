Former Arsenal Women’s Star and Pien Sanders Face Backlash Over Photoshoot Revealing Start of Relationship

FC Twente midfielder Jill Roord and Den Bosch hockey player Pien Sanders have sparked controversy after an intimate photoshoot with Linda Meiden revealed the circumstances surrounding the beginning of their nine-month relationship.

The couple disclosed that both ended previous long-term relationships shortly after meeting each other, drawing criticism on social media for the timeline of events.

Roord, 28, was in a two-year relationship with Spain international Jana Fernandez when she first connected with Sanders through Instagram. Sanders, 27, had been in a 10-year relationship with hockey player Thijs van Dam before ending it days after exchanging messages with the Dutch footballer.

How Their Relationship Started

Sanders first became aware of Roord when a friend showed her a picture without her knowledge, suggesting she attend one of Roord’s matches. After a brief exchange on Instagram, Sanders ended her decade-long relationship with Van Dam, stating she had felt more attracted to women for some time.

Roord’s relationship with Fernandez was already facing difficulties due to the long-distance nature of their partnership. When Roord learned Sanders was single, she subsequently split with the Barcelona midfielder.

Speaking to Linda Meiden, Sanders acknowledged the complexity of the situation. She admitted struggling with her feelings during the initial messaging phase, describing herself as incredibly loyal and sleeping poorly due to internal conflict over the emotions she was experiencing.

Public Response and Photoshoot Controversy

The photoshoot featured several intimate images of the couple, including photos where Sanders sat on Roord’s lap and another showing Sanders kneeling with her arms around Roord’s legs. In one picture, Roord wore minimal clothing reading “I love my girlfriend” with a heart emoji replacing the word love.

Their decision to publicly share the details of how their relationship began has drawn sharp criticism on social media. Multiple users questioned the wisdom of openly discussing ending relationships to be together.

Sanders acknowledged understanding why some people remain skeptical about their relationship, particularly given the speed at which she moved on from her previous partner. However, both women defended their decisions, emphasizing personal happiness over external judgment.

Roord stated that while they were aware their decisions would shock others, the most important consideration was living with themselves and being happy.

