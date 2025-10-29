Dragon Feeds
John Stones Girlfriend Olivia Naylor Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Olivia Naylor is famous for being the girlfriend of Manchester City star John Stones. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Olivia is a professional beautician and makes up artist. Reports state she is also a property developer. She has worked hard for everything she has achieved over the years. Her love story with John Stones was a little difficult to understand for the fans in the early years as the English defender was in a long term relationship with his childhood sweetheart. She is 5 years elder than her boyfriend.
However, the duo has formed a strong bond and currently seems inseparable. Stones has developed himself into one of the best defenders of the Premier League over the last few years. That’s why his career and personality is no surprise to football fans. However, many don’t have any knowledge about his love life. Today we are going to take a detailed look into his love life and will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful lady he is currently dating. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Childhood and Family
Olivia was born on July 11, 1989. She is the kind of person who remains busy with her work and doesn’t make a lot of public appearances. She likes to keep her private life out of the public eye, and that’s why she doesn’t share much information in the media.
She hasn’t disclosed anything about her father and mother yet. We are uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are searching for the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of John Stones.
Olivia Naylor Education
Olivia studied at a local high school. She hasn’t disclosed whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. However, we know she took many courses on makeup and eyebrow care. She has also earned a lot of certificates in those topics. She was passionate about making a career in the makeup industry, and we believe she decided to pursue her dream rather than going to college.
Olivia Naylor career
Olivia started her role as a makeup artist. Over the years, she has improved her skills, and currently, she is a specialist in permanent eyebrows. Even though we have no information where she started her work, she has come a long way professionally and has opened her own makeup studio named Olivia Naylor Clinic and Brow and Blade.
She has over seven years of experience in the sector. She has also started a makeup academy where she teaches newcomers about the industry and trains them. Here is the Instagram page of her academy – @browandbladeacademy.
Olivia Naylor Net Worth
Olivia has a net worth of $1 million. She earns a handsome amount of money from her clinic, and she also makes a lot from her academy.
Stones’ net worth is believed to be €45 Million which is significantly higher. He currently earns €9 Million-per-year at Manchester City.
Olivia Naylor husband, John Stones
Stones started his senior team journey with Barnsley FC. He was tracked down by Everton 1 year after he made his senior debut. After a successful spell with the Merseyside club, he moved to Manchester City in 2016. He developed himself into a top defender and helped Pep Guardiola’s team win 3 Premier League trophies, 1 FA Cup, 4 League Cups and 2 Community Shields. He also reached the EURO 2020 final with England last year. He has fallen from the pecking order at City this campaign.
Stones has, however, continued to be a regular in England’s first-team set-up and was selected in the 2022 FIFA World Cup squad by manager Gareth Southgate.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones relationship
John Stones met with his girlfriend Olivia at a bar in 2019. The couple instantly fell into love after their first meeting. They started going out together and gradually found many interesting facts about each other. However, this is not the first time the Manchester City defender fell into love.
He was in a long term relationship with his childhood love Millie Savage. They also had a son. That’s why fans were stunned when he ended that relationship in late 2018 and moved out of their £3.4million home in Manchester.
Olivia Naylor and John Stones Children
Olivia and Stones don’t have any children at this point. However, the English defender has a son from his previous relationship.
Olivia Naylor Social media
Olivia has an Instagram page- @olivianaylorclinic. She mostly posts her clinic work through posts. She mainly uses her account for promotional purposes. This is her business account and Olivia Naylor doesn’t have a personal Instagram account.
Read More:
Dragon Feeds
Who Is Vanessa Troupah? Meet The Wife Of Eric Bailly
Vanessa Troupah is famous for being the wife of Eric Bailly who plays for the club Real Oviedo. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Vanessa is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Eric Bailly for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period. They appear together at events and was spotted in Manchester United United for Unicef Gala Dinner.
