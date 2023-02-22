Blackpool
Jonjo Shelvey 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jonjo Shelvey is an English professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jonjo Shelvey was born on February 27, 1992, in Romford, London, England. Shelvey began his youth career with Arsenal before moving to West Ham United’s academy in 2003. In 2008, he signed for Charlton Athletic and made his professional debut for the club the same year.
He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Football League, earning a move to Liverpool in 2010. At Liverpool, Shelvey made 69 appearances and scored seven goals over three seasons. During his time at the club, he also represented England at various youth levels.
He then moved to Swansea City in 2013, where he became a key player in their midfield. After two and a half seasons with Swansea, Shelvey joined Newcastle United in January 2016. Since joining Newcastle, Shelvey has made over 200 appearances for the club.
Shelvey left the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. The Premier League new boys are on course to stay afloat after making a plethora of signings. The Englishman is also a capped player for the Three Lions.
Jonjo Shelvey Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Romford, England
|Father’s Name
|Ricky Shelvey
|Mother’s Name
|Donna Shelvey
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|£29 Million
|Age
|30
|Birthday
|27 February 1992
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Blackpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest.
|Achievements
|1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION
|Girlfriend
|Daisy Evans
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|NA
Jonjo Shelvey Net Worth and Salary
Shelvey has been in the circuit for enough time now for him to be a reputed face in English football. He is likely to earn a good chunk of money at Nottingham Forest. Jonjo Shelvey’s net worth is estimated to be £29 Million. His salary is not disclosed but he must be making a pretty decent sum.
Jonjo Shelvey Club Career
Jonjo Shelvey began his club career as a youth player with Arsenal but eventually moved to Charlton Athletic’s academy. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his professional debut at the age of 16.
Shelvey struggled to establish himself in Liverpool’s first team, making just 69 appearances in three seasons. He was loaned out to Blackpool and then to Charlton, before being sold to Swansea City in 2013 where he continued his career.
At Swansea, Shelvey became a key player, making over 100 appearances in just over three seasons. He scored some important goals and provided many assists, helping Swansea to a top-half finish in the Premier League.
In January 2016, Shelvey was sold to Newcastle United for a reported fee of £12 million. He was a key player in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He has since been a regular in the Newcastle midfield, although his disciplinary record has been a cause for concern.
Now, Shelvey has joined Nottingham Forest in January. He can prove to be a key player for Steve Cooper’s side but he is still new to his career here.
Jonjo Shelvey International Career
Shelvey has had an eventful international career, which began with his selection for the England U16 team in 2007. Shelvey went on to represent the national team at U17, U19, and U21 levels before earning his first senior cap in 2012.
Shelvey’s performances for Liverpool caught the attention of England manager Roy Hodgson, who handed the midfielder his senior debut against San Marino in October 2012. Despite being just 20 years old at the time, Shelvey showcased his impressive passing range and vision on the field, which earned him praise from both the manager and his teammates.
Shelvey’s career continued to progress, and he was named in the England squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Though he did not get many opportunities to showcase his talent during the tournament, the experience proved to be invaluable for his development as a player.
Shelvey’s next major international tournament was the UEFA Euro 2016 in France, where he was once again included in the England squad. However, his involvement in the tournament was limited, and he was left out of the squad for the knockout stages.
Despite not featuring much for England in recent years, Shelvey remains an important player for his club sides.
Jonjo Shelvey Family
Shelvey comes from a close-knit family and has always had their unwavering support in pursuing his football career.
Shelvey’s father, Ricky Shelvey, was also a footballer in his younger days and played for various teams in non-league football. He has been a significant influence on his son’s football career, having coached him in his early days.
Jonjo’s mother, Donna Shelvey, has always been there for him, providing him with emotional support and helping him stay grounded. His younger brother, George Shelvey, is also a footballer and has played for the youth teams of various football clubs.
The Shelvey family is very tight-knit, and they often attend Jonjo’s matches to show their support. They are also known to travel to away games, regardless of the distance, to cheer on Jonjo and his team.
