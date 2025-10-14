Google News
John Motson – Net Worth, Salary, Career, Achievements, Wife, and more
John Motson was a legendary football commentator who is widely regarded as one of the greatest voices in English football history and here in this article, we will see more about his Net Worth, Salary, Career, Achievements, Wife, and more.
Motson’s career spanned over five decades, during which he covered some of the biggest matches in English football, including FA Cup Finals, World Cups, and European Championships. His distinctive voice, encyclopedic knowledge of the game, and enthusiastic style of commentary made him a beloved figure among football fans. Born in 1945, he began his career in sports journalism in 1969 as a reporter for BBC Radio, before moving on to television commentary. The legendary commentator passed away in 2023. He was 77 at that time and died while he was sleeping. Many footballers and media pundits attended the ceremony and paid their tributes to Motson.
Motson was known for his attention to detail and his love of statistics, often providing viewers with fascinating insights into the history and tactics of the game. He retired in 2018 after commentating on over 2000 matches, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for many years to come.
John Motson’s Net Worth and Salary
John Motson is a well-known sports commentator and journalist from the United Kingdom. Throughout his career, he has covered numerous high-profile football matches, including the World Cup finals and FA Cup finals. His net worth was estimated at around $12 Million when he died. He was a pioneer commentator and inspired a generation. John Motson remains one of the highest paid football commentators in history.
His long-standing career as a commentator, coupled with various endorsement deals and other ventures, has likely contributed to his net worth. In terms of salary, Motson’s earnings have varied over the years depending on his broadcasting contracts and the events he has covered. However, his salary is not available on the internet we can assume that he has earned a substantial salary from his experience and reputation in the industry throughout his career.
John Motson Career
John Motson is a legendary English football commentator who began his career in 1969, at the age of 24, working for BBC Radio as a football reporter. In 1971, he made his television debut on Match of the Day, and in 1979, he became the lead commentator for the show, a position he held until his retirement in 2018.
Motson’s career spanned over 50 years, during which he covered some of the biggest events in English football, including World Cups, European Championships, FA Cup Finals, and numerous league matches. He was known for his distinctive voice, encyclopedic knowledge of the game, and enthusiastic style of commentary.
During his career, Motson commentated on over 2000 matches, including 29 FA Cup Finals, 10 World Cups, and 10 European Championships. He became one of the most recognizable and respected voices in football, and his commentary style became synonymous with English football itself.
Motson was also known for his love of statistics, and he famously kept detailed records of every match he covered, including player names, scores, and even weather conditions.
In recognition of his contributions to football commentary, Motson was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2001 and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Sports Journalism Awards in 2017. His legacy in football commentary will be remembered for years to come.
John Motson Achievements
John Motson had a remarkable career as a football commentator and journalist, and his contributions to English football have been widely recognized. Here are some of his most notable achievements.
He commentated on over 2000 football matches during his career, including 29 FA Cup Finals, 10 World Cups, and 10 European Championships. He received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 2001 in recognition of his services to sports broadcasting. In 2017, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Sports Journalism Awards.
Motson was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame in 2018. He is credited with coining the term “The Crazy Gang” to describe Wimbledon FC’s successful but unconventional playing style in the 1980s. He is known for his meticulous record-keeping and was once described as “the human football encyclopedia” due to his encyclopedic knowledge of the game.
John Motson Family
John Motson was born on 10 July 1945 in Salford, Lancashire, England. His parents were George William Motson and Mary Motson. His father is a Methodist pastor. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
John Motson’s Wife – Anne Motson
The Commentator was been enjoying his time with his wife Anne Motson. The couple got married in 1972 and had been married for over 43 years. The couple is blessed with a two-baby boy who is Freddie and will now they are grown-ups. they lived together in Hertfordshire within striking distance of Motson’s club Barnet.
John Motson Famous Commentary Moments
One of Motson’s most iconic commentary moments came in the 1989 FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Everton. With just seconds left in the match, Liverpool scored a dramatic late winner, and Motson famously exclaimed, “It’s the end of the game, but it’s not the end of the drama!” as the Liverpool fans erupted in celebration.
Another famous moment came during the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal match between England and Cameroon. Cameroon took a shock lead in the match, and Motson famously shouted, “What a goal! What a goal! By the team that are given no chance!” as he described Francois Omam-Biyik’s stunning header.
Motson was also on hand to commentate on one of the most famous goals in Premier League history. In 1996, Manchester United’s Eric Cantona scored a remarkable chip against Sunderland, and Motson’s description of the goal has become legendary: “Oh, that’s quite magnificent! He’s taken the goalkeeper out of the equation. And he’s finished with aplomb.”
Overall, John Motson’s commentary style is characterized by his passion, enthusiasm, and knowledge of the game. His iconic moments behind the microphone will continue to be cherished by football fans for many years to come.
Brighton
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Marco Asensio Girlfriend Sandra Garal Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Sandra Garal is famous for being the ex-girlfriend of Fenerbahçe star Marco Asensio. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Sandra is the stunning ex- girlfriend of Marco Asensio. The duo dated together for a long time, even before Asensio became a first-team starter at Real Madrid. In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.
Asensio has developed himself into one of the top players in his position. He joined PSG on a free transfer in July 2023. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Sandra Garal Childhood and Family
Sandra was born on May 6, 1994, in Spain, making her Spanish. Sandra hasn’t shared much about her family and childhood on any media appearances. She doesn’t want to disrupt her and her family’s lives by attracting excessive media attention.
We currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Sandra’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Marco Asensio.
