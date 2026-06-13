Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge

Lyon are leading the race to sign Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, with the French club positioning themselves as frontrunners for the Sweden international’s signature.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on her Chelsea contract and has made clear her desire for more regular football, opening the door for potential suitors across Europe.

According to @FotbollDirekt , OL Lyonnes are one of several clubs who are interested in signing Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd 🇸🇪 from Chelsea. 👀 pic.twitter.com/XzpnAf9YMB — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) June 11, 2026

Rytting Kaneryd’s situation is straightforward. She has been part of Chelsea’s dominant squad for four years and contributed to three league titles. But Chelsea’s attacking depth means rotation is inevitable. Last season she managed 11 starts and eight substitute appearances. That level of involvement suits a squad player but not someone entering the prime years of her career seeking consistency. She is right to explore options.

✨ Johanna Rytting Kaneryd pic.twitter.com/hjy2BF9sep — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 5, 2026

Lyon make logical sense. The French giants dominated domestically but suffered a 4-0 Champions League final defeat to Barcelona last month. They are hunting a record ninth European title and have not won since 2022.

‼️ JRK is open to leaving Chelsea this summer despite having a year left on her contract. https://t.co/h98GpqoZGI



— @sportbladet pic.twitter.com/gvgPXG2I9l — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) June 5, 2026

That hunger aligns perfectly with what Rytting Kaneryd offers: experience, proven quality and the mentality of a winner. She would not be a depth piece at Lyon. She would be a key attacking threat.

From Chelsea’s perspective, this creates a genuine decision. Rytting Kaneryd is valuable but allowing players to enter final contract years without clarity is risky. If she pushes for a move, Chelsea can either retain her and risk losing her on a free transfer, or restructure their attacking options now. Given their recruitment record, they would back themselves to adapt. But losing depth in attacking areas is never ideal.

🇫🇷 OL Lyonnes are amongst the clubs interested in signing Johanna Rytting Kaneryd this summer.✍️https://t.co/y7Ucycf722…



— @FotbollDirekt https://t.co/hXX3kYsrY3 pic.twitter.com/8LXjq328Ud — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 12, 2026

The Playing Time Dynamic

Regular football matters more to established internationals than squad depth. Rytting Kaneryd is at an age where consistency drives career decisions.

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JAAA! Johanna Rytting Kaneryd utjämnar till 1-1! 🇩🇰🆚🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/AKTHA6jAxU — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 5, 2026

The Lyon Ambition

European failure often drives recruitment. Lyon’s Champions League frustration makes them serious players in this market.

Also read: Manchester City Close in on Beth Mead and Niamh Charles Signings as WSL Champions Strengthen Attack and Defence