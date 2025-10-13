Arsenal
John Hartson – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John Hartson is a former Wales footballer and a former coach who currently works as a television pundit for many English media and in this blog, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job, and more
John played as a striker for the Scottish club Celtic and many premier league teams including Arsenal, and Westham United. He then later, even became a head coach for Wales’s Strikers. After retirement, he became head coach and media pundit. John Hartson is a part of S4C, TNT Sports, Sky Sports panel. He is also a motivational speaker.
John started his media career as a pundit in 2008 and still continues to be in the English media including Sky Sports and BT Sports and let’s see more about him in this article.
John Hartson Net Worth and Salary
John Hartson is considered to be one of the richest footballers from Wales. John is estimated to have a net worth in the range of $7 million to $10 million. Despite earning in many ways, Football was the primary contributor to his decent net worth. He earned a decent salary as a media pundit.
John is currently a pundit for many English media. John Hartson earns from $400k to $1 million currently from working as a pundit. He is a famous person in the field, so there is no doubt that he earns much here. It is also said that John Hartson has a plethora of businesses.
John Hartson Club Career
Harston turned into a professional footballer in 1992 when he debuted for Luton Town. In January 1993, Hartson was sold to Arsenal but made his debut only two years later. He established his time there and made 53 appearances scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and then joined West Ham United in 1997.
John made his West Ham debut on 15 February 1997 and scored five goals from eleven matches that season. He was the club’s top scorer in the 1997-98 season. After the controversy with his teammates involved in fights, his form dropped. And later in 1999, Hartson joined Wimbledon before joining Coventry City.
Celtic signed the Welsh striker in August 2001 where he played the most. He made 178 appearances for the club scoring 95 goals during his time there. He filled the trophy cabinet of the club by winning 6 trophies in his time. Later, John joined West Bromwich Albion in 2006 before retirement.
John Hartson International Career
John Hartson with his impressive club performances, got chances to represent the Wales national football team. He made 51 appearances for the national team scoring 14 goals. He retired from International football in 2006 to focus on his club career.
John Hartson Jobs
Hartson joined Setena Sports as a pundit in the 2008-09 season for the Scottish Premier League. In 2011, John was appointed as the part-time coach for Newport County. Sky Sports appointed the former striker to provide analysis for BT Sport Score in 2016.
John Hartson Family and Personal Life
John was born on the 5th of April 1975 in Swansea, Wales to couple Cyril and Diana Hartson. He has three siblings and he was the third child of the couple. He joined Luton Town’s youth academy when he was 16.
In 2009, Hartson was diagnosed with Testicular Cancer which had spread to his brain and received Chemotherapy. He got emergency surgery following his critical situation and the surgery turned out to be successful.
John Hartson Wife – Sarah McManus
John married Sarah McManus in 2009 and even revealed that his wife now looks after all his earnings as he was an addicted gambler. He tied the knot to Lowri Harston in 2000 and that ended up in divorce in 2005. More details about her present wife are not available and will update the section soon if received.
John Hartson Tattoo and Cars
Following the diagnosis of Testicular cancer, Hartson underwent treatment for it. During the treatment period, the Celtic fans hugely supported Hartson in his bad times. He was so touched by the gesture of the fans and had tattooed the crest of Celtic on his upper hand with a quote saying “You’ll Never Walk Alone” which he revealed later to the media.
John from just buying a Ford Escort in 1992, has upgraded his garage by adding an Audi A8, a Porsche Jeep, a Porsche Cayenne, a Range Rover, and a Bentley. He seems to be crazy about automobiles like many ballers.
Arsenal’s Regret: Two Former Wing-Backs Excelling in Serie A Attract Major Interest
Two former Arsenal wing-backs are proving the Gunners may have let go of quality defenders too soon, with both attracting serious interest from Serie A giants during the 2025/26 season.
Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s Genoa Breakthrough
Brooke Norton-Cuffy has emerged as one of Serie A’s most impressive young defenders since joining Genoa permanently in summer 2024 for just €1 million. The 21-year-old English right-back’s outstanding performances have caught the attention of both Juventus and Napoli, who are monitoring his progress closely.
Norton-Cuffy’s standout display against champions Juventus recently showcased exactly why Italy’s elite clubs want him. Genoa now value him at approximately €15 million, representing a fifteenfold increase on their initial investment. Arsenal shrewdly retained a sell-on percentage when sanctioning his departure, meaning they’ll benefit financially from any future transfer.
His adaptation to Italian football has been seamless after loan spells at Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry, and Millwall failed to convince Arsenal of his Premier League potential. The 2004-born defender is now considered an ideal profile for top Serie A clubs seeking defensive reinforcements.
Nuno Tavares’ Serie A Journey
Nuno Tavares has also established himself in Serie A following his permanent departure from Arsenal. The Portuguese left-back’s performances demonstrate the quality Arsenal discarded when deciding he couldn’t compete with their Premier League ambitions.
Both players’ success highlights Arsenal’s recurring challenge with player development timing. While the Gunners excel at identifying talent, their inability to provide pathway opportunities forces premature departures that often benefit rival clubs.
Arsenal’s sell-on clause for Norton-Cuffy provides some consolation, potentially generating significant windfall profits if Juventus or Napoli complete January moves. However, watching former academy products thrive elsewhere reminds Arsenal of the talent slipping through their fingers.
