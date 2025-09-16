Catherine Harding – Jorginho Girlfriend, her Family and more

Catherine Harding is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Jorginho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Catherine Harding had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the English born lady who has become a massive star.

Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Jorginho. The ex-Napoli star has become one of the best midfielders in the world after moving to Chelsea. The Italian had a wonderful 2020/21 season, securing the Champions League with Chelsea and winning the EURO 2020 with Italy.

Jorginho and Catherine Harding from their Wedding Event (Image Credits – Instagram)

Even though there are some rumours that he could leave the West London club soon, he hasn’t confirmed it yet. Enough about the Italian player’s profession, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho.

Catherine Harding Childhood and Family

Catherine was born on July 25, 1990, in the London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. Her parents are Brian Harding and Christine Harding. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.

Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful girlfriend of Jorginho.

Catherine Harding was born in London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom. (Credit: Instagram)

Catherine Harding Education

Catherine completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.

Catherine Harding career

Catherine is a famous English singer. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions. Her big break came when he participated in the competition ‘The Voice’.

Olly Murs took her in his team and her talents were a complete success in the competition pushing her to knock out stages. Because of her natural talents, she rapidly moved forward in the industry.

Catherine Harding at the ‘Voice’. (Credit: Instagram)

Catherine Harding Net Worth

Catherine’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.

Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.

Catherine Harding and Jorginho relationship

Jorginho met his girlfriend in 2019 when he was still married to his former wife Natalia Leteri. The English beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Jorginho was fighting for his spot at Chelsea. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.

\Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, after deciding to stay close to each other, Jorginho divorced his previous wife. In 2020, the Italian star and his girlfriend revealed their relationship to the public through an Instagram post. They married in front of their friends and families in June 2025 at Lake Como.

Jorginho met his girlfriend in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Catherine Harding and Jorginho Children

Catherine Harding gave birth to Jorginho’s son, Jax, in March 2020. The Italian star has two children from his previous marriage and the English beauty also had children from her previous relationship.

Jorginho with his girlfriend and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Catherine Harding Social media

Catherine already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Jorginho. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends.