Despite being in the public eye, Jonjo values his family’s privacy and often keeps his personal life away from the media. He has credited his family for his success in football and believes that they will always be his backbone, both on and off the pitch.
Jonjo Shelvey’s Girlfriend
Shelvey has been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend and now wife, Daisy Evans. The couple first met in 2011 and started dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2015 in a private ceremony with close family and friends.
Daisy is known to be a supportive partner to Jonjo, often seen cheering him on from the sidelines during his matches. She has also been credited for helping Jonjo maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which is essential for his career as a professional athlete.
Aside from her support for Jonjo’s career, Daisy is also a successful businesswoman. She is the owner of a luxury beauty brand, which she manages alongside her role as a mother to their two children.
Jonjo Shelvey Sponsors and Endorsements
Shelvey has been associated with some of the biggest brands in the world of sports. One of the major sponsors of Jonjo Shelvey is Nike. The American sportswear giant has been a long-term supporter of the player and has featured him in various promotional campaigns over the years. Jonjo has been seen wearing Nike’s football boots in several matches.
Another major sponsor of Jonjo Shelvey is Carling, the UK-based beer brand. Shelvey has appeared in several Carling advertisements, promoting their products to the football-loving audience. The brand has also supported several football tournaments, and Jonjo has been associated with them in such events.
Jonjo Shelvey has been endorsed by a few other brands. For instance, he has been featured in a promotional campaign for the EA Sports FIFA video game series. He has also endorsed the online gambling platform, through various campaigns including online slots bonus.
Jonjo Shelvey Cars and Tattoos
Jonjo Shelvey is known for his love of cars and tattoos. He is often seen driving luxurious cars around the streets of England. One of his most notable cars is his black Range Rover Sport, which he was spotted driving around in 2018. He has also been seen driving a BMW X6 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Shelvey is also known for his love of tattoos, and he has a significant amount of ink on his body. He has a large tattoo of a lion on his chest, which symbolizes strength and courage. He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm that features an eagle, a clock, and a skull. On his left arm, he has a tattoo of a rose, as well as several other smaller tattoos.
One of Shelvey’s most talked-about tattoos is a portrait of his wife on his thigh. He got the tattoo as a tribute to his partner, Daisy, whom he has been with since he was 16 years old. The tattoo shows her face and the date they got married.
FAQs about Jonjo Shelvey
|What is the net worth of Jonjo Shelvey?
|The net worth of Jonjo Shelvey is £29 million.
|How many clubs have Jonjo Shelvey played for?
|Jonjo Shelvey has played with six clubs at the senior level – Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Blackpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest.
|How old is Jonjo Shelvey?
|He is 30 years old.
|Nationality of Jonjo Shelvey?
|He is English.
|Has Jonjo Shelvey ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Jacob Murphy 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jacob Kai Murphy, born on February 24, 1995, is an English right winger for Newcastle United in the Premier League and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Beginning his career at Norwich City, Jacob Murphy had loan spells at various clubs, including Coventry City, before joining Newcastle United in 2017. Loan stints at West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday followed. Known for his dream debut at Newcastle, he extended his contract in 2021.
Internationally, Murphy represented England across youth levels, showcasing his talent. Off the field, he shares a close bond with his twin brother Josh, both hailing from a family with strong ties to football.
Jacob Murphy and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Wembley, England.
|Father’s Name
|John Murphy
|Mother’s Name
|Maxine Murphy
|Star Sign
|Pisces
|Net Worth
|£11.7 Million
|Age
|28
|Birthday
|24 February 1995
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Norwich City, Swindon Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Scunthorpe United, Colchester United, Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.
|Achievements
|NA
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Jacob Murphy’s Net Worth and Salary
The 28-year-old English attacking midfielder for Newcastle, Jacob Murphy earns an astounding £35,000 a week, or £1,820,000 a year. With a net worth of £11,757,200, Murphy has established himself as a wealthy football player. His ability and market demand are reflected in his estimated €15.00 million market value. With Newcastle through June 30, 2027, Murphy’s career path is expected to be one of both on-field achievement and financial stability.
