Catherine Harding – Jorginho Girlfriend, her Family and more
Catherine Harding is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Jorginho. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Catherine Harding had a beautiful voice from childhood. After understanding her true potential, she went to many music competitions and excelled. She had to work very hard for what she has achieved in her life, but fortunately, everything turned out pretty well for the English born lady who has become a massive star.
Today, we are going to reveal many interesting facts about her, so follow along to learn more about the stunning wife of Jorginho. The ex-Napoli star has become one of the best midfielders in the world after moving to Chelsea. The Italian had a wonderful 2020/21 season, securing the Champions League with Chelsea and winning the EURO 2020 with Italy.
Even though there are some rumours that he could leave the West London club soon, he hasn’t confirmed it yet. Enough about the Italian player’s profession, let’s find out more about the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho.
Catherine Harding Childhood and Family
Catherine was born on July 25, 1990, in the London Borough of Enfield, United Kingdom. Even though she has become a star singer, she hasn’t shared much about her family or childhood. Her parents are Brian Harding and Christine Harding. We believe the beautiful lady doesn’t want to attract excessive attention to her family.
Our information suggests her parents supported her in pursuing her dream. Getting the love and support from her family made her motivated and determined, which eventually helped her to cross the barriers. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are looking for more information about her childhood. So check back later in order to learn updated data about the beautiful girlfriend of Jorginho.
Catherine Harding Education
Catherine completed her education in Poland. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know what kind of student she was. But we believe she preferred singing lessons rather than studies from childhood. We think she might have skipped college education and entered the music industry very young.
Catherine Harding career
Catherine is a famous English singer. We don’t know whether her family motivated her to pick the habit, but she was very passionate about music and art from childhood. Later she participated in many competitions. Her big break came when he participated in the competition ‘The Voice’.
Olly Murs took her in his team and her talents were a complete success in the competition pushing her to knock out stages. Because of her natural talents, she rapidly moved forward in the industry.
Catherine Harding Net Worth
Catherine’s net worth is under review. As she hasn’t shared much about her earnings, we couldn’t calculate her complete worth. However, considering the stunning girlfriend of Jorginho leads an expensive life, we believe she earns a significant amount.
Her singing career is the primary source of her income, but she also has massive fame on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. We are looking for more information about her earnings. So stay tuned.
Catherine Harding and Jorginho relationship
Jorginho met his girlfriend in 2019 when he was still married to his former wife Natalia Leteri. The English beauty was advancing in her singing career while staying in the UK. At the same time, Jorginho was fighting for his spot at Chelsea. The duo became excessively interested in the profession of each other. Even though they chose different careers, their passion and living style was very similar.
\Hence, they made the perfect match. After going on dates, they realized that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Finally, after deciding to stay close to each other, Jorginho divorced his previous wife. In 2020, the Italian star and his girlfriend revealed their relationship to the public through an Instagram post. They married in front of their friends and families in June 2025 at Lake Como.
Catherine Harding and Jorginho Children
Catherine Harding gave birth to Jorginho’s son, Jax, in March 2020. The Italian star has two children from his previous marriage and the English beauty also had children from her previous relationship.
Catherine Harding Social media
Catherine already had a considerable follower base before meeting with Jorginho. However, when their relationship became public, she received a follower boost on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of her own in alluring attire and snaps with her family and friends.
Raheem Sterling Girlfriend Paige Milian – Age, Net Worth, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Paige Milian? Meet The Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling
Paige Milian is famous for being the girlfriend of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Paige has remained a fierce supporter of her partner, Raheem Sterling for many years. She is a strong woman and has an elite mentality. Even though their relationship has been through a lot of ups and downs, the mature English lady has managed to keep their bond intact.
She has also achieved huge success in professional areas, as she is currently a manager of a sports management group and also a famous Instagram star. Paige Milian is a social media influencer and has invested in real estate business. Paige has 100k followers on Instagram. Raheem Sterling has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League for many years.
As he has been putting in awe-inspiring performances game after game for Manchester City, his career has attracted severe speculation from the English media. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 under manager Thomas Tuchel, before Graham Potter was instated as the club’s new boss on September 8.
However, today we are keeping his career aside and concentrating more on his love life – an area that has been unknown to many fans. We are going to reveal many interesting facts about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling in this article. So, follow along!
