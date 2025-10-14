John Motson – Net Worth, Salary, Career, Achievements, Wife, and more

John Motson was a legendary football commentator who is widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in English football history and here in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Career, Achievements, Wife, and more.

Motson’s career spanned over five decades, during which he covered some of the biggest matches in English football, including FA Cup Finals, World Cups, and European Championships. His distinctive voice, encyclopedic knowledge of the game, and enthusiastic style of commentary made him a beloved figure among football fans. Born in 1945, he began his career in sports journalism in 1969 as a reporter for BBC Radio, before moving on to television commentary. The legendary commentator passed away in 2023. He was 77 at that time and died while he was sleeping. Many footballers and media pundits attended the ceremony and paid their tributes to Motson.

Motson was known for his attention to detail and his love of statistics, often providing viewers with fascinating insights into the history and tactics of the game. He retired in 2018 after commentating on over 2000 matches, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for many years to come.

John Motson is seen during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Watford at The King Power Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

John Motson’s Net Worth and Salary

John Motson is a well-known sports commentator and journalist from the United Kingdom. Throughout his career, he has covered numerous high-profile football matches, including the World Cup finals and FA Cup finals. His net worth was estimated at around $12 Million when he died. He was a pioneer commentator and inspired a generation. John Motson remains one of the highest paid football commentators in history.

His long-standing career as a commentator, coupled with various endorsement deals and other ventures, has likely contributed to his net worth. In terms of salary, Motson’s earnings have varied over the years depending on his broadcasting contracts and the events he has covered. However, his salary is not available on the internet we can assume that he has earned a substantial salary from his experience and reputation in the industry throughout his career.

Former football commentator John Motson has died at the age of 77. pic.twitter.com/4AZvIjELdr — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 23, 2023

John Motson Career

John Motson is a legendary English football commentator who began his career in 1969, at the age of 24, working for BBC Radio as a football reporter. In 1971, he made his television debut on Match of the Day, and in 1979, he became the lead commentator for the show, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.

Motson’s career spanned over 50 years, during which he covered some of the biggest events in English football, including World Cups, European Championships, FA Cup Finals, and numerous league matches. He was known for his distinctive voice, encyclopedic knowledge of the game, and enthusiastic style of commentary.

During his career, Motson commentated on over 2000 matches, including 29 FA Cup Finals, 10 World Cups, and 10 European Championships. He became one of the most recognizable and respected voices in football, and his commentary style became synonymous with English football itself.

Motson was also known for his love of statistics, and he famously kept detailed records of every match he covered, including player names, scores, and even weather conditions.

“Here’s Gascoigne, oh brilliant, oh yes! Oh yes!”



We each have our own Motty moment. For me, it’ll forever be Euro 96 and Gazza’s genius.



RIP John Motson. pic.twitter.com/1mTS6UcCsA — Sanny Rudravajhala (@Sanny_Rudra) February 23, 2023

In recognition of his contributions to football commentary, Motson was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2001 and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Sports Journalism Awards in 2017. His legacy in football commentary will be remembered for years to come.

John Motson Achievements

John Motson had a remarkable career as a football commentator and journalist, and his contributions to English football have been widely recognized. Here are some of his most notable achievements.

He commentated on over 2000 football matches during his career, including 29 FA Cup Finals, 10 World Cups, and 10 European Championships. He received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2001 in recognition of his services to sports broadcasting. In 2017, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Sports Journalism Awards.

John Motson recieves an award for his services to commentry after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on May 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Motson was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in 2018. He is credited with coining the term “The Crazy Gang” to describe Wimbledon FC’s successful but unconventional playing style in the 1980s. He is known for his meticulous record-keeping and was once described as “the human football encyclopedia” due to his encyclopedic knowledge of the game.

John Motson Family

John Motson was born on 10 July 1945 in Salford, Lancashire, England. His parents were George William Motson and Mary Motson. His father is a Methodist pastor. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

John Motson’s Wife – Anne Motson

The Commentator was been enjoying his time with his wife Anne Motson. The couple got married in 1972 and had been married for over 43 years. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boy who is Freddie and will now they are grown-ups. they lived together in Hertfordshire within striking distance of Motson’s club Barnet.

John Motson speaks on BBC Sport prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

John Motson Famous Commentary Moments

One of Motson’s most iconic commentary moments came in the 1989 FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Everton. With just seconds left in the match, Liverpool scored a dramatic late winner, and Motson famously exclaimed, “It’s the end of the game, but it’s not the end of the drama!” as the Liverpool fans erupted in celebration.

Another famous moment came during the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Cameroon. Cameroon took a shock lead in the match, and Motson famously shouted, “What a goal! What a goal! By the team that are given no chance!” as he described Francois Omam-Biyik’s stunning header.

Motson was also on hand to commentate on one of the most famous goals in Premier League history. In 1996, Manchester United’s Eric Cantona scored a remarkable chip against Sunderland, and Motson’s description of the goal has become legendary: “Oh, that’s quite magnificent! He’s taken the goalkeeper out of the equation. And he’s finished with aplomb.”

John Motson looks on before the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium on November 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Overall, John Motson’s commentary style is characterized by his passion, enthusiasm, and knowledge of the game. His iconic moments behind the microphone will continue to be cherished by football fans for many years to come.

