Who is Jocelyn Burgardt? Learn all about the girlfriend of Edinson Cavani
Jocelyn Burgardt is a professional dancer, and she is known for being the girlfriend of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani. Here is everything about the couple.
Burgardt comes from Bella Union, Uruguay and she is known for being the partner of one of the best strikers in the current time Edinson Cavani. The footballer first married the model Maria Soledad.
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edison Cavani Family
Jocelyn was born on September 21, 1992, in Bella Union, Uruguay. She keeps a shallow and private profile, so nothing much is known about her parents. Though she is available on social media, there is no information about her background.
On February 14, 1987, Edinson Cavani was born in Salto, Uruguay, to his father, Luis Cavani and mother, Berta Gomez. He also has two elder brothers who are both professional footballers.
Jocelyn Burgardt husband Edin son Cavani
Edison Cavani is considered one of the best strikers of his generation known for his clinical finishing. He plays for the Uruguayan international team and also in the Premier League club Manchester United. He won the Copa America for his nation in 2011.
Cavani began his journey for Danubio in Montevideo, where he played for two years before moving to Italy to play for Palermo in 2007. He then was signed for Napoli, who brought him for a fee of $19 million. Napoli won the Coppa Italia, in which Cavani played a pivotal role. He was the Serie A top scorer with 29 league goals.
On July 16, 2013, Cavani was signed by Paris Saint Germain. There was no looking back for Cavani from there on as he won six Ligue 1 titles, five Copes da la Ligue, and the Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the 2016-2017 season.
Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United in the Premier League for the 2020–21 season, making an immediate impact by scoring his first league goal in November. In May, he decided to continue another season, and he added a famous long-range goal.
He made an impression in the Europa League by scoring significant goals, but Manchester United fell short in the final. After Cristiano Ronaldo joined the team in the 2021–22 season, he changed to the number 21 jersey, continued to score goals, and eventually left the team when his contract expired. Then, in August 2022, Cavani joined Valencia, and then in July 2023, he transferred to Boca Juniors.
Edinson lays International football for Uruguay, making his debut on February 6, 2008, and scored 53 goals. He played an essential role in winning Uruguay their fifteenth Copa America title.
Jocelyn Burgardt and Edinson Cavani Kids
Edinson was married to Maria Cabris Yarrus, but they got divorced after seven years of marriage. They have two sons together, Bautista and Lucas.
Cavani and Jocelyn met when she was a part of the parade of the city of Bella Union, where she was a dancer. They started their relationship after Cavani’s separation in 2015, and since then, they have been together. They are not married yet, but Jocelyn and Cavani have a daughter named India Cavani, born on May 17, 2019.
Jocelyn Burgardt Profession, Career, Net Worth
Jocelyn is a very passionate dancer and fashion lover. Unfortunately, nothing much is known about her education and professional career, and she maintains a shallow key profile on social media.
She is excellent friends with some famous WAGs like Jorgeina Cardoso, Angel Di Maria’s wife and Marquinhos’s wife, Carol Cabrino. Cavani and Jocelyn have a combined net worth of more than $40 million. Most of her net worth comes from her husband’s earnings.
Bayern Munich
Anika Bissel: Manuel Neuer Girlfriend, net worth, career, kids, and family
Anika Bissel is a professional handball player and is known for being the girlfriend of the greatest goalkeeper of this era Manuel Neuer. Let us see about their beautiful relationship here.
Bissel is also from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of legendary German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. She was a professional handball player, but she decided to opt out of the sport to take care of her son. The couple married in 2023 and welcomed their child in 2024.
Anika Bissel and Manuel Neuer Families
Bissel was born on June 11, 2000, in Erlangen, Germany. She has not disclosed anything about her parents, but she has one sibling, Christopher Bissel, a handball player. She is 14 years younger than the footballer.
Marita and Peter Neuer gave birth to Manuel Neuer, who was raised as a Catholic. Marcel, his younger brother, is a football player as well. Beyond this, not much is known about Neuer’s family because he is a well-known recluse who keeps his private affairs private.
Neuer, however, comes from a close-knit family that values hard work and dedication, as may be assumed from the material that is now accessible. His mother teaches at the same school where his younger sister, Sumona, attends classes, and he is said to have loving and nice parents. Neuer has also cited his grandfather as a significant person in his life who instilled in him the value of discipline and hard work.