Jacob Murphy Career
In January 2014, Murphy made his professional debut for Norwich City, where he started his football career. In July 2017, he fulfilled his childhood dream of playing for his boyhood team, Newcastle United, after having successful loan stints at teams like Coventry City.
Murphy proved his abilities while on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion, which helped him earn a spot at Newcastle United. In a stunning move, he reaffirmed his commitment to the team by signing a contract extension in July 2021.
Murphy’s path is indicative of his commitment to the game. He was called up and had a significant impact on several English youth teams, including the U21s, where he scored in the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. Murphy is an invaluable asset for his club and his country because of his dynamic play style and goal-scoring ability.
Jacob Murphy Family
Born in Wembley, England, on February 24, 1995, Jacob Murphy comes from a loving family. His parents, John and Maxine Murphy, are involved in his life; John works as Downham Market Academy’s associate principal. Interestingly, Josh Murphy, Jacob’s twin brother, plays football professionally as well. The twins have a strong relationship that is based on mutual support and football, both on and off the pitch.
Jacob Murphy’s Girlfriend
The gifted English winger player Jacob Murphy keeps his private life private. He leads a discreet life away from the football pitch, so supporters may admire his skill on the pitch without knowing the specifics of his relationships or off-field pursuits. Murphy’s philosophy of living is still centred on maintaining his privacy outside of football.
Jacob Murphy Sponsors and Endorsements
Despite his reputation for being a skilled player, Jacob Murphy would rather not disclose the names of his sponsors or endorsements. Regarding this facet of his career, the English winger cherishes his solitude, letting his skills on the pitch take center stage free from the glare of endorsement deals.
Jacob Murphy Cars and Tattoos
The Winger has no tattoos on his body, maintaining a simple and elegant look. To further add mystique to his off-field life, Murphy keeps his personal preferences regarding tattoos and cars under wraps. As a result, details concerning his choice of wheels are still unknown.
FAQs about Jacob Murphy
|What is the net worth of Jacob Murphy?
|The net worth of Jacob Murphy is £11.7 million.
|How many clubs have Jacob Murphy played for?
|Jacob Murphy has played with ten clubs at the senior level – Norwich City, Swindon Town, Southend United, Blackpool, Scunthorpe United, Colchester United, Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.
|How old is Jacob Murphy?
|He is 28 years old.
|Nationality of Jacob Murphy?
|He is English.
|Has Jacob Murphy ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Theo Corbeanu 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Theodor Alexander Corbeanu, born on May 17, 2002, is a Canadian professional soccer player who currently serves as a forward for Arminia Bielefeld in the 2. Bundesliga, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers and also the Canada national team and here in this blog, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Theodor Alexander Corbeanu is a Canadian professional soccer player who plays as a forward for Arminia Bielefeld, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Canada national team. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Corbeanu began his career at Toronto FC before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers. He has had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons, and Blackpool.
Corbeau made his senior debut for Canada in 2021 and has quickly become a promising talent. At just 21 years old, Corbeanu has already shown great potential and is considered a rising star in Canadian football.
Theo Corbeanu Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
|Father’s Name
|Andi
|Mother’s Name
|Dorina
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Net Worth
|£365 K
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|May 17, 2002
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Position
|Forward
|Senior Clubs
|Toronto FC III, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons, Blackpool, Arminia Bielefeld.
|Achievements
|1x Gold Cup participant
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Theo Corbeanu Net Worth and Salary
Theodor Corbeanu, a 20-year-old Canadian soccer player, currently earns £4,600 per week, amounting to an annual salary of £239,200, while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Sky Bet Championship. As of now, Corbeanu’s net worth is estimated to be £365,040. His contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to expire on June 30, 2026. Throughout his career, he has seen a steady increase in earnings, starting from £100 per week in 2018 when he was 16 years old.