Paige Milian Childhood and Family
Paige was born on July 25, 1995. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the names of her father and mother and what jobs they do. However, our information suggests that her parents are of Caribbean origin, making her half-Caribbean. She also has a sister named Thea Nicole. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data. So, stay tuned in order to learn more about the Girlfriend Of Raheem Sterling.
Paige Milian Education
Paige completed her high school education in London. She was studious from an early age. She was enrolled in a local institution in her hometown. After graduation, she enrolled at University for further education. We are not sure currently which college she went to. Her major is still under review. She has in-depth knowledge of business management, that’s why we believe she might have studied at a business school. However, we couldn’t verify the claim due to the lack of information.
Paige Milian career
Paige is a Manager of Colossal Sports Management. We are not sure whether it’s her husband’s venture or it’s her own business. However, having knowledge in business and management, she is doing impressive work in her sector.
Paige is also an owner of Milian Property Group. It’s a real estate business. She has a majority stake in the company. Paige is also an Instagram star. She has a huge follower base, and it’s continuously growing. After her relationship with Sterling came into the public eye, she received a massive wave of attention. She keeps her followers attached by sharing positive content.
Paige Milian’s Net Worth
Paige has a net worth of $500K – $1M, mainly representing her earnings from successful business ventures. She has accumulated handsome sums over the years and has deep knowledge of managing her money.
Raheem Sterling has a net worth of $45 Million, mainly representing his earnings from professional football contracts. He currently earns £15 million per year at Manchester City. That’s a lot of money. Only his payments are enough for the Sterling family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.
Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s relationship
Raheem Sterling has been with her girlfriend for a long time. However, the duo avoided the media’s attention by keeping their relationship secret in the initial few years. Over the years, they have faced many situations that have tested their bonding.
The Manchester City forward has been caught cheating on his beautiful girlfriend many times. However, she has forgiven him every time, which shows the strength of their love. With the arrival of their newborn, their bonding has become stronger.
The duo has remained inseparable for years. In 2018, the Englishman took the big step of proposing to her. Their marriage was scheduled for 2020; however, the COVID situation prevented it from happening. The duo could get married very soon. Considering their current relationship status, they could eventually beat the test of time. Raheem Sterling and Paige Milian have four kids, and one of their sons plays for the Arsenal Youth Academy.
Paige Milian’s Husband Raheem Sterling’s Career
Raheem Sterling is a winger for Chelsea and the England national team. He is an English football player. He was raised in London after leaving Jamaica at age five. He started out with Queens Park Rangers before switching to Liverpool in 2010. In 2014, he received the Golden Boy honour. He was acquired by Manchester City in 2015 for approximately £49 million, a then-record fee for an English player. He received numerous accolades for his contributions to City’s Premier League triumphs in 2017–18 and 2018–19. In numerous World Cups and European Championships, he played for England.
Paige Milian and Raheem Sterling’s Children
Paige and Sterling have four children together. The English lady gave birth to their son, Mary Thiago Sterling, on January 16, 2017. In May 2019, they welcomed their second son, Thai Sterling. In 2020, they were blessed with third son, Tori-Sevyn . The English forward also has a daughter named Melody Rose Sterling from his previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Clarke. The duo likes to spend quality time with their daughter considering Marcel’s social media feed.
Paige Milian Social media
Paige is very famous on Instagram. She currently has 10pk followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and her beautiful kids. It seems the family likes beaches and goes for a warm batch whenever they get time. They also regularly watch soccer and tennis.
FAQs about Paige Milian
Manchester United vs. Arsenal Game Had a Unique Record That Liverpool and Chelsea Could Only Dream Of
While Liverpool and Chelsea boast rich histories and passionate fanbases, neither club has achieved what Manchester United and Arsenal accomplished on August 17, 2025. Their Premier League opener at Old Trafford delivered viewership numbers that exposed the true hierarchy of American football interest.
The match averaged 2.0 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports Digital platforms, making it the most watched opening weekend fixture in U.S. television history. When including Telemundo’s Spanish language coverage, total viewership reached 2.3 million Americans tuning in to watch Arsenal’s 1-0 victory.
Read More: Hugo Ekitike vs. Viktor Gyokeres: AI Predicts Who Will Score More Goals This Season
The Numbers That Separate Elite from Ordinary
These figures represent more than statistical milestones. They demonstrate drawing power that Liverpool and Chelsea simply cannot match in the American market. Despite Liverpool’s recent success under Jurgen Klopp/Arne Slot and Chelsea’s spending sprees, neither club commands the television audience that United and Arsenal generate effortlessly.
