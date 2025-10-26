Who is Jocelyn Burgardt? Learn all about the girlfriend of Edinson Cavani

Jocelyn Burgardt is a professional dancer, and she is known for being the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Here is everything about the couple.

Burgardt comes from Bella Union, Uruguay and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers in the current time Edinson Cavani. The footballer first married the model Maria Soledad.

Jocelyn Burgardt and Edison Cavani Family

Jocelyn was born on September 21, 1992, in Bella Union, Uruguay. She keeps a shallow and private profile, so nothing much is known about her parents. Though she is available on social media, there is no information about her background.

Cavani with his Girlfriend Jocelyn (Instagram)

On February 14, 1987, Edinson Cavani was born in Salto, Uruguay, to his father, Luis Cavani and mother, Berta Gomez. He also has two elder brothers who are both professional footballers.

Jocelyn Burgardt husband Edin son Cavani

Edison Cavani is considered one of the best strikers of his generation known for his clinical finishing. He plays for the Uruguayan international team and also in the Premier League club Manchester United. He won the Copa America for his nation in 2011.

Cavani began his journey for Danubio in Montevideo, where he played for two years before moving to Italy to play for Palermo in 2007. He then was signed for Napoli, who brought him for a fee of $19 million. Napoli won the Coppa Italia, in which Cavani played a pivotal role. He was the Serie A top scorer with 29 league goals.

On July 16, 2013, Cavani was signed by Paris Saint Germain. There was no looking back for Cavani from there on as he won six Ligue 1 titles, five Copes da la Ligue, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season.

Edinson Cavani with his family. (Credits: Instagram)

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in the Premier League for the 2020–21 season, making an immediate impact by scoring his first league goal in November. In May, he decided to continue another season, and he added a famous long-range goal.

He made an impression in the Europa League by scoring significant goals, but Manchester United fell short in the final. After Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team in the 2021–22 season, he changed to the number 21 jersey, continued to score goals, and eventually left the team when his contract expired. Then, in August 2022, Cavani joined Valencia, and then in July 2023, he transferred to Boca Juniors.

Edinson lays International football for Uruguay, making his debut on February 6, 2008, and scored 53 goals. He played an essential role in winning Uruguay their fifteenth Copa America title.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzT_scrjAk

Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani Kids

Edinson was married to Maria Cabris Yarrus, but they got divorced after seven years of marriage. They have two sons together, Bautista and Lucas.

Cavani and Jocelyn met when she was a part of the parade of the city of Bella Union, where she was a dancer. They started their relationship after Cavani’s separation in 2015, and since then, they have been together. They are not married yet, but Jocelyn and Cavani have a daughter named India Cavani, born on May 17, 2019.

Jocelyn Burgardt Profession, Career, Net Worth

Jocelyn is a very passionate dancer and fashion lover. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her education and professional career, and she maintains a shallow key profile on social media.

She is excellent friends with some famous WAGs like Jorgeina Cardoso, Angel Di Maria’s wife and Marquinhos’s wife, Carol Cabrino. Cavani and Jocelyn have a combined net worth of more than $40 million. Most of her net worth comes from her husband’s earnings.

Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani. (Credits: Instagram)

