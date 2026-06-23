Chelsea Winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Closing In on Lyon Move After Difficult Season at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is reportedly advancing towards a transfer to French champions Lyon, potentially ending her four-year spell at the Women’s Super League giants. Multiple reports from Sweden and Guardian journalist Tom Garry suggest negotiations are progressing, with a medical examination expected in the near future.

🚨 BREAKING: OL Lyonnes are on the verge of signing Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. (@TomJGarry) #CFCW pic.twitter.com/Q8k0Dvkhfl — ChelseaReport (@chelsreport_) June 23, 2026

The Swedish international’s departure would represent one of the summer window’s most significant transfers. Rytting Kaneryd recently described the 2025-26 campaign as one of the toughest of her career, citing ongoing fitness issues and difficulty finding consistency as major frustrations throughout the season.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time [Image via Women’s. Football Chronicles]

Fresh Challenge Offers Reset Opportunity

Despite Chelsea’s continued success, Rytting Kaneryd appears ready for a new environment where she can rediscover top form. She has one year remaining on her Chelsea contract but Lyon are pushing to complete the deal quickly after another dominant domestic campaign that saw them win the Première Ligue and Coupe de France while reaching the Champions League final.

🇫🇷 OL Lyonnes are close to signing Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd from Chelsea.



The 29-year-old winger is set to undergo a medical with the French club as the deal nears completion.✍️



[@TomJGarry] pic.twitter.com/8On3nCXNGX — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 23, 2026

The Swedish winger’s one versus one ability remains among Europe’s finest despite her recent challenges. Her acceleration, close control and confidence in possession allow her to create opportunities others would struggle with, making her a natural fit for Lyon’s possession based attacking approach.

🚨 OL Lyonnes are closing in on the signing of Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.



The Chelsea winger is set for a medical, with the move now entering its final stages. A major coup for Lyon and a significant loss for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/KJh2uZYjwD — WosoTransferNews (@Wosotransfer1) June 23, 2026

Veteran Experience Brings Immediate Impact

At 29, Rytting Kaneryd remains firmly in her prime years with extensive experience competing in the Women’s Super League, Champions League and major international tournaments. She won three WSL titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups during her Chelsea tenure, demonstrating proven ability at the highest levels.

🚨🔵 OL Lyonnes are on the verge of signing Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Sources indicate she's set for a medical with the French giants.@TomJGarry pic.twitter.com/NgJQwmPBHH — 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬 𝐙𝐨𝐧𝐞 (@TheChelsZoneX) June 23, 2026

The move also aligns with her 2027 World Cup planning, as maintaining prominence at club level will be crucial for Sweden’s international ambitions.

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