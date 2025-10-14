Dragon Feeds
Larissa Stollenwerk – Joel Matip Wife, her Family and more
Larissa Stollenwerk is famous for being the wife of former Liverpool star Joel Matip. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Larissa Stollenwerk is the stunning German woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Joel Matip. The beautiful German lady loves making public appearances with her partner and her child as well. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood. But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Larissa and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous wife of Joel Matip.
Since joining Liverpool in 2016. Joel Matip has become a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp. His absence in the last campaign hurted Reds’ chances of securing the league title.But he has made a strong comeback and helped his team get to the top in this term. The footballer retired in 2015 from international matches. He also announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2024. Matip last played for Liverpool and he was part of the team’s multiple title wins.
Larissa Stollenwerk Childhood and Family
Larissa first saw the light of earth on August 18, 1991, from a small town in Germany. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Larissa the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.
Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Larissa was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Joel Matip.
Larissa Stollenwerk Education
Larissa finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Joel Matip at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.
Larissa Stollenwerk career
Larissa hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Larissa’s main motive is to give their daughter a childhood that they never enjoyed. She also managed the household chores.
Matip is a high performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Larissa is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.
Larissa Stollenwerk Net Worth
Larissa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Larissa usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector. Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role.
However, as Matip’s career took off, the Cameroonian forward has been making a lot in wages. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Perhaps, Larissa lives a cosy life with help from her husband’s earnings.
Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip relationship
Joel Matip met his girlfriend, Larissa, when he was playing for FC Schalke 04. We don’t know how they met but our information suggests that Matip had a crush on Larissa from the beginning, so he made a move.
The German beauty was impressed by Matip’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Larissa was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.
Since then, he has supported Matip and has become his friend, family and life partner. They tied the knot in July 2020 in Mallorca, Spain. As Larissa is the person Matip trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Cameroonian forward’s career decisions.
The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.
Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip Children
Joel Matip and his wife Larissa welcomed their first child, a son in June 2021. They haven’t revealed the name and picture of their newborn child. Larissa is pregnant and the couple are awaiting their second kid. Their first son is a Liverpool fan and the couple would expect the same from their next kid.
Larissa Stollenwerk Social media
Larissa became hugely popular after her relationship with Matip came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the German beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner on her page. Larissa also shares pictures of her kids.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús – Edinson Cavani Ex Wife, her Family and more
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús is famous for being the ex wife of Uruguayan football star Edinson Cavani. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Maria has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. She was loyal to Cavani for many years before everything fell apart. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Uruguayan beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. This article will probably have all the answers to your questions.
Edinson Cavani is considered one of the greatest strikers of our generation. In his prime time, defenders dared to cross paths with him. He has played with some European top clubs including Napoli, PSG and Manchester United. But many fans don’t know that his wife has an equally exciting life. So follow along to know more about the stunning ex-wife of Cavani.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Childhood and Family
Maria was born in Uruguay, making her nationality Uruguayan. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. We currently don’t know who her father and mother are and their jobs.
Whether she has any siblings is still under review. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Maria’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning ex wife of Edinson Cavani.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Education
Maria went to a local high school in Uruguay. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. As she hasn’t shared much about her educational journey, we are unsure whether she went for further education after that. Maria Soledad wanted to pursue masters, but we are unsure if she completed one.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús career
Maria hasn’t revealed anything about her current role. She doesn’t have any special media presence, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she is a full-time housewife. She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging out with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family.
Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times. But the rewards are equally more significant. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children and teaching them good values from an early age ensures that the children maintain a good character when they get old.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total worth. However, if she is a full-time housewife, she might have significantly less worth. But that doesn’t indicate her lifestyle. Mariana gets $25,000 per month in child support from Cavani. She is in a relationship with a businessman .
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús and Edinson Cavani relationship
Edinson Cavani and Maria are teenage sweethearts as they have been together since they were pretty young. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The duo was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they started meeting more and more, they realised that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2007.
However, everything fell apart after Cavani was accused of having an affair with Italian model Mara Rosaria Ventrone. It broke the heart of Maria who filed for divorce. They got separated in 2013. Edinson Cavani is now in a relationship with the model, Jocelyn Bargardt.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús and Edinson Cavani Children
The duo has two beautiful children together. Their first son, Bautista was born on March 22, 2011. Maria gave birth to their second son, Lucas on March 8, 2013.