That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Since joining Manchester United, Bailly has attracted a lot of media attention. However, many fans have misconceptions about his love life. In this article, we will reveal many interesting facts about the beautiful wife of Eric Bailly. So without further ado, let’s get started.
Vanessa Troupah Childhood and Family
Vanessa was born in 1994. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact date of birth. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. No one knows about her background and family.
We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Ivorian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data.
Vanessa Troupah Education
Vanessa spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in the Netherlands. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.
Vanessa Troupah career
Vanessa used to work at a roadside mobile kiosk before meeting with Bailly. However, that’s not her only job. She even sold biscuits to make ends meet.
Vanessa’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.
However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently a full-time housewife. The duo has two beautiful children, and Vanessa likes to spend quality time with the newborn. She is also very supportive and sometimes visits Old Trafford to cheer for her husband.
Vanessa Troupah Net Worth
Vanessa’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time housewife, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower. However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle.
Eric Bailly has a net worth of €12 Million ($14 Million), primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. He currently earns €4,5 Million per year at United. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Vanessa Troupah and Eric Bailly relationship
Eric Bailly met with his girlfriend when he wasn’t even a professional footballer. Even though Bailly wasn’t the kind of superstar that we know today, Vanessa has enormous faith in her man. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time.
They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them. After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Vanessa moved in with Bailly, and since then, they have remained inseparable.
After several years of dating, they tied the knot in June 2016 at a private wedding ceremony. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased.
Vanessa Troupah and Eric Bailly Children
The duo has two sons together. The couple hasn’t shared many details about tiger children. That’s why we currently don’t know their names and when they were born. Currently, we are on the lookout for more details.
Vanessa Troupah Social media
Dragana is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. We couldn’t find any accounts of her on famous social platforms. Eric Bailly respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either. It is surprising that Vanessa Troupah doesn’t have an account on Instagram.
Read More:
Arsenal
Alex Scott – Net Worth, Husband, Salary, Current Job and more
Alex Virina Scott was a former professional footballer who played for Arsenal as a right-back and currently is a football pundit and also a TV presenter, and in this blog, we will learn about her Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Current Job and more
Alex played for Arsenal in three different spells and in between played for Birmingham City and Boston Breakers. She also made 140 appearances representing the England National Football team and even played for Great Britain in 2012 the Summer Olympics.
Alex currently covers the English Premier League coverage and works for BBC Sport and Sky Sport and she was inducted to the English Hall of Fame in 2019.
Alex Scott Net Worth and Salary
Alex nearly played 16 years of Senior football but she didn’t just stop earning from that and joined as a pundit and still, she earns much. Her net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million in 2025. The salary she receives from Sky Sports and BBC Sports still remains unknown. It can be somewhere between $500k to $600k, but there is no clear picture on the same.
Alex Scott Club Career
Alex joined Arsenal’s youth academy in 1992 when she was just eight years old. She got into the first team as a striker/winger but was later converted into a full-back. She joined Birmingham City in 2005 from Arsenal. Due to financial issues in Birmingham City, she returned back to Arsenal in the next season.
Rejoining Arsenal turned out to be the turning point in her career. She was an important player for Arsenal in winning the domestic double and then the quadruple where they won every European trophy competition they faced including the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup.
After successful times there, she moved to the US joining Boston Breakers in 2009. There she made 55 appearances for the club and scored a goal. In 2011, she again rejoined Arsenal and even became the captain of the team in the 2014-15 season. She played her final match against Manchester City in 2018 which resulted in a win for the Gunners.
Alex Scott International Career
The former right-back made 140 appearances for the England National football team scoring 11 goals for them. Even made 5 appearances for Great Britain in the 2012 Olympics. She made her International debut in 2004 against the Netherlands. She participated in the 2007, 2011, and 2015 World Cups.
She won a bronze medal in the 2015 World Cup and a silver in the 2009 UEFA Women’s Euros. She retired from the National team in 2017.