Serge Gnabry Ex Girlfriend Sandra Jerze Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Jerze is famous for being the ex girlfriend of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra Jerze entered the modelling industry at a young age and with the help of her incredible skill sets, she rose to fame. Even though her career can look straightforward, her love life isn’t much like that. She started dating Serge Gnabry in 2020. The German forward was on a scintillating form at that time scoring in important matches for Bayern Munich. Their relationship didn’t last for years as the couple separated in 2022. Jerze has been in a rel with the model Jacqueline Rene.
He even scored some amazing goals against former rivals Chelsea and Tottenham and won the hearts of Arsenal fans. He has come a long way and now is being considered as one of the star players in the German league. However, his love story with Sandra Jerzewas short-lived. The duo got separated for a bizarre reason. The situation reached a point where the German police had to intervene.
We will know everything about the incident later on in this article. Not only that, we have put together everything there is to know about the girlfriend of Serge Gnabry here. So follow along!
Sandra Jerze Childhood and Family
On December 9, 1997, Sandra was born in Zurich, Switzerland, making her a Swiss. However, she is of Ethiopian descent. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy. We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the ex-girlfriend of Serge Gnabry.
Sandra Jerze Education
Sandra went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class and impressed everyone with her skills. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that as she has not updated anything about her alma mater. She had big ambitions about her modelling career from an early age, so she might have entered the glamour world soon after completing high school. However, we couldn’t confirm the claim due to the lack of information.
Sandra Jerze’s career
Sandra started modelling at a young age and she used to click pictures in different locations. She has worked with many famous photographers, including Steve Gripp, and she has also appeared on the front page of grand magazines, including TWELV. Her flawless catwalk and charming personality attracted the eyes of fashion enthusiasts. Brand Model Management and Kult Models represent her.
Sandra has appeared in music videos also. She had a significant role in the song Phänomena’s music video by Pietro Lombardi. You can check the video here.
Maria is also an Instagram star. She regularly posts pictures on her social media account to engage her audience. She also does brand collaborations. Due to her vast fanbase, brands approach her regularly.
Sandra Jerze Net Worth
Maria’s net worth is €500,000 – €1 Million. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle and travels a lot of places. She is an independent woman and spends a lot, but her lucrative wages cover her needs and wants.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry’s relationship
Serge Gnabry met with his girlfriend in the early months of 2020. We currently don’t know how, when or where they met. But they instantly clicked right after their first meeting. After exchanging numbers, they started to talk and fell in love. They were impressed by their counterpart’s personalities and wanted to take the relationship further. However, they managed to keep their relationship private in the early stages. In July 2020, Sandra revealed their love story by sharing their photo on social media. However, things started to degrade in January 2021, when Sandra told Gnabry that she was pregnant. But, the German star was confused about whether the child was his. Finally, the police had to intervene, forcing Sandra to leave Gnabry’s house. They hadn’t talked since then. Well, who could have thought a beautiful relationship would end up like this! However, Sandra still has scope to exp[lain the scenario to the German forward.
Sandra Jerze and Serge Gnabry Children
Sandra claims to have the baby of Gnabry inside her. However, the German forward doesn’t believe his girlfriend. There is a misunderstanding between them, and nothing is clear to the point. However, we have kept a tab on the situation and will update the article if anything new comes up.
Sandra Jerze Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She has 31.4k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. She also does brand collaboration photoshoots. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she likes to flaunt her bikini body on beaches.
Not Bukayo Saka – These 3 Arsenal Players Will Help England Win the World Cup
While Bukayo Saka remains England’s established star, three Arsenal teammates are emerging as crucial components of Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup plans through their exceptional 2025/26 performances.
Declan Rice – England’s Midfield General
Declan Rice was named Arsenal’s Player of the Season for 2024/25 after recording career-best numbers with nine goals and 10 assists across 52 appearances. His form has continued into the current campaign, scoring against his former club West Ham in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory on October 4.
The 26-year-old midfielder dominates England’s engine room, providing defensive stability while contributing offensively. His leadership qualities and big-game experience make him indispensable to Tuchel’s World Cup ambitions. Rice featured in England’s September 6 World Cup qualifier against Andorra, where Arsenal provided four starters.
Eberechi Eze – Creative Spark
Eberechi Eze has established himself as a regular England international following his summer move to Arsenal. His involvement in Rice’s goal against West Ham, where his shot was parried into Rice’s path, demonstrated his creative influence.
Tuchel recalled Eze for October’s international fixtures against Wales and Latvia, recognizing his ability to unlock defensive opponents. His technical quality and vision provide England with attacking unpredictability that could prove vital during tournament knockout stages.
Noni Madueke – Pace and Directness
Noni Madueke’s Arsenal performances have elevated his England credentials significantly. The winger started England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra on September 6, showcasing the trust Tuchel places in his abilities.
His pace and direct running offer England tactical variety down the flanks. Madueke’s continued development at Arsenal has made him a genuine option for tournament football, providing competition for established wingers while bringing fresh energy to England’s attacking setup.
These three Arsenal players combine experience, creativity, and athleticism that could transform England from perennial underachievers into genuine World Cup contenders under Tuchel’s guidance.