Maria Soledad Cabris Yarrús Social media
Maria is not a social media person. We couldn’t find any account of her on famous social media platforms. She always maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around to the idea of sharing images of private moments.
If you found the above information useful, with Soccer picks, you can choose across all major leagues to place your bids on your favourite teams.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Steven Bergwijn Girlfriend Chloe Jay Lois Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Chloe Jay Lois? Meet The Girlfriend Of Steven Bergwijn
Chloe Jay Lois is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Ittihad star Steven Bergwijn. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Chloe Jay Lois has been on Steven Bergwijn’s side for many years and has supported him in his difficult times. After establishing herself as a social media and YouTube star, she went on to open her own business, which shows the level of ambition of the Dutch lady. She is a successful entrepreneur and a supporting partner. Apart from being a successful businesswoman and a responsible partner, she is also a caring mother. Her boyfriend, Steven Bergwijn joined Tottenham in 2020.
The Dutchman has become a crucial member of the squad in a short span. His incredible skills and game-winning knocks have earned him a huge fan base. Despite his career being worth exploring, today we decided to discuss more about his love life. We believe you are specifically interested in learning more about the stunning girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn. So without further ado, let’s get started!
Chloe Jay Lois Childhood and Family
Chloe was born on June 21, 1998, in the Netherlands, making her nationality Dutch. She maintains heavy secrecy regarding her private information there is no information regarding her alma meter. She hasn’t shared anything about her father and mother for similar reasons. We are currently unsure what kind of jobs they do and how they raised Chole.
We also couldn’t find out whether she has any siblings. She has not shared anything to the public. We are still on the lookout and will update the article if we find anything new about her family. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Steven Bergwijn.
Chloe Jay Lois Education
Chloe went to a local high school in the Netherlands. She was a decent student; however, she excelled in the topics she liked most. We are not sure whether she attended college after high school graduation. Chloe has not revealed about her university to anyone. She is an ambitious woman and has achieved a lot of success in the business sector. This type of expertise often requires some formal education, but we couldn’t fetch more details on her educational journey due to the lack of information.
Chloe Jay Lois career
Chloe started her career as a YouTube vlogger. She used to do vlogs in her day-to-day life and having a super exciting lifestyle helped her win the trust of her audience. She accumulated a huge fan following in a short span. Even Steven Bergwijn used to appear on the vlogs. However, she decided to discontinue her journey in 2019 due to some unknown reasons. Currently, she has a total of 12.7K subscribers on her channel.
Chloe is also an Instagram star. Having a large follower base of 60k followers, she has built a community on the social media channel. She positively influences her audience by sharing classy photos of herself. Considering her huge fan following, the brand ‘LA Sisters’ made her their brand ambassador.
Chole is currently working with Mijndomein, an online website maker company that helps people create their own websites without the use of code.
Chloe Jay Lois Net Worth
Chole’s net worth is very significant as she has been working from an early age. Her total worth mainly represents her earnings from YouTube, social media promotions and business roles. However, she hasn’t shared the exact amount she warns every year; hence we couldn’t calculate her net worth.
Steven Bergwijn has a net worth of €3 million, primarily representing his professional contracts earnings. He currently earns a handsome amount of money at Al-Ittihad.
Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn relationship
Steven Bergwijn met with his girlfriend in 2015. He became a senior player for PSV Eindhoven that year. However, he was far from being a star. That didn’t stop him from approaching Chole as soon as he laid eyes on her. They felt an instant attraction and wanted to explore more about each other. So they started going on dates, where they found out about each other’s likes and dislikes.
They were madly in love just a few months after their initial meeting. However, they refrained from sharing any updates on social media. The duo doesn’t have a single picture together on their channel. Considering they didn’t want to attract the media’s attention, their action is understandable.
After the arrival of their child, their love life has even strengthened. We currently have no information, when the pair is planning to get married, but we believe it could happen real soon.
Chloe Jay Lois and Steven Bergwijn Children
The couple welcomed their first and only son, Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn, on April 10, 2020. Chole shared a picture holding the hands of his son with the caption: “Saint Stevie Isaï Bergwijn. Our miracle, can’t wait to spend forever with you. Love of my life.”
Chloe Jay Lois Social media
Chloe has a significant social media presence. She currently has 53.8k followers on Instagram, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mainly shares pictures of herself in alluring attires. She sometimes shares images of her son on her profile. She also has a YouTube channel, but she hasn’t posted any videos since 2019. Chloe enjoys her time as a mother and spends quality time with her husband .
