Joe Lolley 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Joe Lolley is an English footballer who plays as a winger for Sydney FC in the Australian A-League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Joe previously played for Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest in English football. Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. Off the pitch, he studied Sports Coaching at the University of Central Lancashire and takes a keen interest in politics.
Lolley signed for Nottingham Forest in 2018 and won the club’s Player of the Season award in 2019. In August 2022, he signed a two-year deal with Sydney FC. Lolley has also represented his country at University Level and semi-professional level.
Joe Lolley Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Redditch, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Leo
|Net Worth
|£2.5 Million
|Age
|30
|Birthday
|25 August 1992
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Littleton, Kidderminster Harriers, Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe United, Nottingham Forest, Sydney FC.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Joe Lolley Net Worth and Salary
As of 2023, Joe Lolley’s net worth is estimated to be £2.5 million. He earns a salary of £624,000 per year playing for Australian club Sydney FC. Lolley’s market value is currently estimated at €1.80 million. It’s worth noting that football players’ net worth and market value can fluctuate greatly based on various factors such as their performance on the pitch, their age, and their contract status.
Joe Lolley Club Career
Lolley started his career at Bromsgrove Rovers, but it was with Midland Combination team Littleton that he established himself, scoring 88 goals in 83 games. Later, in 2013, he joined Kidderminster Harriers, where he made 21 league appearances and scored nine goals, including a hat-trick in his final match.
Lolley joined Huddersfield Town in January 2014 for an undisclosed fee. He scored his first league goal for Huddersfield in a 1–1 draw at Birmingham City. He then joined Scunthorpe United on loan in September 2015 and made six appearances before being recalled. In 2018, Lolley signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Nottingham Forest and was crowned Player of the Season in 2019. He also won Forest’s Goal of the Season award that year. Lolley scored his first goal for Sydney FC in a match against Western United.
Joe Lolley International Career
Lolley has represented his country at England’s C level and University level. He was chosen to represent Great Britain University at the 2013 World University Games in Russia, where GB earned the silver medal. In November 2013, he earned his England C team debut during a friendly game against the Czech Republic U21s.
Joe Lolley’s Family
There is not much information available about Joe Lolley’s family. However, it is known that he grew up in Redditch, Worcestershire, and has a younger brother named Josh who is also a footballer. Josh currently plays for Solihull Moors in the National League, which is the fifth tier of the English football league system.
Joe Lolley’s Girlfriend
Joe is a professional footballer from England. It’s possible that he is single or keeps his personal life private. Lolley appears to be focused on his football career and his hobbies, such as his love for dogs and interest in politics.
Joe Lolley’s Sponsorship and Endorsements
He most certainly has contracts with several clothing and equipment manufacturers, such as Adidas, Nike, or Puma, though, as a professional footballer who represents Nottingham Forest. Footballers frequently participate in marketing campaigns for sponsors of their clubs and leagues, such Barclays or Sky Sports, but the specifics of Lolley’s engagement are unknown.
Joe Lolley’s Cars and Tattoos
It is unclear if he has any contracts or endorsements involving automobiles. Likewise, there is no information in the public domain about his tattoos. In games, Lolley hasn’t been spotted on the pitch with any obvious tattoos. He might not have any tattoos at all or he might have several that are hidden when he plays.
FAQs about Joe Lolley
|What is the net worth of Joe Lolley?
|The net worth of Joe Lolley is £2.5 million.
|How many clubs have Joe Lolley played for?
|Joe Lolley has played with six clubs at the senior level – Littleton, Kidderminster Harriers, Huddersfield Town, Scunthorpe United, Nottingham Forest, and Sydney FC.
|How old is Joe Lolley?
|He is 30 years old.
|Nationality of Joe Lolley?
|He is English.
|Has Joe Lolley ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Barnsley
Jack Butland – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scottish Premiership club Rangers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Jack has represented the England football team at the national level. He has been a part of many clubs in the Premier League. As of 2025, he is a part of the Rangers team. Let us see more about the goal keeper’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jack Butland Net Worth and Salary
Jack has been earning primarily from his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million as of 2025. The current market value of the player is reported at 2 million euros by Transfermarkt. His salary for Rangers is estimated at £1,300,000. Jack Butland earns £25,000 and his weekly wages are way higher than many players’ income.
Jack Butland Club Career
Jack started to play football at Clevedon United when he was younger. He moved then to Birmingham City in 2007 where he played with the youths until 2010. Later in 2010, he was promoted and was offered his senior professional contract which he couldn’t refuse.
