Chelsea
Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup
Joe Montemurro showed a flexibility to his approach in the Women’s Asian Cup quarter finals that meant the Matildas prevailed by adapting to the circumstances in front of them, even if it was contradictory to the style that is in his DNA. Australia edged North Korea 2-1 in Perth to make the semi finals in what was a resilient performance against the tournament’s best team.
“Let’s be frank and honest here. Winning football games like that, it usually happens in tournaments,” Montemurro said after the victory. The Italian boss then turned to his captain, Sam Kerr, in the press conference and referenced one of his key wins in European football with Juventus against her Chelsea side.
Had 450 Million Shots and We Had One
“I’ve done it a few times like that in Champions League. I think there was a game against Chelsea, we got a draw. They had 450 million shots, and we had one,” Montemurro said with a smile. This Champions League reference perfectly illustrated the type of performance Australia needed to overcome North Korea.
He added, “We knew that they were a great side. They’re the best team in the tournament. They really are. So we just had to be methodical. Where we won the game were the little bits in between, as we were losing the ball or as we were winning the ball to keep our shape and keep our organisation. We didn’t create much. We had to resist a lot.”
It’s Who I Am But Part of Remit to Win
Montemurro was absolutely honest about abandoning his preferred style for tournament pragmatism. “Do I want to play a possession based game? Do I want to keep the ball? It’s who I am. It’s my DNA, but part of my remit is to win football matches,” he explained.
He continued, “Sometimes you have to have that flexibility. At this level, it’s all about moments. It’s all about taking those moments.”
Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
Chelsea
34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Few players know finals like Lucy Bronze. The 34 year old has more than 20 major trophies to her name, including multiple FA Cups, League Cups, and Champions League titles. After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, she helped the club complete a domestic treble in her first season.
Next comes another final in the form of the League Cup. Chelsea arrive as three time winners and reigning champions, while Manchester United are appearing in the showpiece for the first time. Bronze is preparing for another major occasion, but has revealed sadness about upcoming changes to the competition.
Every Year You Set Goals for Yourself
“Every year, you set goals for yourself and for the team. Being at Chelsea, it’s always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level, and wanting to continue that,” Bronze said. “The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware. I think that’s quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well.”
With the proposed incoming changes to the League Cup from next season, this could be Bronze’s last opportunity to win the competition. As well as a likely name change, it has been confirmed, subject to approval from the Football Association, that Women’s Super League clubs who qualify for the Women’s Champions League will not compete.
Quite Sad From Player’s Perspective
Bronze expressed her sorrow at the idea that she might not compete in the competition again. “I think it’s sad as a player because you start the season and you look at the silverware available, you look at all the cup finals, and you don’t ever want to take any of them away. So to miss out on that opportunity next year, not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player’s perspective I find it quite sad.”
Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
Chelsea
Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Chelsea star Lauren James has opened up about the public scrutiny regarding her personality and the lazy labels often attached to her playing style. The England forward insists that her laid back nature is a reflection of her introverted character rather than a lack of professional desire.
The 24 year old has addressed the frequent misconceptions regarding her demeanour on and off the pitch. James has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game, yet she admits that her naturally reserved personality is often misinterpreted by those who do not know her personally.
Care a Lot Despite Laid Back Character
“I’m very misunderstood. Because I’m such a laid back character, it can sometimes come across that I’m not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am,” said James in an interview with The Times. “Sometimes it’s great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person when they don’t know me.”
James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. “Hopefully, it inspires other girls that play football and are similar. They’re laid back, they’re introverts, they don’t like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually, they don’t know how shy you are.”
Trying to Find Rhythm After Injuries
Despite her quiet off field presence, James remains incredibly ambitious on the pitch as she works her way back from a string of foot, calf, and hamstring issues. “I’m just trying to find the rhythm and get back my best. When you’ve had so many little injuries, it takes time to trust your body again. I’m starting to feel a lot more like myself again, and hopefully I can build on that.”
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final next weekend before their WSL clash against Brighton on March 18.
Also read: An Injury Setback For Izzy Atkinson as Sunderland Women Star’s Return Timeline Emerges
Chelsea
WWE’s Chelsea Green snubs talkSPORT host’s shirt in show of loyalty to Marc Cucurella
WWE wrestler Chelsea Green enjoyed the full Chelsea experience when she was the guest of honour at Stamford Bridge against Brentford last month. The former two time and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion made her first trip to the stadium to watch the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.
The 34 year old watched on from the Dugout Club as Liam Rosenior’s men secured victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Green, who has Chelsea roots in her family with her mother and extended family being British, also sent a congratulatory message to the west London outfit on Instagram following the Club World Cup triumph last summer.
Dove in Headfirst as Chelsea Fans Do
The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion told talkSPORT, “I had the best time, I drank lots of champagne, I got a jersey. I really just like dove in headfirst as the Chelsea fans do.”
Green, who joined talkSPORT as part of WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, was speaking to ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino on Weekend Breakfast. However, she broke the 63 year old’s heart by admitting she would not don his retro kit after being gifted a shirt by Blues ace Marc Cucurella.
I’m a Kuk’s Girl Right Now
On the prospect of wearing a Cascarino kit, Green replied: “I don’t think so. I feel like, I’m sorry, but I feel like I’m a Kuk’s girl right now.” This is brilliant loyalty from Green, who clearly understands the importance of supporting current players over legends from the past.
Chelsea Fan for Life
Green recently opened up on her connection with Chelsea that goes far beyond simply sharing a name. “I’ve been a Chelsea fan for life. My grandparents are British, my mum is British, my cousins and uncle are here, and I also lived in Devon when I was seven and eight years old,” she told the Blues’ website.
The Canadian born wrestler was gifted a custom Chelsea FC belt and a Cucurella shirt during her memorable first visit to Stamford Bridge.
Also read: England Women to Make Hill Dickinson Stadium Debut Against ‘This’ Team in Final World Cup 2027 Qualifier as Lionesses Head to Everton’s New Home
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