Theo Corbeau Club Career
At the age of five, Corbeanu began playing soccer in Hamilton, Ontario, for Quinndale Youth Soccer. He switched from being a custodian to being a forward. He represented a number of regional teams, including Givova Academy, Saltfleet SC, Mount Hamilton SC, and Hamilton Sparta SC. After a successful trial, he joined the Toronto FC academy in late 2016.
Later, in 2018, he switched teams and joined Toronto FC III in League 1 Ontario, where he scored twice against Toronto Skillz FC. After leaving Toronto FC in August 2018, Corbeanu tried out for Leicester City but was rejected. He was given the opportunity to join the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy on a scholarship, though. He played for the club’s U16 and U18 teams before joining the U23 development team for the first team.
On May 16, 2021, as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur, Corbeanu made his Premier League debut after signing a professional deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers in October 2020. Later, he was loaned out to Milton Keynes Dons in January 2022 and Sheffield Wednesday in August 2021, where he made a big impact.
Corbeau joined Blackpool on loan in July 2022 for the 2022–2023 campaign, however owing to an ankle injury, he had to return to Wolves in January 2023. Shortly after that, he was sent on a season-long loan to Arminia Bielefeld.
Theo Corbeanu International Career
Corbeanu initially played for Romania at U16 and U17 levels. However, he later switched his allegiance to Canada to remain eligible for the senior national team. He made his senior debut for Canada in March 2021 and scored just four minutes into his first appearance. He was also named in Canada’s squad for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup and received the 2021 Canada Soccer Youth Player of the Year award.
Theo Corbeanu Family
Corbeanu, born in Canada, is the son of Andi and Dorina. While information about his family background and personal life is limited, it is known that Andi is his father’s name and Dorina is his mother’s name. The focus of available information primarily revolves around his soccer career and achievements rather than his family life.
Theo Corbeanu Girlfriend
Corbeanu is not currently dating anyone, and neither the general public nor the media are aware of this. Being largely known for his professional football career, nothing is known about Corbeanu’s personal life, including his love relationships. He may decide to prioritise his responsibilities on the field at this time in favour of his career as a young, bright athlete.
Theo Corbeanu Sponsors and Endorsements
Corbeanu’s sponsors and endorsements are not specifically disclosed anywhere. Professional soccer players frequently sign endorsement contracts and work with several brands, but Corbeanu’s exact sponsorships have not been widely published or made public. As athletes progress in their careers and acquire more notoriety and acclaim, sponsorship arrangements are frequently established.
Theo Corbeanu Cars and Tattoos
It is probable that he owns a car or cars for transportation as a young professional football player, but precise information regarding his car hasn’t been made available to the public. Furthermore, there is currently no evidence indicating that Corbeanu has any tattoos.
FAQs about Theo Corbeanu
|What is the net worth of Theo Corbeanu?
|The net worth of Theo Corbeanu is £365 K.
|How many clubs have Theo Corbeanu played for?
|Theo Corbeanu has played with Six clubs at the senior level – Toronto FC III, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons, Blackpool, and Arminia Bielefeld.
|How old is Theo Corbeanu?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Theo Corbeanu?
|He is Canadian.
|Has Theo Corbeanu ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Andy Lonergan 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Andy Lonergan is an English professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Andy Longergan is a retired English professional footballer who played as a goalkeeper for various clubs in his career spanning over two decades. He began his professional career with Preston North End in 2000, and over the next decade, he made 208 appearances for the club, scoring one goal.
Throughout his career, Lonergan was known for his agility and quick reflexes, and he was a dependable goalkeeper who always gave his best on the pitch. Despite not playing many games in some of the clubs he played for, he was a respected figure in the footballing world and was widely appreciated for his professionalism and dedication to the sport.