After the first year at the club, he was loaned to Cheltenham Town for two consecutive years where he made 14 appearances. He returned to the club and played for a season. In January 2013, Stoke City signed Jack on a four-and-a-half-year deal and remained on loan till the end of the 2012/13 season at Birmingham for a reported fee of £3.3 million plus add-ons.
He joined the new side in June 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Barnsley for a half-season loan. He was then loaned out to Leeds United and joined Derby County for a month’s loan after he returned in 2013.
He then returned to Stoke City and was included in the squad ahead of the 2015/16 season. He impressed the fans with his performance in the match against Norwich City in August 2015 which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the Man of the Match award in the next match due to his performance against Newcastle United which ended in a 0-0 draw.
After serving 7 years with the club and making 159 appearances for the club, he was sold to Crystal Palace in October 2020 on a three-year deal for a reported fee of 1 million pounds. In 2023, Jack Butland made his way to Rangers. He was also a part of the Manchester United team for a season on loan.
Jack Butland International Career
Jack made his National debut for England’s U16 team in October 2008 against Northern Ireland which ended in a 6-0 victory. He has represented England from U16 to U21 at the national level. He was also included in the Great Britain squad to represent the country in the 2012 Olympics.
He made his debut senior appearance against Italy on August 12 after Joe Hart was ruled out of the match due to injury and became the youngest keeper of the England national team. He was included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Jack Butland Family
Jack was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland made lots of effort to make Jack a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed his family details till now.
Jack Butland’s Wife – Annabel Peyton
Jack got married to his long-term girlfriend Annabel Peyton. They both were blessed with a boy George Matthew Butland in 2019 and the family seems to lead a happy life. Their second kid, Freddie Matthew Butland, was born in 2021. The couple enjoy their time with their 2 sons.
Jack Butland Sponsors and Endorsements
Jack is an experienced goalkeeper and one of the best players in his position. The player has a primary deal with Nike as his boot sponsor. As per the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has a deal with MN2S as well.
Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos
Jack had his Audi RS5 stolen from his house in 2014 but that didn’t stop him from buying another car. He was seen with a Range Rover Sport later. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.
Bayern Munich
Corentin Tolisso Wife Sandra Tolisso Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Tolisso is famous for being the wife of Lyon star Corentin Tolisso. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra belongs to a humble French family. She is not the typical WAG that likes stardom and excessive media attention. She mostly keeps a low profile and doesn’t share much personal information on online platforms. However, her husband Corentin Tolisso is one of the most famous football stars in Germany. The French midfielder is currently playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world. European football followers would have detailed knowledge about him. He has been signed by Ligue 1 team, Lyon, and his new deal will be active till the end of the 2027 season.
But, even he doesn’t share many details about his wife in the media. That’s why many fans don’t know anything about her. Well, we have gathered many interesting facts about French beauty. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Corentin Tolisso.
Sandra Tolisso Childhood and Family
Sandra was born in the year 1994. The fact that we currently don’t even know her birth date suggests that she has stiff privacy regarding her private information. She barely makes public appearances. She hasn’t revealed any details about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has a sibling. Even though there are many missing pieces, we are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find any relevant data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Corentin Tolisso.
Sandra Tolisso Education
Sandra spent most of her childhood in France. So she graduated from a local high school in her hometown. She enrolled on a University programme straight after graduation, but we do not know what subject she took for her degree course. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t figure out what kind of student she was. However, our report suggests that she was a curious student from an early age.
Sandra Tolisso career
Sandra hasn’t shared much about her current role anywhere on the internet. That’s why it has been challenging for us to find what she is currently doing. We don’t know her university major; that’s why finding her industry has become difficult. Our guess is that she is a full-time housewife, but we couldn’t confirm the claim.
Sandra Tolisso Net Worth
As we don’t know anything about Sandra’s current role, we couldn’t fetch the number of her earnings. That’s why we don’t have any information about her net worth. If our claim about her being a housewife is valid, then her net worth would be considerably less. However, that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle.
Her husband Corentin Tolisso currently earns €7 Million per year at Bayern. Die Rotten signed the French star by paying a record fee in 2017, and they are paying him high wages to keep him at the club. Tolisso’s net worth is believed to be €45 Million ($48,7 Million). With that kind of money, the family can afford a luxurious life.
