John Souttar Celebrates the 5th Birthday of His Daughter with Wife Kayley
John Souttar has been a regular player for the Rangers club since 2022. He plays as a Centre-back for both Rangers and Scotland national team. The footballer is married to Kayley and lives a happy life with his family. John Souttar and Kayley celebrated their little angel’s 5th birthday and shared beautiful pictures of the celebration. Here is everything about John Souttar’s wife, kids, and family.
Who is John Souttar’s Wife?
John Souttar married Kayley in 2022. He met her during high school days in 2013 and has been together over the years. John Souttar met her during his stint at Dundee United. He revealed his partner on Instagram during his trip to New York in 2018. John Souttar announced his engagement to Kayley on Instagram which took place in Central Park, Manhattan. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2021. In 2022, they tied the knot at Edinburgh’s Carlowrie Castle with the blessings of their family members and friends.
What Does Kayley Souttar Do?
Kayley Souttar is an entrepreneur and she was a model before marriage. She is the partner of her husband’s ventures Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters and Maison Dieu Coffee at the Ferry. Kayley manages the shops and takes care of her kids as well. Kayley is a part time entrepreneur and full-time mother.
Kayley Souttar – Family & Education
Kayley hails from Scotland. We couldn’t find details about her family. Though Kayley is active on social media, she hasn’t shared her personal information. Kayley completed a bachelor’s degree in a well reputed university in Glasgow. There is no information about her educational qualifications.
John Souttar & Kayley Celebrated their Daughter’s Birthday
John Souttar and his wife have been blessed with two children. Their first child, Myla, was born in January 2021. The couple celebrated Myla’s 5th birthday in a grand way. Myla was born even before her parents’ marriage. The couple also have a son named Tommy Aaron who was born in 2023. Kayley regularly posts pictures of her kids on her Instagram.
Kayley Souttar Social Media
Kayley Souttar has an Instagram account with 1.8k followers. She doesn’t have a verified account, but her account is public. Kayley has more than 500 posts which clearly indicates she is super active on her account and posts her everyday activities. Her handle includes posts of her husband John Souttar and her kids as well. Kayley Souttar also uses her account to promote her business.
Who is Mayara Zamboni? – The Model Girlfriend of Rangers’ Star Leon Balogun
Nigerian footballer Leon Balogun joined the Aris Limassol club in 2025. The veteran was a member of the Rangers team. Balogun has been in a relationship with the Brazilian model Mayara Zamboni for 10 years. Mayara is a model by profession who works for top agencies all over the world. She has been the biggest supporter of Leon Balogun. Let us see about the relationship between Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni.
Who is Leon Balogun Girlfriend Mayara Zamboni?
Leon Balogun has been dating Mayara Zamboni for a decade. Mayara Zamboni is a model from Brazil. She has been in a relationship with the footballer since his days at Mainz 05. Mayara is a professional super model and she travels all over the world for photoshoots. She lives in Germany with Leon Balogun, but keeps traveling for ads.
Leon Balogun & Mayara Zamboni Relationship
We don’t have any information about when Leon Balogun started dating Mayara Zamboni. An Instagram post of Mayara confirmed the couple started dating in 2016. A report states Leon Balogun proposed to Mayara Zamboni in 2019. Since 2019, the couple have been hanging out and traveling together.
As of 2026, Leon Balogun and Mayara are not married yet. We don’t have information whether the couple has been engaged or not. Both Leon Balogun and Mayara Zamboni are focusing on their professional career and have been staying together. It is yet to be known whether Leon Balogun has plans to marry his girlfriend in the near future.
What does Mayara Zamboni do?
Mayara Zamboni is a super model from Brazil. Mayara Zamboni works for agencies like Ford Models Brasils, MGM Models, Zone Models, and New York Models. She has collaborations with many brands. Mayara Zamboni is also an influencer and promotes cosmetics for brands. She loves working out at Gyms and Pilates.
Mayara Zamboni – Family & Education
Mayara Zamboni was born in Flores da Cunha, Brazil. She completed her schooling and graduation in Brazil. There is no information about her educational qualifications. Mayara Zamboni has never shared anything about her family. Since her school days, Mayara Zamboni wanted to become a top model. Her growth helped her to be a part of the Victoria’s Secret UK campaign.
Mayara Zamboni Social Media
Mayara Zamboni is a high-profile model and has a verified Instagram account with 11k followers. Mayara’s account is full of her photoshoots. She also posts pictures of her boyfriend whenever they go on trips. Mayara has traveled to London, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy with Leon Balogun. Mayara also uses her account to promote products in collaboration with other brands. Her latest collaborations are 8Alize, Effiekats, and Vehla.