Andy Lonergan Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Preston, England
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Libra
|Net Worth
|£3.7 Million
|Age
|39
|Birthday
|19 October 1983
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Goalkeeper
|Senior Clubs
|Preston North End, Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers, Swindon Town, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Rochdale, Liverpool, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Everton.
|Achievements
|1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER
1X ENGLISH CHAMPION
1X UEFA SUPERCUP WINNER
|Wife
|Jennifer Lonergan
|Children
|Unknown
|Social Media
Andy Lonergan’s Net Worth and Salary
Andy Lonergan was a professional footballer who spent two decades playing for several clubs. During his career, he earned a respectable wage and grew his wealth. His reported annual salary was £286,000, which is a respectable sum for a goalkeeper. Lonergan’s net worth is reportedly estimated to be around £3,718,000. This includes any other investments or commercial endeavours he may have undertaken in addition to his football career’s profits.
Andy Lonergan’s Club Career
Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has played for numerous clubs in the English leagues throughout his career as a journeyman. In 2000, he signed with Preston North End, where he played in more than 200 games to start his professional career. Nevertheless, throughout his playing career, Lonergan also spent time on loan at a number of different teams, including Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers, and Swindon Town.
Lonergan signed a contract with Leeds United in 2011, and he played 35 appearances there before transferring to Bolton Wanderers in 2012. Over the course of three seasons, he made 51 appearances for Bolton. After signing with Fulham in 2015, Lonergan played there for one season before switching to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
After a brief stint with Leeds United in 2017-2018, Lonergan signed with Middlesbrough but did not make an appearance for the club before going out on loan to Rochdale in 2019. That same year, he signed with Liverpool but did not make an appearance for the club either.
In 2020, Lonergan signed with Stoke City but did not make any appearances for the club before signing with West Bromwich Albion in January 2021. However, he did not make any appearances for West Bromwich Albion either, and later that month signed with Everton.
Andy Lonergan’s International Career
Andy Lonergan has been qualified to represent both the Republic of Ireland and England. When he was first called up by England U17 in 2000, he was forced to leave the team since he was preparing for his GCSEs at the time. Lonergan made the decision to play for England after only one game for the Republic of Ireland’s U16 team. In 2004, he made his debut for England’s U21 team and participated in the Under 20 World Cup. Due to his Irish ancestry, Lonergan later qualified to represent the Republic of Ireland, and despite initially declining a call-up inquiry, he stated his readiness to play for the Irish team in 2010.
Andy Lonergan’s Family
Andy Lonergan was born on October 19, 1983, in Preston, England. He was brought up in the city and grew up playing football with his friends. Andy Lonergan’s love for football developed early on in life, and he went on to pursue it as a career, becoming a professional goalkeeper and playing for multiple clubs throughout his career.
Andy Lonergan’s Wife – Jennifer Lonergan
Andy Lonergan is married to his wife, Jennifer. The couple has been together for several years and has two children together. Jennifer has been supportive of Andy’s football career and has been spotted cheering him on from the stands during his matches. The couple keeps their personal life private, and there is not much information available about Jennifer’s background or profession.
Andy Lonergan Sponsors and Endorsements
Andy Lonergan is an English goalkeeper who has played for a number of clubs in his career. He has received a number of sponsorships and endorsements over the years. On the other hand, not much is known about his current sponsorships. He established Sells Goalkeeper Products, a business that specialises in selling goalkeeper gloves and other accessories, in 2014. He is the business’s founder and owner, and he has contributed significantly to its marketing efforts through social media and other platforms.
Andy Lonergan’s Cars and Tattoos
He has not been very public about his personal life and has kept most of it private. It is not known if he has any tattoos, and there is no information available about the type of cars he owns or prefers. Lonergan’s focus has always been on his football career, and he has dedicated most of his time and energy to it.
FAQs about Andy Lonergan
|What is the net worth of Andy Lonergan?
|The net worth of Andy Lonergan is £3.7 million.
|How many clubs have Andy Lonergan played for?
|Andy Lonergan has played with fifteen clubs at the senior level – Preston North End, Darlington, Blackpool, Wycombe Wanderers, Swindon Town, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Middlesbrough, Rochdale, Liverpool, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and Everton.
|How old is Andy Lonergan?
|He is 39 years old.
|Nationality of Andy Lonergan?
|He is English.
|Has Andy Lonergan ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