Sandra Tolisso husband Corentin Tolisso
Corentin Tolisso started his senior team journey with Olympique Lyon. After his breakthrough with the French team, he was targeted by big clubs. However, German giant Bayern Munich completed his transfer in 2017 after paying a record €41.5 million in fees. Recurring injuries have majorly damaged his career. He couldn’t reach the expected heights.
He was with the French contingent that went on to win the 2018 world cup. He didn’t get good game time in that tournament but had an assist against Uruguay in the quarter-finals. He was also a part of the UEFA Euro 2020 team. As of 2025, Corentin Tolisso is playing for Ligue 1 team, Lyon. He is also the captain of the side. Corentin Tolisso will be a part of this new club for another 2 years.
Sandra Tolisso and Corentin Tolisso relationship
Corentin Tolisso met with his wife Sandra while playing for French club Lyon. We believe they met in the city of Lyon. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the couple knew that they had a connection from their first meeting. The duo started dating after that and has remained inseparable since. Even though they are married, we currently don’t know when they tied the knot. As we said earlier, the duo likes to keep their love life out of the public eye, and that’s why they haven’t shared any information about their marriage. Our data suggests that they kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few close friends and family members were invited.
Sandra Tolisso and Corentin Tolisso Children
The couple are proud parents of one child. However, they haven’t yet disclosed the name and gender of their child. We are investigating the matter and will update the article if we find relevant data.
Sandra Tolisso Social media
Sandra is the kind of woman that likes to avoid media attention and keeps her private life out of the public eye. That’s why she doesn’t have an account on major social media platforms. She loves to spend time with her family and doesn’t like to share everything on the internet.
Dragon Feeds
Who Is Emily Caplan? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ben Davies
Emily Caplan is an interior designer and she is famous for being the girlfriend of Tottenham star Ben Davies. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Emily has become the biggest supporter of Ben Davies and this can be seen from her Instagram. The English beauty has progressed emphatically in her career. From the love perspective, she has one of the most thriving love stories in the football world. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Emily in this article.
Ben Davies has developed himself as a top full-back at Tottenham Hotspur. Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, the Welshman adapted to the centre-back role and has been performing top-notch since then. But, today we are more interested in his love life than his professional one. So Let’s find out what the stunning girlfriend of Ben Davies is upto nowadays.
Emily Caplan Childhood and Family
Emily was born on November 10, 1993, in London, England. We don’t have much information about her family as the English beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were highly involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Emily’s characteristics are influenced by her parents. Emily has spent most of her time in London.
We are unsure whether she is her parent’s only child or has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ben Davies.
Emily Caplan Education
Emily went to The King Alfred School in London. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Later, the English beauty pursued a degree course in Religion, Politics and Society from King’s College London. But after graduation, she figured that she wanted to pursue a career in designing, so she joined the KLC School of Design to study interior design.
Emily Caplan career
Emily is a professional interior designer. She was passionate about designing from an early age. So, when she completed her education, she wanted to make a career out of her passion. She has her own agency by the name of Emily Kaplan design. She mainly deals with high-end clients’ interior design needs. You can check some of her creations on her Instagram channel.
Apart from her professional life, Emily is also a responsible and caring partner. By having a calm and understanding personality, the English beauty has been able to form a bond of friendship with her boyfriend. She supports Davies in every way possible.
Emily Caplan Net Worth
Emily’s current net worth is under review. We believe she has been earning a hefty salary from her interior designer role. But as we don’t know the exact amount of her earnings, it hasn’t been possible to calculate her net worth.
Emily’s boyfriend Ben Davies earns a significant salary from his Tottenham contract. The pair’s added income gives them the luxury to enjoy life to its full extent.
Emily Caplan and Ben Davies relationship
Ben Davies met with his girlfriend in 2019. It was love at first sight for both of them as they were pretty overwhelmed by each other’s charm. Emily was convinced that her partner was exceptional and could achieve incredible heights.
She stood by her boyfriend and supported him in every step of his career. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but considering they are young, they have enough time to make such a big decision.
Emily Caplan and Ben Davies Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are pretty active in their own professional space. Welcoming a child can disrupt their schedules. Hence, it might not be the best idea for them. But they have a long life ahead for such events.
Emily Caplan Social media
Emily has an Instagram account where she mostly posts snaps of her latest designs. She barely uploads any personal images, but she has some photos with Ben Davies on her page. Emily Caplan posts pictures of her boyfriend on her Instagram stories and posts. She has 11k followers and keeps her account active.
