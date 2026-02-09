John Souttar Celebrates the 5th Birthday of His Daughter with Wife Kayley

John Souttar has been a regular player for the Rangers club since 2022. He plays as a Centre-back for both Rangers and Scotland national team. The footballer is married to Kayley and lives a happy life with his family. John Souttar and Kayley celebrated their little angel’s 5th birthday and shared beautiful pictures of the celebration. Here is everything about John Souttar’s wife, kids, and family.

Who is John Souttar’s Wife?

John Souttar married Kayley in 2022. He met her during high school days in 2013 and has been together over the years. John Souttar met her during his stint at Dundee United. He revealed his partner on Instagram during his trip to New York in 2018. John Souttar announced his engagement to Kayley on Instagram which took place in Central Park, Manhattan. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2021. In 2022, they tied the knot at Edinburgh’s Carlowrie Castle with the blessings of their family members and friends.

John Souttar and Kayley from New York

What Does Kayley Souttar Do?

Kayley Souttar is an entrepreneur and she was a model before marriage. She is the partner of her husband’s ventures Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters and Maison Dieu Coffee at the Ferry. Kayley manages the shops and takes care of her kids as well. Kayley is a part time entrepreneur and full-time mother.

Kayley Souttar – Family & Education

Kayley hails from Scotland. We couldn’t find details about her family. Though Kayley is active on social media, she hasn’t shared her personal information. Kayley completed a bachelor’s degree in a well reputed university in Glasgow. There is no information about her educational qualifications.

John Souttar & Kayley Celebrated their Daughter’s Birthday

John Souttar and his wife have been blessed with two children. Their first child, Myla, was born in January 2021. The couple celebrated Myla’s 5th birthday in a grand way. Myla was born even before her parents’ marriage. The couple also have a son named Tommy Aaron who was born in 2023. Kayley regularly posts pictures of her kids on her Instagram.

Kayley Souttar Social Media

Kayley Souttar has an Instagram account with 1.8k followers. She doesn’t have a verified account, but her account is public. Kayley has more than 500 posts which clearly indicates she is super active on her account and posts her everyday activities. Her handle includes posts of her husband John Souttar and her kids as well. Kayley Souttar also uses her account to promote her business.