Larissa Stollenwerk – Joel Matip Wife, her Family and more

Larissa Stollenwerk is famous for being the wife of former Liverpool star Joel Matip. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Larissa Stollenwerk is the stunning German woman who has become the life partner and biggest supporter of Joel Matip. The beautiful German lady loves making public appearances with her partner and her child as well. However, she hasn’t shared much about her journey and childhood. But, don’t worry, we have gathered all the data out there about Larissa and have given it here in this article. So follow along in order to learn everything there is to know about the gorgeous wife of Joel Matip.

Since joining Liverpool in 2016. Joel Matip has become a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp. His absence in the last campaign hurted Reds’ chances of securing the league title.But he has made a strong comeback and helped his team get to the top in this term. The footballer retired in 2015 from international matches. He also announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2024. Matip last played for Liverpool and he was part of the team’s multiple title wins.

Larissa Stollenwerk Childhood and Family

Larissa first saw the light of earth on August 18, 1991, from a small town in Germany. Her parents worked very hard to put food on the table. The hard times in her early life made Larissa the woman we know today. Even though she has maintained a great relationship with her parents, she hasn’t shared much about herself on public platforms.

Thus we don’t know their names and occupations. We are unsure whether she has any siblings as well. Despite all the barriers, Larissa was a motivated child who wanted to achieve something big in life from the early days. We are on the lookout for more details about her family; hence stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful wife of Joel Matip.

Larissa Stollenwerk was born in Germany. (Credit: Instagram)

Larissa Stollenwerk Education

Larissa finished her primary and secondary education in her hometown. She was a hardworking and determined student. Despite having fewer opportunities than others, she always gave 100% in her studies. We don’t know whether she went to college to pursue further education. She moved in with Joel Matip at a young age; we believe she might have skipped higher education to concentrate more on her family.

Larissa Stollenwerk career

Larissa hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Her Instagram activity suggests that she mostly stays at home and takes care of her child. After the birth of her child, she has become more responsible. Larissa’s main motive is to give their daughter a childhood that they never enjoyed. She also managed the household chores.

Matip is a high performing athlete who spends most time in training. Thus, Larissa is the one who makes sure everything stays tidy and clean at home. She is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits the stadium to cheer for him. On off-days, the duo goes shopping, on casual walks and on dates.

Larissa Stollenwerk is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Larissa Stollenwerk Net Worth

Larissa hasn’t shared any details about her earnings; thus, we don’t know her net worth. We are looking for more information. But, as Larissa usually stays at home, we believe she isn’t working in any professional sector. Being a housewife is not an easy task, but she doesn’t get paid to do the work. She does it because she is responsible and loves her role.

However, as Matip’s career took off, the Cameroonian forward has been making a lot in wages. He is the one that finances the family’s needs and wants. Perhaps, Larissa lives a cosy life with help from her husband’s earnings.

Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip relationship

Joel Matip met his girlfriend, Larissa, when he was playing for FC Schalke 04. We don’t know how they met but our information suggests that Matip had a crush on Larissa from the beginning, so he made a move.

Joel Matip met his girlfriend, Larissa , when he was playing for FC Schalke 04. (Credit: Instagram)

The German beauty was impressed by Matip’s characteristics and etiquette, so she started going on dates with him. After knowing him better and understanding his career goals, Larissa was convinced that her partner could achieve incredible feats.

Since then, he has supported Matip and has become his friend, family and life partner. They tied the knot in July 2020 in Mallorca, Spain. As Larissa is the person Matip trusts the most, she could significantly impact the Cameroonian forward’s career decisions.

The duo doesn’t shy away from cameras, as they often post images together on Instagram. Their relationship took a new turn after the birth of their child.

Larissa Stollenwerk and Joel Matip Children

Joel Matip and his wife Larissa welcomed their first child, a son in June 2021. They haven’t revealed the name and picture of their newborn child. Larissa is pregnant and the couple are awaiting their second kid. Their first son is a Liverpool fan and the couple would expect the same from their next kid.

Larissa Stollenwerk showing her baby bump on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

Larissa Stollenwerk Social media

Larissa became hugely popular after her relationship with Matip came into the public eye. She has gathered a considerable fan base on Instagram. As we said earlier, the German beauty enjoys being in the spotlight and has managed it pretty well since becoming famous. She mostly posts pictures with her partner on her page. Larissa also shares pictures of her kids.