The viewership record sits second only to Manchester City versus Arsenal from March 31, 2024, which attracted 2.1 million English language viewers and 2.6 million total including Spanish coverage. Notice the pattern: Arsenal appears in both record breaking matches, while Liverpool and Chelsea remain absent from elite viewership conversations.
NBC Sports delivered their most watched Premier League opening weekend ever, averaging 850,000 viewers across six matches from August 15-17. The United versus Arsenal clash single handedly elevated these numbers, proving certain matchups transcend ordinary fixtures.
Read More: Bukayo Saka has 106 more G/A contributions than this £20m Manchester United Outcast Since a Viral Training Ground Moment
Why This Matters Beyond Television Ratings
American television executives understand what many football analysts ignore. United and Arsenal possess something intangible that Liverpool and Chelsea lack: genuine appointment television status. When these clubs meet, Americans clear their schedules. Other Premier League fixtures become background noise.
This viewership dominance reflects broader commercial reality. While Liverpool and Chelsea chase trophies, United and Arsenal have already won the battle that matters most: capturing American imagination and wallet share in the world’s most lucrative sports market.
Read More: Mikel Arteta’s Own Version of Alexander Isak: Arsenal Interested in Signing One of the Paciest Forwards in the World
How #NoToMadueke Could Destroy Noni Madueke’s Arsenal Dream
The unprecedented fan backlash against Arsenal’s potential £52 million move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has reached fever pitch, with over 4,000 supporters signing petitions and #NoToMadueke trending across social media platforms. This extraordinary rejection could have serious consequences for the 23-year-old’s career prospects.
Mental Pressure and Confidence Damage
The scale of rejection from Arsenal‘s fanbase creates immediate psychological pressure that could severely impact Madueke’s performance levels. With 83% of AFTV listeners opposing the transfer and 70% of 35,000 Sky Sports poll voters calling it a bad signing, the hostility is overwhelming.
Professional footballers thrive on fan support and positive environments. Arriving at Arsenal under such circumstances would place enormous mental strain on Madueke from day one. The constant scrutiny and expectation to prove doubters wrong could affect his decision-making on the pitch, potentially leading to tentative performances that justify the initial skepticism.
Young players are particularly vulnerable to confidence issues, and Madueke’s relatively modest Chelsea career suggests he may not possess the mental resilience required to overcome such sustained negativity. The pressure to immediately vindicate a controversial transfer often proves counterproductive.
Read More: Arsenal’s £55M Nightmare: Why Losing Ethan Nwaneri Would Be Catastrophic
Hostile Reception and Integration Challenges
The #NoToMadueke movement ensures Madueke would face an uphill battle winning over the Emirates faithful. Arsenal supporters have historically been patient with new signings, making this level of pre-emptive rejection extremely unusual and concerning.
Fan hostility can manifest in various ways, from lukewarm applause during introductions to audible frustration during poor performances. This toxic atmosphere would make it significantly harder for Madueke to settle at his new club and build the rapport with teammates essential for success.
The social media campaign has created a narrative that Madueke must constantly fight against, rather than focusing purely on his football. Integration becomes exponentially more difficult when supporters actively campaign against your presence before you’ve even signed.
Transfer Value and Future Prospects
Perhaps most damaging is the potential impact on Madueke’s market value and future opportunities. The public nature of Arsenal fans’ rejection sends a clear message to other clubs about his perceived limitations and worth.
If Arsenal proceed with the transfer despite fan opposition, Madueke’s resale value could be significantly compromised. Clubs typically avoid players who have generated substantial controversy, particularly when that controversy relates to their ability rather than off-field issues.
The hashtag has effectively created a narrative that Madueke is an overpriced, underwhelming signing before he’s even completed the move. This reputation could follow him throughout his career, making it harder to secure future transfers to top-tier clubs.
The Verdict
The #NoToMadueke phenomenon represents more than fan frustration – it’s a career-threatening development that could define Madueke’s future prospects. The psychological pressure, hostile reception, and damaged reputation combine to create an almost impossible situation for the young winger to overcome.
Read More: 5 times Arsenal players were harshly treated by English referees and VAR officials
