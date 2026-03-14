Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup

Joe Montemurro showed a flexibility to his approach in the Women’s Asian Cup quarter finals that meant the Matildas prevailed by adapting to the circumstances in front of them, even if it was contradictory to the style that is in his DNA. Australia edged North Korea 2-1 in Perth to make the semi finals in what was a resilient performance against the tournament’s best team.

Australia coach Joe Montemurro said Friday's 2-1 victory over North Korea had given them the belief to go on and win the Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 16 years after ‌securing their place at next year's World Cup.



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“Let’s be frank and honest here. Winning football games like that, it usually happens in tournaments,” Montemurro said after the victory. The Italian boss then turned to his captain, Sam Kerr, in the press conference and referenced one of his key wins in European football with Juventus against her Chelsea side.

Matildas coach Joe Montemurro went viral for joking Sam Kerr would play at left-back… but she actually popped up there in one moment against North Korea! 😅🗣️



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Had 450 Million Shots and We Had One

“I’ve done it a few times like that in Champions League. I think there was a game against Chelsea, we got a draw. They had 450 million shots, and we had one,” Montemurro said with a smile. This Champions League reference perfectly illustrated the type of performance Australia needed to overcome North Korea.

Two Matildas legends and coach Joe Montemurro all identified the same problem for the Matildas in their last Asian Cup group match.



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He added, “We knew that they were a great side. They’re the best team in the tournament. They really are. So we just had to be methodical. Where we won the game were the little bits in between, as we were losing the ball or as we were winning the ball to keep our shape and keep our organisation. We didn’t create much. We had to resist a lot.”

It’s Who I Am But Part of Remit to Win

Montemurro was absolutely honest about abandoning his preferred style for tournament pragmatism. “Do I want to play a possession based game? Do I want to keep the ball? It’s who I am. It’s my DNA, but part of my remit is to win football matches,” he explained.

It was a win that reminded the Matildas boss of one his famous Champions League nights with Juventus – against Sam Kerr's Chelsea.



When a World Cup spot is on the line, sometimes, you've just got to win ugly. Even for a football purist.



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He continued, “Sometimes you have to have that flexibility. At this level, it’s all about moments. It’s all about taking those moments.”

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