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Monique Salum- Fred Wife, her Family and more
Monique Salum is famous for being the wife of Fenerbahce star Fred. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Monique Salum is a strong and determined woman who built a career from scratch and the amazing fact is that she has managed her personal and professional life exceptionally. The Brazilian beauty is on track to becoming a successful WAG over time, but the road isn’t all full of roses and she knows it. However, having the love and support of an amazing person like Fred makes the journey easier and enjoyable for her.
Fred started his professional journey with Internacional. Eventually, his incredible qualities were spotted by Manchester United who signed him in 2018. The move is bringing success for the English club as Fred has developed himself as a first-team starter. But, we are here to explore more about his love life. Stay tuned to learn more about Monique Salum, the stunning wife of Fred.
Monique Salum Childhood and Family
Monique’s date of birth is March 31, 1994, and she was born in Brazil. Even though she hasn’t shared much about her parents, we believe they ensured a comfortable childhood for the Brazilian beauty. However, instead of sitting on her parents’ money, she had the enthusiasm for building something of her own. Having supportive parents made her work even more accessible. We are looking for more information about Monique’s childhood, so stay tuned to learn more about the amazing wife of Fred.
Monique Salum Education
Monique completed her education in Brazil. We believe she must have attended local institutions. She has not disclosed where she completed her high school, but there is an information regarding her graduation. We know that she was an exceptional student in her high school. Monique graduated in Chemical engineering from the University Centre of Belo Horizonte. She was a high-performing student in her class and showed passion and dedication throughout her educational journey. Everyone praised her talent and anticipated her to reach greater heights.
Monique Salum career
Monique was passionate about chemical engineering from an early age. Due to her enthusiasm in the industry, she decided to move forward towards her goal. Her parents also helped her financially and mentally. Monique is currently working as a chemical engineer for the Development of Nuclear Technology. Even though she has earned huge fame and respect in the industry, she has a lot of work left to take her brand to significant heights. Monique Salum is passionate about her job and she is lucky to get a supportive partner as well.
Monique is also a model and does photoshoots frequently. Apart from having a career in the corporate world, she does photoshoots in her free time. She enjoys the role, and that’s why it keeps her motivated and happy. Her incredible fashion sense, coupled with her charm and beauty, became a massive success on Instagram, where she has earned thousands of followers.
Monique Salum Net Worth
Monique hasn’t shared her early earnings yet. We believe she makes a good amount of money from her career and modelling gigs. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth without the exact numbers. She also enjoys her life to the fullest, including exotic vacations, expensive clothes and a luxury lifestyle. So she might be spending a lot as well.
Monique’s husband, Fred, got his big breakthrough after signing for Manchester United. His earnings significantly increased after the transfer. Now his own income is enough to take care of the whole family.
Monique Salum Husband Fred Career
Fred currently plays for Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig and the Brazil national team. He began his career at Internacional, winning the Campeonato Gaúcho twice. Fred later joined Shakhtar Donetsk, securing three Ukrainian Premier League titles. In 2018, he moved to Manchester United, contributing to their EFL Cup win in 2023. Fred has represented Brazil at various international levels and participated in Copa América and FIFA World Cups.
Monique Salum and Fred relationship
Fred met his wife in 2016 while he was still playing for Shakhtar Donetsk. After they approached each other, they found it amusing and enjoyable to hang out. Due to the lack of information, we don’t know who asked whom, but eventually, they started going out on dates and found incredible matches in ideas and lifestyles. Monique had high faith in her husband’s career, and when he delivered the Manchester United job, it was a complete victory for both of them. The Red Devils star proposed to his girlfriend in 2018. In the summer of the same year, they got married in a low-key ceremony, but later in 2019, they celebrated their wedding in grand fashion.
Monique Salum and Fred Children
The couple welcomed their first child, Benjamin Rodrigues on January 17, 2019. They were emphatic initially and still cherish the time they spend with their beautiful son.
Monique Salum Social media
Monique has a significant fan following on Instagram. Her strong fashion sense resonates in her feed. She mostly shares pictures of herself in different alluring attires. She also has photos of her partner on her profile. Her social activity suggests the Brazilian beauty loves spending time in luxurious restaurants.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Liverpool Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”