Who is James Tavernier’s Wife? – Everything About Melissa Tavernier
James Tavernier is arguably the best player of the Scottish premiership club, Rangers, in this decade. He has scored over 100 goals in 350+ matches. The footballer has been married to Melissa since 2018. Melissa Tavernier is an entrepreneur from Scotland. She has been with James Tavernier through thick and thin. Let us see about the beautiful relationship between James Tavernier and Melissa.
James Tavernier and Melissa Tavernier Relationship
James Tavernier and Melissa started dating years back. There is no information when the couple began dating. James Tavernier married Melissa in a private wedding in June 2018. They were engaged in January 2018. The footballer shared the picture of their wedding on his Instagram handle with a caption “Mr & Mrs Tavernier“.
Who is Melissa Tavernier?
Melissa Tavernier is a model and an entrepreneur. She owns a Nail Salon in Scotland. Melissa is the owner of NAIL B.A.S.E.DELUXE. Apart from this, she is a part-time model as well. Melissa Tavernier met James Tavernier even before he joined the Rangers club, but we couldn’t track information about the timeline they started dating.
Melissa Tavernier Family
Melissa Tavernier hails from Scotland. Her education details and family background are not revealed. Melissa completed her degree at a popular university in Scotland. She restrains herself from sharing personal details to the media. Melissa Tavernier enjoys her life with her partner and kids and doesn’t want public attention.
Do James Tavernier and Melissa Tavernier Have Kids?
Yes, James Tavernier and Melissa have been blessed with two children. His daughter Harlow was born in 2022. Their son Jacob was born even before their marriage. James Tavernier doesn’t share many pictures of his children on his Instagram account. They go on trips every year, but James Tavernier doesn’t share them frequently.
Melissa Tavernier Social Media
Melissa Tavernier has an Instagram account, but she doesn’t post many pictures. She has 100 followers and keeps it low-profile. Melissa’s followers are her close friends and family members. Melissa does not have a verified handle. Unlike other entrepreneurs and models, Melissa does not use social media. She prefers to lead a low profile life. Melissa’s husband doesn’t post many family pictures as well. He only posts pictures from football matches and practice sessions.
Exploring Rangers’ Star Jack Butland’s Relationship – Who is his Girlfriend?
Jack Butland has been one of the most important players of the Scottish Premiership club, Rangers. Butland is married to Annabel who was an air hostess. The couple married in Italy in 2022 and have four children as per reports. Here is everything about the couple and their relationship.
Jack Butland & Annabel Relationship
Based on reports, Butland started dating Annabel Peyton in 2016 during his stint at Stoke City. Jack Butland was earlier in a relationship with Steph Parsons for 9 years, but the couple broke up in 2016. Butland and Annabel met during their trip in Dubai. The couple dated for 3 years and Butland proposed to her in 2018. They got engaged in the same year. Their first son George was born in 2019.
In 2021, Butland and Annabel welcomed their second son, Freddie Matthew. It is also revealed that the couple have three children together. In 2022, Jack Butland married Annabel in Italy in a grand ceremony which was attended by many people. Nathan Redmond, Joel Ward, and other footballers graced the event. Jack Butland and Annabel share a beautiful relationship and have been together over the years.
Who is Jack Butland’s Wife?
Jack Butland’s wife Annabel worked as an Air Hostess before her marriage. She worked in Dubai and was part of the Emirates Cabin Crew. She was in the headlines after being spotted in the Monaco Grand Prix with Butland. Jack Butland proposed Annabel in 2018 in Italy.
Annabel Peyton – Family & Education
Annabel Peyton was born in England. There is no information about her family and education. A report revealed she lived in the Isle of Wight before moving to Dubai for a job. Annabel Peyton doesn’t share her personal information and we could not track any information about her education. She lives a simple life with her husband and kids.
Annabel Peyton is Jack Butland’s Lucky Charm
Ever since Butland met Annabel, everything changed for the footballer. The lady luck brought more success for Jack Butland and his fame reached the next level. The footballer is blessed with two sons and a daughter. Butland and Annabel travel a lot and take their kids to new places every year. In 2019, he took her and their first son to the Amalfi Coast in Italy . In 2021, the couple visited Paris. They traveled to Singapore in 2023.
Annabel Peyton Social Media
Annabel Peyton has a private Instagram account. She doesn’t have more than 2k followers. Annabel’s Instagram is not verified yet. Annabel Peyton’s account has more than 575 posts which indicates she is active on Instagram. Whenever Annabel goes out with Jack Butland and kids, she shares pictures in her story.
