Chelsea
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge
Lyon are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, with the French club positioning themselves as frontrunners for the Sweden international’s signature.
The 29-year-old has one year remaining on her Chelsea contract and has made clear her desire for more regular football, opening the door for potential suitors across Europe.
Rytting Kaneryd’s situation is straightforward. She has been part of Chelsea’s dominant squad for four years and contributed to three league titles. But Chelsea’s attacking depth means rotation is inevitable. Last season she managed 11 starts and eight substitute appearances. That level of involvement suits a squad player but not someone entering the prime years of her career seeking consistency. She is right to explore options.
Lyon make logical sense. The French giants dominated domestically but suffered a 4-0 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona last month. They are hunting a record ninth European title and have not won since 2022.
That hunger aligns perfectly with what Rytting Kaneryd offers: experience, proven quality and the mentality of a winner. She would not be a depth piece at Lyon. She would be a key attacking threat.
From Chelsea’s perspective, this creates a genuine decision. Rytting Kaneryd is valuable but allowing players to enter final contract years without clarity is risky. If she pushes for a move, Chelsea can either retain her and risk losing her on a free transfer, or restructure their attacking options now. Given their recruitment record, they would back themselves to adapt. But losing depth in attacking areas is never ideal.
The Playing Time Dynamic
Regular football matters more to established internationals than squad depth. Rytting Kaneryd is at an age where consistency drives career decisions.
The Lyon Ambition
European failure often drives recruitment. Lyon’s Champions League frustration makes them serious players in this market.
Also read: Manchester City Close in on Beth Mead and Niamh Charles Signings as WSL Champions Strengthen Attack and Defence
Chelsea
Niamh Charles Agrees Manchester City Move After Six Years with Chelsea as Left-Back Seeks Regular Football
Niamh Charles has agreed to join Manchester City from Chelsea, concluding a significant chapter at Stamford Bridge. The England left-back departs after six years and 173 appearances, during which she won five Women’s Super League titles, four FA Cups and three League Cups. That is a genuine winning record accumulated over sustained excellence.
Charles’ move represents Manchester City’s continued ambition following their first WSL title in a decade. They are building intelligently, not reactively. She brings exactly what they need: proven pedigree at the highest level, Champions League experience and the consistency required to compete in Europe.
At the same time, Charles gains something equally valuable. Regular playing time. At Chelsea, she was part of a squad packed with talent across the defensive line. Manchester City offers her the opportunity to be a cornerstone player rather than rotation option.
The timing is telling. Katie McCabe arrived at Chelsea from Arsenal last month, suggesting the Blues were preparing for Charles’ departure. It is professional football functioning as it should. One club’s transition becomes another’s opportunity.
Charles started in England’s 3-0 victory over Ukraine on Tuesday, demonstrating her continued international relevance. She is targeting World Cup 2027 qualification next summer, and regular club football is essential for that ambition.
Charles is also expected to be part of Manchester City’s squad alongside Beth Mead, who left Arsenal. This is a statement about City’s intent to challenge across all fronts next season.
The Experience Factor
Five league titles and Champions League football provide Charles with credentials few defenders can match.
The Opportunity Dynamic
Regular football at City suits Charles more than competing for minutes at Chelsea.
Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time
Chelsea
Chelsea Women to Play Cup Matches at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium After Kingsmeadow Exit
Chelsea Women will vacate Kingsmeadow after nine seasons and move their cup competitions to AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium next season. The decision comes from fixture scheduling conflicts between the men’s and women’s teams, with both requiring separate venues to comply with competition regulations.
Stamford Bridge remains Chelsea Women’s primary home for Women’s Super League matches and Women’s Champions League knockout fixtures. But all group-stage Champions League games, along with the FA Cup and League Cup, will now be played at Cherry Red Records Stadium. It is a logistical necessity born from ambition on both fronts, but it also represents a downgrade in stature from Kingsmeadow, where Chelsea Women built their recent dominance.
The move marks the end of a significant chapter. Chelsea Women have called Kingsmeadow home since 2017-18, winning multiple titles from that base. But the landscape has shifted dramatically. They finished third in the WSL this season, ending their six-year reign as champions. That championship drought feels unthinkable given their recent trajectory, yet it is the reality Sonia Bompastor’s side now faces.
The Decline Narrative
Third place is a comedown for a team accustomed to silverware. Chelsea’s loss of dominance to Manchester City and Arsenal represents a genuine shift in the WSL’s power structure.
The Logistical Reality
Running elite men’s and women’s teams simultaneously requires infrastructure flexibility. Two stadiums is a workable solution, but it is not ideal for a club of Chelsea’s resources.
Looking Forward
Chelsea must now qualify for the Champions League from the third qualifying round. That is a long road from their recent expectations of automatic group-stage entry.
Also read: Lauren James Earns PFA Players’ Player Nomination as Chelsea Young Stars Thompson and Buurman Impress Despite Rebuilding Season
Chelsea
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is weighing her future at Chelsea after a challenging 2025/26 campaign left her questioning whether she can continue contributing at the level she demands of herself.
The 29-year-old Sweden international still has a year on her contract, but reports from Sportbladet suggest she is open to exploring alternatives as she searches for more consistent playing opportunities.
Rytting Kaneryd joined Chelsea in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of the Women’s Super League’s most dangerous wide players. Her direct dribbling, explosive pace and ability to stretch defences made her an integral part of Chelsea’s attacking system.
But this season proved significantly more difficult. She has described it as one of the toughest of her career, citing fitness setbacks and struggles to recapture her usual form. That honesty is important. She is not making excuses. She is acknowledging that something has not worked as it should have.
At 29, Rytting Kaneryd finds herself at a genuine crossroads. She remains firmly in her prime years with several top-level seasons ahead, but she needs regular minutes to maintain the sharpness and consistency that define her game. Sitting on the bench at a club as talented as Chelsea does her no favours heading into a World Cup 2027 qualifying cycle where Sweden will need their best players performing regularly.
The Timing Factor
Sweden’s World Cup preparations make this decision crucial. Maintaining club football at the highest level is non-negotiable for someone in Rytting Kaneryd’s position.
What She Brings
Even after a difficult season, she remains one of Europe’s most experienced and effective wide attackers. Her experience at major tournaments and within elite club structures remains valuable.
A fresh start elsewhere could be exactly what she needs to reignite her career.
Also read: Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration
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