Alex Scott Current Job
Scott began her media career even before her retirement from football by having small roles in BT Sport, BBC Sport, and Sky Sport. Following her retirement in 2017, Alex gave her full attention to the Television media. She became famous to all the football fans after the 2018 World Cup as she was the first female pundit on the World Cup for BBC.
The former English International was announced as a commentator in EA Sports FIFA 22 game. Despite her good times in the media, Alex has also shared that she has faced much sexist abuse on social media because of her role as a pundit.
Alex Scott Personal Life
Scott was born on 14 October 1984 in London to the couple Tony and Carol McKee. She lived mostly with her mother during her young age. She went to Langdon Park School which was granted the Sports College Status. In 2016, she went to Iraq to raise money for Save the Children and previously was an ambassador for the Street Child World Cup. Alex Scott was featured in the national ad for messaging platform WhatsApp.
Alex Scott Husband
Alex Scott is a 42 years old Pundit and doesn’t seem like she’s married or currently dating anyone. She is single right now and also keeps her personal life so locked. In an interview in 2020, she confirmed that she was single and also said it is not necessary to date or look for someone. It shows how busy she is with her media career.
Alex Scott Endorsements and Sponsors
In 2011, the former right-back started the Alex Scott Academy in partnership with Puma and Kingston College for Women aged from 16-19. This was the first such academy in the United Kingdom. The former player is Heineken’s Official Ambassador for Women’s Football.
Read more:
Chelsea
Do you know about Reece James Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
Reece James is a professional football player who plays as a right-back for Premier League club Chelsea, which he captains, and the England national team. Let us see about his net worth, wife, records, and more.
Reece James is rapidly rising to the top of the football world. His versatility as a fullback, who can quickly transform into an attacking threat, makes him a nightmare for opposing teams. James has been on fire lately, showcasing his incredible talent and solidifying his position as a crucial leader for the Blues.
However, not many are aware of his incredible journey from being a rookie in the academy to becoming the captain of one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League, leaving behind an incredible legacy.
This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Reece James | Early Life
Reece James started honing his skills at a very early age, thanks to his family background. Most of his family members are involved with the sport in some way or another. James’ training began at the grassroots level with the Epsom Eagles and Kew Park Rangers. Soon, he signed with Chelsea when he was just six years old.
Early in his teens, Reece played as a striker, idolizing Chelsea legend Didier Drogba; however, he turned into a midfielder. Later on, he was handed the role of playing as a wingback, and although he struggled in that position at first, he made sure to master it.
Reece James | Family
Reece James was born in Redbridge, England, to a Grenadian father and an English mother. He is the second-born child in his family and has an older brother and a younger sister.
Most of Reece’s family is involved in football, his father Nigel is a football coach, while his younger sister Lauren is also a professional footballer who is currently signed with Chelsea Women. His older brother Joshua also had great talent as a footballer but chose not to go professional. As for his mother, not much is known about her, as Reece rarely mentions her in his interviews or on social media.
Reece James | Club Career
Chelsea U-18
Reece James is a star wingback that Chelsea raised themselves. As mentioned earlier, James was signed with the Blues when he was six. He went through proper academy training and spent some time at Fulham when he was seven. He decided to go professional in March 2017 as the captain of the U-18 Chelsea team. In the 2017-18 season, he guided the U-18 team towards championship glory by winning the FA Youth Cup as their captain.
Wigan Athletic
After that season, Reece was sent on loan to Wigan Athletic to gain some valuable experience. He made his debut for the EFL team on August 4, 2018 and helped his team secure victory in their first game of the season against Sheffield on Wednesday. His stint with Wigan was quite successful, as he won three awards, including Player of the Year.
Chelsea
Reece James made his debut for the Blues in September 2019 after returning from an injury that he suffered on international duty. A week after his debut, he was featured on the squad listed to compete against Lille in the UEFA Champions League, the grandest stage of world football. He looked very confident and did not show signs of nervousness at all.
