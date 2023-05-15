Joe Lolley 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sandra Tolisso is famous for being the wife of Lyon star Corentin Tolisso. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sandra belongs to a humble French family. She is not the typical WAG that likes stardom and excessive media attention. She mostly keeps a low profile and doesn’t share much personal information on online platforms. However, her husband Corentin Tolisso is one of the most famous football stars in Germany. The French midfielder is currently playing with one of the biggest clubs in the world. European football followers would have detailed knowledge about him. He has been signed by Ligue 1 team, Lyon, and his new deal will be active till the end of the 2027 season.

But, even he doesn’t share many details about his wife in the media. That’s why many fans don’t know anything about her. Well, we have gathered many interesting facts about French beauty. So follow along to know more about the stunning wife of Corentin Tolisso.

Sandra Tolisso Childhood and Family

Sandra was born in the year 1994. The fact that we currently don’t even know her birth date suggests that she has stiff privacy regarding her private information. She barely makes public appearances. She hasn’t revealed any details about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has a sibling. Even though there are many missing pieces, we are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find any relevant data. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Corentin Tolisso.

Sandra is a very private person. (Picture was taken from celebs.infoseemedia.com)

Sandra Tolisso Education

Sandra spent most of her childhood in France. So she graduated from a local high school in her hometown. She enrolled on a University programme straight after graduation, but we do not know what subject she took for her degree course. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t figure out what kind of student she was. However, our report suggests that she was a curious student from an early age.

Sandra Tolisso career

Sandra hasn’t shared much about her current role anywhere on the internet. That’s why it has been challenging for us to find what she is currently doing. We don’t know her university major; that’s why finding her industry has become difficult. Our guess is that she is a full-time housewife, but we couldn’t confirm the claim.

Sandra Tolisso Net Worth

As we don’t know anything about Sandra’s current role, we couldn’t fetch the number of her earnings. That’s why we don’t have any information about her net worth. If our claim about her being a housewife is valid, then her net worth would be considerably less. However, that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle.

Her husband Corentin Tolisso currently earns €7 Million per year at Bayern. Die Rotten signed the French star by paying a record fee in 2017, and they are paying him high wages to keep him at the club. Tolisso’s net worth is believed to be €45 Million ($48,7 Million). With that kind of money, the family can afford a luxurious life.

Corentin Tolisso met with his wife when he was playing for Lyon. (Picture was taken from tumblr.com)

Sandra Tolisso husband Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso started his senior team journey with Olympique Lyon. After his breakthrough with the French team, he was targeted by big clubs. However, German giant Bayern Munich completed his transfer in 2017 after paying a record €41.5 million in fees. Recurring injuries have majorly damaged his career. He couldn’t reach the expected heights.

He was with the French contingent that went on to win the 2018 world cup. He didn’t get good game time in that tournament but had an assist against Uruguay in the quarter-finals. He was also a part of the UEFA Euro 2020 team. As of 2025, Corentin Tolisso is playing for Ligue 1 team, Lyon. He is also the captain of the side. Corentin Tolisso will be a part of this new club for another 2 years.

Sandra Tolisso and Corentin Tolisso relationship

Corentin Tolisso met with his wife Sandra while playing for French club Lyon. We believe they met in the city of Lyon. We are uncertain whether it was love at first sight. But the couple knew that they had a connection from their first meeting. The duo started dating after that and has remained inseparable since. Even though they are married, we currently don’t know when they tied the knot. As we said earlier, the duo likes to keep their love life out of the public eye, and that’s why they haven’t shared any information about their marriage. Our data suggests that they kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few close friends and family members were invited.

Sandra Tolisso rarely makes public appearances. (Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx)

Sandra Tolisso and Corentin Tolisso Children

The couple are proud parents of one child. However, they haven’t yet disclosed the name and gender of their child. We are investigating the matter and will update the article if we find relevant data.

Sandra and Corentin have welcomed a newborn lately. (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Sandra Tolisso Social media

Sandra is the kind of woman that likes to avoid media attention and keeps her private life out of the public eye. That’s why she doesn’t have an account on major social media platforms. She loves to spend time with her family and doesn’t like to share everything on the internet.

