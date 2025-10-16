Jim White – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job, and more

Jim White is a famous Scottish radio and Television presenter and in this blog we will see about the presenter’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Current Job, and more

James White has been in the media field since 1974 and worked for many famous channels including Sky Sports and TalkSport. Let’s get to know more about the legendary presenter in the following paragraphs. The veteran co-presents the weekday mid-morning sports programme ‘White and Jordan’ on talkSPORT along with popular businessman Simon Jorda. We will see about his career, records, salary, and net worth.

The net worth of Jim White (Credits: @JimWhite Twitter)

Jim White Net Worth and Salary

The Scottish presenter has established himself as one of the most famous people and has been a top presenter for decades. The net worth of Jim is estimated at around $5 million. He earned a luxurious lifestyle and was reported to be one of the most influential and richest people in the United Kingdom. He is also an entrepreneur based on a report.

Jim White Professional Career

Jim White joined STV’s flagship Scotland Today news as an entertainment reporter in 1979. And there later in 1986, Jim was appointed as a sports reporter for the 1986 World Cup. He travelled with the Scotland team to the 1986 World Cup finals, in Mexico.

In 1988, he was promoted as the head host of Scotsport. Jim became a presenter for STV’s Scotsport and presented the Scotland National team’s campaign for the 1990 World Cup.

Jim joined SkySports as a presenter in 1998. With over 23 years of legacy there in Skysports, White announced that he would be leaving the channel in June 2021. Also, Jim became the presenter for TalkSport’s morning programme.

Jim White with the England Striker Harry Kane. (Credits: @JimWhite Twitter)

Jim White Personal Life

Jim White was born on the 16th of June 1957 in Glasgow, Scotland. The parental details of Jim are not available as of now. Jim went to Napier College, Edinburgh for a pre-entry journalism course and began his media career at Scottish and Universal Newspaper in 1974.

Jim not only was involved in the happy moments of the sport but was also involved in controversies. He was criticised for his style of news reporting and was expelled from EFL in 2019. He was banned from driving for a year in 2005 after refusing the breath test. He was even stopped from boarding a flight as he was drunk in 2010.

Jim White Wife – Avril

Jim White is married to Avril, and both of them seem to lead a peaceful life privately. Both are reluctant to be under the media’s spotlight and never reveal their personal details. He had two other kids with his wife in his previous relationship. His wife doesn’t have a social media account and we are not able to find information about her.

Jim White charity and other works

Jim was involved in good cause initiatives more than any other things and he went to Senegal with the former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira to report Vieira’s Diambers charity. He was one of the few presenters to step forward to help society to improve. He also donates a part of his income to foundation every year. Jim White is known for his charity work.

Jim White is a presenter on TalkSport. (Credits: @jimwhite Instagram)

Jim White Cars

Jim is said to be earning a good salary which has led him to have some luxury cars. Jim was spotted with his old Volkswagen Passat Car, and it is certain that it is not the only car that the presenter has in his garage. He also has a couple of cars, but those are not premium.

