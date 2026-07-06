Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Completes Lyon Transfer After Four Years at Chelsea Women

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has departed Chelsea Women following her permanent transfer to French champions Lyon. The Swedish winger leaves Stamford Bridge after four years establishing herself as one of the Women’s Super League’s most creative attacking talents, departing with 139 appearances alongside 17 goals and 26 assists across all competitions.

Rytting Kaneryd joined Chelsea from BK Häcken in 2022 and contributed significantly toward multiple trophy-winning campaigns during her tenure in west London. Her departure represents notable loss of established creative quality as the Blues continue summer squad reconstruction following multiple high-profile departures.

Peak Form Creation Attracts Lyon Interest

The Swedish international recorded exceptional creative output during the 2024-25 campaign, registering the most goal involvements across the entire Women’s Super League. That statistical recognition reflects genuine elite-level creativity combined with consistent end-product delivery. Her move to Lyon suggests the French champions identified her creative profile as essential reinforcement for their competitive ambitions.

Passée par Tyresö FF, Djurgårdens IF, Rosengård, BK Häcken et Chelsea. 📋 pic.twitter.com/NRrrkDwBBt — OL Lyonnes (@ol__lyonnes) July 6, 2026

Rytting Kaneryd brings 60+ Sweden caps alongside bronze medal recognition from the 2023 World Cup victory against Australia, demonstrating genuine international pedigree alongside her club accomplishments.

Un message de Johanna. 🗣️💌 pic.twitter.com/SuN7aOMukE — OL Lyonnes (@ol__lyonnes) July 6, 2026

Chelsea Manage Attacking Squad Transition

Rytting Kaneryd’s exit represents another significant Chelsea departure following summer departures of established performers. The Blues have simultaneously recruited attacking talent including Selina Cerci from Hoffenheim, suggesting deliberate squad reconstruction rather than decline management.

Chelsea Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Closing In on Lyon Move After Difficult Season at Stamford Bridge. [Photo by Annabel Lee-Ellis – WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images]

This move feels genuinely positive for all parties. Lyon secure proven creative talent entering prime years while Chelsea create space for alternative attacking options. Sometimes departures represent natural career progression rather than forced circumstances, particularly when players transition toward elite European clubs maintaining competitive ambitions.

"Un club avec une forte culture de la gagne." 💪



Les premiers mots de Johanna Rytting Kaneryd sur notre chaîne YouTube ⤵️ — OL Lyonnes (@ol__lyonnes) July 6, 2026

Also read: Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Attracting Lyon Interest as Chelsea Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time Away from Stamford Bridge