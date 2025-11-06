Google News
Jose Mourinho Wife Matilde Faria Wiki : Age, Net Worth, Family, Kids and more
Matilde Faria is a philanthropist known for being the wife of one of the most excellent managers of all time Jose Mourinho. Let us see more about their relationship here.
Matilde comes from Portugal, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best managers in the world and a man who needs no introduction, Jose Mourinho. He is the Special One and has been part of many title wins. Mourinho has been married to Matilde Farina. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Matilde Mourinho and Jose Mourinho Families
On August 14, 1965, Matilde Faria was born in Angola, Portugal. However, there is no information regarding her parents as she has not disclosed any. She grew up in Setubal near Lisbon, Portugal.
Jose Mario do Santon Mourinho was born on January 26, 1963, in Setubal, Portugal, to father Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix and mother, Maria Julia Carrajola dos Santos. His father has played football professionally, and his mother was a primary school teacher.
Matilde Mourinho husband, Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho is the current head coach of Serie A club Roma and is widely considered as one of the greatest managers of all time and mostly a decorated one ever.
Mourinho didn’t have a promising career as a player, making him move into coaching first as an interpreter for Sir Bobby Robson at Sporting CP and Porto.
After a brief amount of success as an assistant at Barcelona under both Robson and Louis Van Gaal, Mourinho returned to Porto in 2002. He won the Primeira Liga twice, UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League.
Then he moved to England with Chelsea in 2004, where he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups in his three-season at the club. After that, Jose joined Inter Milan, winning Serie A twice and the European treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League in 2010.
Mourinho then moved to Real Madrid, where he won La Liga in 2011-12 with a record points tally, becoming the fifth coach to have won league titles in four countries. He then went on to join Chelsea again, and then Manchester United; Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the League cup.
He was named the Portuguese Coach of the Century by the Portuguese Football Federation in 2015 and became the first coach to spend more than 1 billion on transfers.
Matilde and Jose Mourinho Kids
Mourinho met his wife when they were teenagers in Setubal, Portugal and the couple married in 1989. Their first child, daughter Matilde, was born in 1996, and they had their first son Jose Mario Jr four years later.
She raised her daughter to be an entrepreneur, and her son has taken his dad’s roots and is looking to make it in football.
Matilde Mourinho Profession, Career, Net Worth
Matilde is a philanthropist involved with the United Nations’ World Food Programme. She is a cancer survivor. She has been known for her charity work.
She has an estimated net worth of around $3 million but is not very active on social media. Not very much is known about her profession, but Matilde has done a great job as a mother and a wife. We don’t if she has an account on Instagram.
Jamie Shackleton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jamie Shackleton is an English professional football player plays as a defender for EFL Championship club Sheffield United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Jamie Stuart Shackleton is a talented young midfielder and defender who has made a significant impact at Leeds United since his debut in 2018. He is now a part of the Sheffield United team and plays in the EFL Championship Club. His versatility and work ethic make him a valuable asset for his team, and his commitment to improving his game has earned him praise from fans and his manager.
With his best years still ahead of him, Shackleton is a player to watch out for in the coming seasons. Off the field, Shackleton is known for his down-to-earth personality and his commitment to improving his game. He has stated in interviews that he watches videos of his performances regularly to identify areas where he can improve. Shackleton is also an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken openly about his own struggles with anxiety.
Jamie Shackleton’s Net Worth and Salary
Jamie Shackleton is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £3.5 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €4.50m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £421,200 per year playing for the Sheffield United.
Jamie Shackleton Club Career
Jamie joined the Leeds United academy at the age of seven and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut in 2018. Shackleton is known for his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions, including as a central midfielder, right-back, and winger. He made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup against Salford City in August 2018 and his Premier League debut against Cardiff City in December of the same year. In the 2019-20 season, Shackleton made 20 appearances for Leeds United in all competitions, helping the club secure promotion to the Premier League.
Shackleton’s playing style is characterised by his technical ability, pace, and energy, making him a valuable asset to Leeds United’s midfield. He has also impressed with his defensive contributions, making a number of crucial tackles and interceptions.
Despite facing some injury setbacks in recent years, Shackleton remains a key player for Leeds United and is highly rated by manager Marcelo Bielsa. He has made a total of 56 appearances for the club in all competitions as of February 2023 and is considered to have a bright future in the game. In June 2022, he was loaned out to Millwall for a season. Jamie Shackleton joined the EFL Championship club Sheffield United on a free transfer for the 2025 season.