Sandra Garal Education
Sandra hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. We think she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Superior Technical School of Architecture of Madrid in Spain. Retrieving her educational information has been challenging for us. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Sandra Garal career
Sandra worked as a waitress while studying Architecture in Madrid. Whatever money she used to earn, she used them for her living and food costs. She understood the price of a comfortable life early.
Sandra’s current role is an entrepreneur. She has an architecture degree with which she can quickly get a decent job in Madrid. Sandra Garal is the founder of Beauty products and she owns the Sainte Beauty.
Sandra is currently an entrepreneur and interior designer as well. She manages all the household chores. She also owns the Sainte Studio, her interior design venture.
Sandra Garal Net Worth
As Sandra’s net worth is disclosed to be €5 million, it implies that she holds considerable wealth. Despite her role as a housewife and the absence of other known income streams, her net worth indicates the presence of substantial assets, investments, or other forms of wealth. However, it’s important to note that her net worth alone does not provide a definitive picture of her lifestyle or spending habits, as these can vary greatly even among individuals with similar levels of wealth.
Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio’s relationship
Marco Asensio met with his wife in 2019. The Spanish beauty was working as a waitress at that time to fund his living costs, and Asensio happened to be in the right spot at the right time. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and realized that they had so much in common.
They started going out on dates and eventually fell in love. They decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.
After three years of dating, we believe they have managed to create a healthy channel of communication between them, which helps them keep their love life stable. The couple got married in a grand ceremony in Spain on 07.07.2023. They announced their divorce in June 2024 and the reason has been private. Sandra Garal is now in a relationship with the professional Padel player, Ale Galan.
Sandra Garal and Marco Asensio Children
The duo hasn’t welcomed any children until now. They are very young at this point and only have set a foothold in their respective professional fields. That’s why having a child at this point might not seem like a good idea, as they wouldn’t be able to take out the required time from their busy schedule.
Sandra Garal Social media
Sandra is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 349K followers, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She often posts alluring pictures of herself in different attires and her husband. She has a strong fashion sense that reflects in her Insta feed.
AC Milan
Who Is Thessa Lacovich? Meet The Girlfriend Of Manuel Locatelli
Thessa Lacovich is famous for being the girlfriend of Juventus star Manuel Locatelli. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Thessa is a digital marketing expert currently working with a private company to revolutionize the way companies do online marketing. She is also the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli. From teenage lovers to responsible partners, Thessa and Manuel have come a long way. The duo has been each other’s biggest supporters for a long time. It is known that Thessa Lacovich completed a degree in media at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan. She also pursued a master’s degree in digital communication strategy.
She has been the lucky girl for Manuel Locatelli. Since joining Juventus in 2021, Manuel Locatelli has developed himself into a top defender. He understands the Italian league very well as he has been playing there for almost a decade. Last year, he provided some incredible performances in the EURO 2020 for Italy. He was a part of the victorious Italian team that won the Euro in 2021.
Even though his career is pretty interesting, we will concentrate more on his love life in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Childhood and Family
Thessa was born on March 22, 1998, in Costa Rica. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We do believe that her parents worked very hard to ensure a comfortable childhood for Thessa.
Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Costa Rican beauty has become quite challenging. However, we are looking into the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Manuel Locatelli.
Thessa Lacovich Education
We believe Thessa spent her childhood and early adulthood in Costa Rica. Even though she hasn’t shared any information about her educational journey, our guess is that she went to a local high school in her hometown. Right after completing high school, she moved to Italy to study Media Advertising.
She graduated from the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart with an Advertising degree. Later she pursued a Masters in Digital Communication Strategy.
Thessa Lacovich career
Thessa is a digital marketing specialist and has many years of experience in the same field. Due to her studies in the field, she quickly entered the field of marketing. However, she had to work very hard to climb to the top. Now she is a reputed professional and has worked with many high-end projects. She is currently working with a firm in Milan, Italy. She loves her work and she spends her time with her husband as well.
Thessa is also pretty famous on Instagram. She has a large fanbase, and it is continuously growing. She has earned admiration and respect from her community due to her content on social platforms. She could use her online presence to make money by doing brand promotions in the future.
Thessa Lacovich Net Worth
Thessa’s net worth is under review. She has accumulated a large sum from her media specialist role. The enormous amount provides her with financial freedom. Her boyfriend, Locatelli, also earns a significant amount. The duo’s added income ensures a comfortable lifestyle for them.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli relationship
Manuel Locatelli met his girlfriend in 2017 when they were teenagers. We are unsure when, where or how they met. The duo fell in love soon after their first meeting and started dating. However, the pair maintained secrecy regarding their relationship for a very long time. That’s why many fans didn’t have the idea about their love story initially.
Later, when Thessa moved in to live with Locatelli, fans learned about their relationship. Many fans have misconceptions about their marriage, but they haven’t tied the knot. However, recently Locatelli popped the big question and received a favourable answer from the love of his life. So, they are currently engaged.
Thessa Lacovich and Manuel Locatelli Children
Manuel Locatelli and Thessa Lacovich are a beautiful couple. Thessa Lacovich’s love for the footballer can be seen through her posts. They have two sons – Teo and Eduardo. The couple welcomed their second child on September 17, 2025.
Thessa Lacovich Social media
Thessa is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 100k followers on her page, and her follower base is continuously growing. She mostly posts pictures of herself. Thessa Lacovich has posted almost 1000 posts on her Instagram handle. Sometimes she shares beautiful snaps with her husband and friends. She loves travelling and often posts alluring images from her trips. She loves supporting her boyfriend and visits the Allianz Stadium frequently.
