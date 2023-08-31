Jonny Evans is a professional footballer from Northern Ireland who plays as a defender for Premier League club Manchester United and the Northern Ireland national team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Evans unexpectedly signed a short-term contract to return to Manchester United after being released by Leicester City at the conclusion of the 2022–23 season. He is a crucial member of the Northern Ireland national team and is well-known for both his on- and off-the-field leadership and defensive prowess.

His football journey began at Manchester United’s academy after being scouted while playing for Greenisland F.C. When he turned nine, he moved to Manchester with his family, allowing him to train full-time with the club.

Jonny Evans joined Manchester United in July 2023. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Jonny Evans Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Belfast, Northern Ireland Father’s Name Jackie Evans Mother’s Name Dawn Evans Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £36.8 Million Age 35 Birthday 3 January 1988 Nationality Northern Irish Position Defender Senior Clubs Manchester United, Royal Antwerp, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City Achievements 1X CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER

1X FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP WINNER

3X ENGLISH CHAMPION

1X ENGLISH FA CUP WINNER

2X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

4X ENGLISH SUPER CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH 2ND TIER CHAMPION Wife Helen Children Lottie Social Media NA

Jonny Evans’s Net Worth and Salary

The talented football player Jonny Evans is presently making a respectable £5,200,000 a year, or an impressive £100,000 per week while playing as a reliable defender for Leicester City. Evans has a net worth of £36,868,000 and a successful career in terms of money. Despite having a market worth of €2.00 million, his extraordinary abilities and wealth of experience considerably increase his value both on and off the pitch.

Jonny Evans Career

Evans progressed through the ranks and gained experience during loan spells at Royal Antwerp and Sunderland. He debuted for Manchester United’s first team during the 2007–08 campaign in the League Cup, and he quickly established himself as a regular. He received numerous awards, including three Premier League championships, over the following eight years. However, he lost favour under manager Louis van Gaal, and in 2015, following their relegation, he moved to West Bromwich Albion.

Evans enjoyed a prosperous time with West Brom, where he received plaudits and even held the position of captain. His release clause was triggered by Leicester City in 2018 and he joined the Foxes. In July 2020, he played 400 times in English football and scored an own goal.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1681315515921494016?s=20

Evans has played a significant role for Northern Ireland on the international stage, appearing more than 100 times for the squad. At the 2016 UEFA Euro, he was instrumental in their progression to the round of 16. Evans contributed significant goals for Northern Ireland in UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

Jonny Evans Family

Jonny Evans was actually born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on January 3, 1988. Jackie and Dawn Evans are his parents. It’s interesting to note that Jackie, Jonny’s father, was a professional defender who, in the 1980s, first played for Chelsea and then Arsenal before quitting out of despair. Later, he produced aircraft parts for a firm in Belfast. Corry and Katie Evans, Jonny’s two siblings, are both football players, albeit it is unknown with which teams they currently play.

Jonny Evans’s wife – Helen

Jonny Evans is a happy husband to Helen in his personal life. The couple spoke their vows in June 2013 and continue to go on adventures as a married couple, making priceless experiences that they post on social media. Their lives are made even more joyful and fulfilling by becoming proud parents to their daughter, Lottie. Jonny has a balanced approach to success and happiness, which is seen in his dedication to both his professional and personal lives.

Jonny Evans has a net worth of £36.8 Million. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonny Evans Sponsors and Endorsements

There is no specific information available regarding Jonny Evans’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.

Jonny Evans Cars and Tattoos

Jonny Evans uses tattoos to show off his sense of style, yet particular information regarding the ink is unknown. He drives a sophisticated black Audi Q7 SUV off the pitch, displaying his penchant for elegance and sophistication. Beyond his football career, his unusual tattoos and choice of vehicle highlight his personality and sophisticated interests.

Read More:

FAQs about Jonny Evans