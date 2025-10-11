Dragon Feeds
Helen McConnell – Jonny Evans Wife, her Family and more
Helen McConnell is famous for being the wife of Manchester United star Jonny Evans. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Being a die-hard Manchester United fan, Helen McConnell touched upon her dream when she became a presenter on MUTV, the club’s official media house. Well, McConnell and Evans were first seen together during an interview. You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship.
Jonny Evans is currently playing with Leicester City. However, most of his career’s high points came during his spell at Manchester United. The centre-back has developed himself as a reliable asset in the backline. We are not going to discuss much about his career, because we believe you are here to learn more about his love life. Follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Jonny Evans.
Helen McConnell Childhood and Family
Helen was born on May 8, 1988, in Belfast, Northern Ireland; hence, she is Irish. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy regarding her private information. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupation.
She has two brothers, and one of them is a professional football player. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Jonny Evans.
Helen McConnell Education
Helen went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she went to Belfast Wellington College. Later, she earned a sports studies degree from the University of Ulster.
Helen McConnell career
Helen started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. She went to the final of Sunday Life Covergirl. For a brief period, she worked with the Style Academy, a Belfast-based model agency.
Helen is a professional television host. Her debut performance was on the MUTV Channel. Due to her field knowledge and hard work, she climbed the corporate ladder rapidly. She became one of the most respected and known TV personalities due to her conversational techniques. She has interviewed some famous United players. Currently, she is a freelance presenter.
Helen McConnell Net Worth
Helen has accumulated significant net worth, mainly from her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.
Helen McConnell and Jonny Evans relationship
Jonny Evans met with his wife during an MUTV interview in 2011. It seems they successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye initially. But after their relationship became famous, they started making public appearances. The couple maintained a healthy relationship due to their trust in each other. They have three kids – Lottie, Heidi, and Eli.
After two years of dating, they tied the knot in 2013 in a lavish wedding ceremony at Clough Presbyterian Church. Since then, they have remained inseparable.
Helen McConnell and Jonny Evans Children
The duo has three child together. On May 15, 2014, Helen gave birth to Evans’s daughter. They have another 2 daughters, but their dates of birth are not revealed to the public.
Helen McConnell Social media
Helen isn’t pretty active on Instagram. Despite her career in the media, she has preferred to keep her private information out of the public eye. Instead of scrolling through social media, she loves spending time with her family.
