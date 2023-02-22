Jonjo Shelvey 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Jonjo Shelvey is an English professional football player who plays as a central midfielder for the English Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Jonjo Shelvey was born on February 27, 1992, in Romford, London, England. Shelvey began his youth career with Arsenal before moving to West Ham United’s academy in 2003. In 2008, he signed for Charlton Athletic and made his professional debut for the club the same year.

He quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in the Football League, earning a move to Liverpool in 2010. At Liverpool, Shelvey made 69 appearances and scored seven goals over three seasons. During his time at the club, he also represented England at various youth levels.

Shelvey joined Nottingham Forest in January(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He then moved to Swansea City in 2013, where he became a key player in their midfield. After two and a half seasons with Swansea, Shelvey joined Newcastle United in January 2016. Since joining Newcastle, Shelvey has made over 200 appearances for the club.

Shelvey left the Magpies to join Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window. The Premier League new boys are on course to stay afloat after making a plethora of signings. The Englishman is also a capped player for the Three Lions.

Jonjo Shelvey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Romford, England Father’s Name Ricky Shelvey Mother’s Name Donna Shelvey Star Sign Pisces Net Worth £29 Million Age 30 Birthday 27 February 1992 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Charlton Athletic, Liverpool, Blackpool, Swansea City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest. Achievements 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Girlfriend Daisy Evans Children NA Social Media NA

Jonjo Shelvey Net Worth and Salary

Shelvey has been in the circuit for enough time now for him to be a reputed face in English football. He is likely to earn a good chunk of money at Nottingham Forest. Jonjo Shelvey’s net worth is estimated to be £29 Million. His salary is not disclosed but he must be making a pretty decent sum.

Jonjo Shelvey Club Career

Jonjo Shelvey began his club career as a youth player with Arsenal but eventually moved to Charlton Athletic’s academy. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his professional debut at the age of 16.

Jonjo Shelvey's game by numbers:



90% pass accuracy

9 crosses

6 chances created

2 take-ons



Complete display. pic.twitter.com/QPMplQJL2y — Squawka (@Squawka) August 8, 2015

Shelvey struggled to establish himself in Liverpool’s first team, making just 69 appearances in three seasons. He was loaned out to Blackpool and then to Charlton, before being sold to Swansea City in 2013 where he continued his career.

At Swansea, Shelvey became a key player, making over 100 appearances in just over three seasons. He scored some important goals and provided many assists, helping Swansea to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

In January 2016, Shelvey was sold to Newcastle United for a reported fee of £12 million. He was a key player in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He has since been a regular in the Newcastle midfield, although his disciplinary record has been a cause for concern.

https://twitter.com/NFFC/status/1624696216998055936?s=20

Now, Shelvey has joined Nottingham Forest in January. He can prove to be a key player for Steve Cooper’s side but he is still new to his career here.

Jonjo Shelvey International Career

Shelvey has had an eventful international career, which began with his selection for the England U16 team in 2007. Shelvey went on to represent the national team at U17, U19, and U21 levels before earning his first senior cap in 2012.

Shelvey’s performances for Liverpool caught the attention of England manager Roy Hodgson, who handed the midfielder his senior debut against San Marino in October 2012. Despite being just 20 years old at the time, Shelvey showcased his impressive passing range and vision on the field, which earned him praise from both the manager and his teammates.

Shelvey’s career continued to progress, and he was named in the England squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Though he did not get many opportunities to showcase his talent during the tournament, the experience proved to be invaluable for his development as a player.

Shelvey has been a great servant for Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Shelvey’s next major international tournament was the UEFA Euro 2016 in France, where he was once again included in the England squad. However, his involvement in the tournament was limited, and he was left out of the squad for the knockout stages.

Despite not featuring much for England in recent years, Shelvey remains an important player for his club sides.

Jonjo Shelvey Family

Shelvey comes from a close-knit family and has always had their unwavering support in pursuing his football career.

Shelvey’s father, Ricky Shelvey, was also a footballer in his younger days and played for various teams in non-league football. He has been a significant influence on his son’s football career, having coached him in his early days.

Jonjo’s mother, Donna Shelvey, has always been there for him, providing him with emotional support and helping him stay grounded. His younger brother, George Shelvey, is also a footballer and has played for the youth teams of various football clubs.

Shelvey has been around for a long time (source: Instagram)

The Shelvey family is very tight-knit, and they often attend Jonjo’s matches to show their support. They are also known to travel to away games, regardless of the distance, to cheer on Jonjo and his team.

Despite being in the public eye, Jonjo values his family’s privacy and often keeps his personal life away from the media. He has credited his family for his success in football and believes that they will always be his backbone, both on and off the pitch.

Jonjo Shelvey’s Girlfriend

Shelvey has been in a committed relationship with his girlfriend and now wife, Daisy Evans. The couple first met in 2011 and started dating soon after. They tied the knot in June 2015 in a private ceremony with close family and friends.

Daisy is known to be a supportive partner to Jonjo, often seen cheering him on from the sidelines during his matches. She has also been credited for helping Jonjo maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle, which is essential for his career as a professional athlete.

Monstrous on the pitch; rather quiet off it (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Aside from her support for Jonjo’s career, Daisy is also a successful businesswoman. She is the owner of a luxury beauty brand, which she manages alongside her role as a mother to their two children.

Jonjo Shelvey Sponsors and Endorsements

Shelvey has been associated with some of the biggest brands in the world of sports. One of the major sponsors of Jonjo Shelvey is Nike. The American sportswear giant has been a long-term supporter of the player and has featured him in various promotional campaigns over the years. Jonjo has been seen wearing Nike’s football boots in several matches.

Another major sponsor of Jonjo Shelvey is Carling, the UK-based beer brand. Shelvey has appeared in several Carling advertisements, promoting their products to the football-loving audience. The brand has also supported several football tournaments, and Jonjo has been associated with them in such events.

Shelvey at Swansea City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jonjo Shelvey has been endorsed by a few other brands. For instance, he has been featured in a promotional campaign for the EA Sports FIFA video game series. He has also endorsed the online gambling platform, through various campaigns including online slots bonus.

Jonjo Shelvey Cars and Tattoos

Jonjo Shelvey is known for his love of cars and tattoos. He is often seen driving luxurious cars around the streets of England. One of his most notable cars is his black Range Rover Sport, which he was spotted driving around in 2018. He has also been seen driving a BMW X6 and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Shelvey is also known for his love of tattoos, and he has a significant amount of ink on his body. He has a large tattoo of a lion on his chest, which symbolizes strength and courage. He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm that features an eagle, a clock, and a skull. On his left arm, he has a tattoo of a rose, as well as several other smaller tattoos.

One of Shelvey’s most talked-about tattoos is a portrait of his wife on his thigh. He got the tattoo as a tribute to his partner, Daisy, whom he has been with since he was 16 years old. The tattoo shows her face and the date they got married.