A few months later, he established a club record by becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the history of the UEFA Champions League by scoring against Ajax and starting a comeback for the Blues. Reece James made his debut in the Premier League, coming off the bench in a match against Newcastle United. He scored his first goal in the Premier League against Brighton in September 2020. The following year, in May 2021, he won his first-ever Champions League title as the Blues beat Manchester City.
After the 2020–21 season ended, the following season was a mixed bag for Reece James. His performances were still at an elite level, but injuries held him back. He signed a five-year contract extension with the Blues on September 5, 2022, but suffered a knee injury a month later. He returned to the pitch on December 12, 2022, but unfortunately got injured again on December 27, 2022, and was subbed in the 53rd minute. He was ruled out for five weeks. However, it did not stop there, as injuries have followed him to date, forcing him to miss around 37 matches.
Meanwhile, James returned to the field in August 2023 and was assigned as the captain of the team. However, the hamstring continued to trouble him, so he had to undergo a surgery to fix it in late December of 2023.
Reece James | International Career
Reece James has played for the U-18 and U-20 teams for England, and during his time in the youth teams, he won the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. His career for the senior team started when he received his first call-up from Garry Southgate on October 5, 2020. He made his national debut on October 8, 2021, at Wembley against Wales, coming off the bench to substitute Kieran Trippier.
In 2021, James was in the best form of his career and had hoped to become the first choice right back for the national team. However, the knee injury he suffered at Chelsea in the same year shattered his dreams of playing for his nation in the FIFA World Cup as he was left out of the squad. After recovering from the injuries, James has shown his desire to play for his national team again, but England’s manager Garry Southgate has said that his position in the national team is at risk.
Reece James | Sponsors and Endorsements
Reece James is currently endorsed by the footwear brand Crocs, as he posted a reel endorsing the brand on his Instagram account. He is quickly rising to fame, and we can see him with some sports brands in the future.
Reece James | Philanthropic Activities
Reece James’ most notable philanthropic activity was alongside his fellow English footballers Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount. The three professional athletes helped underprivileged schoolchildren get the means they deserved and needed.
Reece James | In Popular Culture
Reece James has a huge 3.2 million following on Instagram, his fame skyrocketed after he won the Champions League with the Blues. However, he is still far away from starting or impacting trends in popular culture.
Reece James | Records and Statistics
The records and statistics of Reece James are listed below in the table
|Teams
|Appearance
|Goals
|Assists
|Chelsea
|156
|11
|21
|Wigan Athletic
|46
|3
|3
|Chelsea U18
|42
|2
|8
|Chelsea U23
|29
|4
|3
|Chelsea YL
|8
|0
|3
|England
|16
|0
|3
Reece James | Net Worth and Health
The current net worth of Reece James is 48 million euros, which is equivalent to $55 million. He has significant value considering he has just started his career in professional football. With a weekly wage of £250,000, the defender earns a hefty £13 million a year playing for Chelsea.
Reece James made his last appearance on December 10 against Everton, when the Blues faced a disappointing 2-0 loss against Everton in an away match. James was in the starting lineup, only to see himself substituted after 27 minutes of the game. He has been dealing with a recurring hamstring injury for the past few years, which has kept him out of action for nearly 50 matches and cast a shadow over his promising career.
Reece James | Cars and Tattoos
James’ love for cars shines through in his impressive collection, which includes a powerful Range Rover, a luxurious Mercedes with all the bells and whistles, and a practical Audi that’s perfect for everyday riding.
James has a love for getting his body inked, he has quite a few tattoos on his body, representing different things. He has two tattoos on his right leg, one on the front side and one on the backside. The front side tattoo is simple calligraphy that says “I didn’t quit,” while the backside features the Champions League trophy, paying tribute to the fullback’s 2021 championship run.
Read More
Home » Off The Pitch »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”