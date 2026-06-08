Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is weighing her future at Chelsea after a challenging 2025/26 campaign left her questioning whether she can continue contributing at the level she demands of herself.

According to @sportbladet , Johanna Rytting Kaneryd could leave Chelsea this summer, despite having one year left in her contract 👀 pic.twitter.com/5GManfR3ZZ — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 5, 2026

The 29-year-old Sweden international still has a year on her contract, but reports from Sportbladet suggest she is open to exploring alternatives as she searches for more consistent playing opportunities.

🚨Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is open to leaving Chelsea this summer

via sportbladet#CFCW pic.twitter.com/FFxocQjZhm — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) June 6, 2026

Rytting Kaneryd joined Chelsea in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of the Women’s Super League’s most dangerous wide players. Her direct dribbling, explosive pace and ability to stretch defences made her an integral part of Chelsea’s attacking system.

🔵✍️ Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has signed a contract extension with the Blues until 2027 🤝#UWCL || @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/9WQt3vcW9c — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) June 4, 2025

But this season proved significantly more difficult. She has described it as one of the toughest of her career, citing fitness setbacks and struggles to recapture her usual form. That honesty is important. She is not making excuses. She is acknowledging that something has not worked as it should have.

At 29, Rytting Kaneryd finds herself at a genuine crossroads. She remains firmly in her prime years with several top-level seasons ahead, but she needs regular minutes to maintain the sharpness and consistency that define her game. Sitting on the bench at a club as talented as Chelsea does her no favours heading into a World Cup 2027 qualifying cycle where Sweden will need their best players performing regularly.

The Timing Factor

Sweden’s World Cup preparations make this decision crucial. Maintaining club football at the highest level is non-negotiable for someone in Rytting Kaneryd’s position.

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JAAA! Johanna Rytting Kaneryd utjämnar till 1-1! 🇩🇰🆚🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/AKTHA6jAxU — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 5, 2026

What She Brings

Even after a difficult season, she remains one of Europe’s most experienced and effective wide attackers. Her experience at major tournaments and within elite club structures remains valuable.

✨ Johanna Rytting Kaneryd pic.twitter.com/hjy2BF9sep — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 5, 2026

A fresh start elsewhere could be exactly what she needs to reignite her career.

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