Anika Bissel boyfriend Manuel Neuer
Neuer is one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of sports. He has been described as a “sweeper-keeper” because of his playing style and speed when rushing off his line to anticipate opponents. Anika Bissel did the greatest sacrifice for her husband by giving up on Handball. She supports her husband and takes care of their child.
Manuel started his career at Schalke 04, where he won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Ligapokal, In 2011, he signed for Bayern Munich, and since then, he has never looked back. He has won 26 trophies, including nine Bundesliga titles and two UEFA Champions League titles in 2013 and 2020, both as a part of the trebles.
Neuer played his international football for Germany and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with them and the Golden Glove award for being the best goalkeeper in the tournament. He was awarded the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year and IFFHS Best Goalkeeper from 2011 to 2020 five times each of the World’s Best Goalkeepers. He achieved his 300th Bundesliga win on 23 October 2021, in a match against Hoffenheim. He accomplished this feat in his 447th top-flight game, moving closer to the Bundesliga record held by Oliver Kahn.
Anika and Manuel Neuer Kids
Manuel Neuer was in a relationship with Kathrin Glich until 2014. In 2015 Neuer started a relationship with Nina Weiss. On May 21, 2017, Neuer and Weiss married in Tannheim, Austria, in a church wedding. But the couple separated in early 2020. After only four months of separation from his wife, Neuer started dating Anika Bissel. They have a son named Luca who was born in 2024.
Anika Bissel Profession, Career, Net Worth
Anika is a professional handball player. Her first club was HC Erlangen, where she played for many years. Bissel moved to Bundesliga and now she plays for SG H2Ku Herrenberg as a left winger. She has also enrolled in a university in Fashion Management. Bissel doesn’t have any social media as she is focused on her career and education. There is no estimation of her net worth, but Manuel Neuer has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He earns a lucrative salary at Bayern Munich. He has been one of the greatest goalkeepers ever in football history.
Blackburn Rovers
Lainya Shearer – Alan Shearer Wife, her Family and more
Lainya Shearer is famous for being the wife of Premier League great Alan Shearer. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lainya Shearer is the gorgeous English beauty who has become the life partner of Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer. Despite leading a luxurious life, Lainya has maintained her distance from the media. She doesn’t make many public appearances and doesn’t stay very active on social media.
Even though gathering information about her private life has become challenging, we have put out a detailed article about the English beauty including her family, education and career information. Alan Shearer is one of the best attackers of his generation, according to many. He has 260 goals overall, which makes him the Premier League’s leading scorer.
Along with Thierry Henry, Hearer was one of the first two players admitted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021. One of Shearer’s greatest professional accomplishments is holding the Premier League’s record for goals scored, but marrying his lovely wife and having three children with her are more important on a personal level.
Lainya Shearer Childhood and Family
Lainya was born in 1970, in England. She hasn’t revealed much about his family and childhood. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t find the identity of her parents and their occupation. Whether she has any siblings is also unknown to us.
We believe the English beauty had a comfortable childhood as her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. She mostly maintains a low-key profile; hence we believe she might like the peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention. We are on the lookout for more information about her early life. So stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Alan Shearer.
Lainya Shearer Education
Lainya completed her primary and secondary education at local institutions. She was a bright student who excelled in high school. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know whether she pursued further education. She moved in with Alan at an early age, so we are unsure whether she continued her education or concentrated on her family.
Lainya Shearer career
Lainya’s career is currently under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her professional life, we couldn’t find out what she is doing currently. We didn’t have any luck retrieving information from her social media activity either. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data.
Lainya has excelled in the role of a supportive partner over the years. The English beauty has been with Alan from the initial stages of his career; hence she helped him manage failures and celebrated his wins as her own. Having such an optimistic person helped the former English striker overcome barriers in professional life.
Lainya Shearer Net Worth
Lainya’s net worth is unknown. We faced challenges retrieving her earning data as we don’t know whether she is currently working or not. The Italian beauty likes to keep her information away from the public eye; hence we don’t have many details about her bank balance. Lainya’s husband Alan has a massive net worth of 52.5 Million, which should be enough to take care of all the needs and wants of the family.
Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer relationship
Lainya Shearer is Alan Shearer’s longtime partner. While he was still playing for Southampton, Alan and Lainya became friends. They were pretty young at that time, but they were mature enough to understand the attraction between them.
The former England star already was a crucial member of his team. Being in a professionally stable position, he was able to take care of Alessia. The duo started dating from that age but kept it private and out of the media’s lens. Marrying your teenage sweetheart is always special.
Alan is one lucky person from that perspective. The English legend and his lovely spouse wed in a small ceremony after several years of courting. On June 8, 1991, Alan Shearer and Lainya Shearer exchanged vows.
Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer Children
Three kids were born to Lainya Shearer and Alan Shearer. They have a son and two daughters. Chloe Shearer, Alan Shearer’s first daughter, was born in 1991 thanks to Lainy Shearer. The couple welcomed Hollie Shearer, their second daughter, four years later, in 1995. Will Shearer, Alan Shearer’s son, was born in 2001 thanks to Lainy Shearer.
Lainya Shearer Social media
Lainya doesn’t have any significant social media presence. Considering her calm and composed characteristics, we believe she better enjoys her privacy rather than stardom. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on major social media platforms. She is not a social media person and she loves keeping it simple. Lainya Shearer has a beautiful partner and family and this is the reason for her absence on social media .
Burnley FC
Wout Weghorst Girlfriend Nikki van Esch Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Nikki van Esch? Meet The Girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst
Nikki van Esch is famous for being the Girlfriend Of Dutch footballer Wout Weghorst. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Nikki has been the largest source of support for Wout Weghorst. She is the kind of woman who likes to stay close to her family and tackle day to day problems. She is also ambitious and has worked towards her goal. We are still not sure whether she is professionally active, but she has big plans for the future.
Weghorst recently joined the Ajax club and he was also a member of the Premier League club, Burnley. Even though the path wouldn’t be easy, he would always have the love and support of her girlfriend. His career is a vast topic and today we are keeping that aside and focusing more on his love life. We are here to reveal many interesting facts about the intriguing life of the girlfriend Of Wout Weghorst – Nikki van Esch.
Nikki van Esch Childhood and Family
Nikki was born on February 5, 1991. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do know that she has a sister named Dide van Esch. They made each other’s childhood awesome, and they are still very close and often spend time together. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Belgian lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter, and we will update the article if we find new data.
Nikki van Esch Education
Nikki spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was passionate about the fashion industry from a young age. She also had interests in the technology sector. After completing her high school education at Saxion University of Applied Sciences, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Programme Textile Engineering and management. She also went to Nantong Textile & Vocational Technology College.
Nikki van Esch career
Nikki’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, we believe she is involved with the fashion industry. Apart from her professional life, she is also a caring housewife. Nikki and Weghorst have two lovely children at home. Nikki likes to spend quality time with her children. She is also very supportive and sometimes visits the stadium to cheer for her husband.
Nikki van Esch Net Worth
Nikki’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. We guess that she is currently working in the fashion industry. But we are not sure about the claim.
Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst relationship
Wout Weghorst and his girlfriend met when they were in their twenties. The duo started dating in August 2011. The Dutch star was very young and working towards his goals. He wasn’t the star that we know today. Nevertheless, Nikki always had faith in him and supported him to achieve more extraordinary things. The duo fell into love in their twenties and still remains inseparable. Their unconditional love has overcome every boundary. Their relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Many fans have a misconception that Nikki is the wife of Weghorst. However, the truth is the duo is yet to get married. They are still taking time to get to the crucial decision. However, we believe the happy news could come soon.
Nikki van Esch and Wout Weghorst Children
The couple are proud parents of three children. They have three daughters together. Their oldest daughter, Juul, was born on August 17, 2018. The couple welcomed their youngest daughter, Lucie Mary Jo, on April 17, 2020. The duo likes to spend time with their children and often posts adorable pictures on their social media handles. The couple welcomed their third kid, another daughter named Suze Marie, in 2022. We don’t have information about the date of birth of their third daughter.
Nikki van Esch Social media
Nikki is not the kind of person who likes to showcase her private life on public media. She has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t stay very active there. Nikki only has limited friends in her circle and she doesn’t accept everyone’s request on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her two beautiful daughters. She likes to spend her time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages.
