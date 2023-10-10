James Martin Beglin famously known as Jim Beglin, the former Irish footballer currently works as a co-commentator in sports media. Here we will see more about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, etc.

Jim played as a left-back for many Premier League teams including Liverpool and Leeds United. Jim Beglin caught the attention of football fans when he referred to the Etihad as ‘Emptyhad’ in a live telecast recently. He has had 15 International senior caps for Ireland. He co-comments for many media currently.

Jim Beglin can be seen alongside Peter Drury commentating on most of the Premier League matches. If not the best he is one of the best commentators in the English media. He is an excellent reader of the game and a good analyst too. Let’s see more about him in this article without any further delay.

Jim Beglin Facts

Birth Place County Waterford, Ireland Father’s Name Tom Beglin Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Leo Net Worth $1.5 million Age 60 years Date of Birth 29 July 1963 Nationality Irish Current Job Co-commentator Height 1.80 m Wife NA Achievements 1X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER Social Media Twitter

Jim Beglin’s Net Worth and Salary

The former Irish defender is estimated to have a net worth of around $1.5 million as reported by Allfamousbirthday. The co-commentator’s salary details are not available at the moment but it is sure that as he is one of the well-known commentators in the media and he wouldn’t be earning less.

Jim Beglin doing commentary. (Credits: Twitter)

Jim Beglin Club Career

Beglin started his footballing career by joining Shamrock Rovers in 1980. Then he was signed by Liverpool to their reserve team in 1983 and after a year and a half, he was promoted to the first team of Liverpool. He debuted against Southampton in the Left-Midfield position, resulting in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the League Championship and FA Cup with Liverpool.

With 98 appearances for Liverpool FC and over six years, Jim Beglin’s time in Liverpool came to an end as he was sold to Leed United on a free transfer. He didn’t play a single league game in both the 87/88 and 88/89 seasons. He was loaned out to Blackburn and Plymouth later. Jim was forced to retire due to his recurred knee injury at the early age of 27. He represented the Republic of Ireland 15 times.

Jim Beglin Media Job and Career

The bond between football and Jim Beglin didn’t stop despite facing the trauma of retiring at an early age. He chose to stay on the football field not as a player but as a co-commentator. Jim currently works as a co-commentator for BT Sport, Premier League Productions, and CBS Sports and also on ITV for Granada Television. He commentated on the FIFA 14 World Cup and FIFA 18 World Cup in RTC.

Jim Beglin was a player for Republic of Ireland. (Credits: Instagram)

He also has co-commented for the PES(Pro Evolution Soccer) game series since PES11 alongside Jon Champion and later Peter Drury. In January 2022 Jim Beglin called Etihad, ‘Emptyhad’ and he apologized for it later due to leading controversies and also apologized when he called Angel Di Maria “Latino temperament” following his red card in 2021.

Jim Beglin Family

Jim’s family details still remain to be a mystery as no information is available yet. He married decades ago and has 2 kids but never disclosed the news about his partner. We certainly wish that Beglin is happy with his family and is leading a joyful life.

Jim Beglin’s net-worth is $1.5 Million. (Credits: Instagram)

Jim Beglin’s Famous Quotes and Commentaries

“Hello everyone, I’m Peter Drury, Jim Beglin alongside me” the most iconic commentary which every PES fan would never get rid of, is said by Peter Drury. Rather than his praising comments, Jim Beglin is famous for his criticizing commentaries. It’s good that he says everything straightforward but the same thing causes him controversies too.

FAQ’s about Jim Beglin