Jamie Shackleton International Career
In 2019, Jamie Shackleton was called up to the England U20 squad for the Toulon Tournament, replacing Aston Villa’s Easah Suliman. He made his debut during the tournament in a 3-2 loss against Portugal on June 4th, 2019.
Jamie Shackleton Family
Jamie Shackleton was born on 8 October 1999 in Hemsworth, England. His parents were Henry Shackleton and Louise Shackleton. They struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Jamie Shackleton’s Girlfriend
Jamie Shackleton has been in a relationship with his girlfriend mollygneville. She is a YouTuber with 6.15k subscribers, doing vlogs about what she is doing. They are enjoying their time by parting and going on trips. Let’s hope they get married soon.
Jamie Shackleton Sponsors and Endorsements
Jamie Shackleton has been seen endorsing Adidas company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Jamie Shackleton Cars and Tattoos
Jamie Shackleton has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Hemsworth, England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Jamie Shackleton has not inked his skin yet.
Alexander Sørloth – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian professional footballer known for his prowess as a striker for the La Liga club Atlético Madrid in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Alexander Sorloth is a Norwegian striker who plays for La Liga club Atlético Madrid. He represents the Norway national football team. He began his career at Rosenborg before moving to clubs like FC Groningen, Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, and Real Sociedad on loan. He was also a part of the Villarreal team.
Known for his goal-scoring ability, Sorloth made a name for himself at Trabzonspor before securing a move to Villarreal in 2023. He is the son of former footballer Goran Sorloth and gained social media fame for an Instagram post with over 1 million followers.
Alexander Sorloth Net Worth and Salary
Alexander Sorloth, the young Norwegian striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. He is receiving per £69,000 every week. His yearly salary at Atletico Madrid is valued at £3,588,000. As of 2026, Alexander Sorloth has an estimated net worth of £23 million. His deal with the Atletico Madrid ends in 2028 and his net worth will eventually increase.
Alexander Sorloth Career
Sorloth’s football career began in Rosenborg’s development programme, and in July 2013, the club offered him his first professional contract. On July 20, 2014, he made his Tippeligaen debut while playing for Rosenborg against Sogndal. Before the 2015 Tippeligaen season, Srloth moved to Bod/Glimt on loan in search of more game time and experience. He performed admirably throughout his loan period, scoring 13 goals and dishing out five assists in 26 outings, including a stunning six-goal outburst against Sarpsborg 08.
FC Groningen was impressed by his efforts, and on November 6, 2015, it was announced that Sorloth would sign a 4.5-year contract to play for the Dutch club at the conclusion of the current campaign. Around €750,000 was paid by Groningen as a transfer fee. Sorloth joined FC Midtjylland in June 2017 after agreeing to a four-year deal with the Danish team.
He made his subsequent move to the English Premier League team Crystal Palace in January 2018 as a result of his potential continuing to shine. According to reports, the transfer cost was £9 million. Despite his promise, Srloth struggled to maintain his form at Crystal Palace, which led to loan stints with Trabzonspor in Turkey and K.A.A. Gent in Belgium. He had a fruitful time at Trabzonspor, as he ended up being their top foreign scorer in a single season. Sorloth was signed by RB Leipzig in September 2020 for an initial sum of €20 million plus possible add-ons as a result of his performances in Turkey.
In August 2021, Sorloth moved to La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan deal, and he returned to the club on loan for another year in August 2022. Finally, on July 25, 2023, Sørloth made another move, this time to La Liga club Villarreal, where he signed a five-year contract for a reported fee of €10 million. He signed a four-year deal with Atletico Madrid in 2024 and it was valued at €32 million. He made his debut for Atletico Madrid against Villarreal and scored a goal in his first match. In May 2025, he scored a hatrick against Real Sociedad.
Alexander Sorloth Family
Alexander comes from a family of football players. Goran Sorloth, his father, was a former professional football player who also represented Rosenborg and Norway at the international level. As Sorloth tries to keep his personal life secret, there isn’t much information known about the rest of his family.
Alexander Sorloth Girlfriend – Lena Selnes
Sorloth is reportedly dating Lena Selnes. Lena Selnes is a Norwegian model and social media influencer. They have been seen together at various events and have shared pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.
Alexander Sorloth Sponsors and Endorsements
Sponsorship details specific to Alexander Sorloth were not made public. He has also kept a low profile online by not disclosing information about his endorsements or sponsorship arrangements on his social media accounts.
Alexander Sorloth Cars and Tattoos
Alexander Sorloth is known for his clean, tattoo-free appearance. He reportedly has a large automobile collection, although there isn’t much information available about it. Although one of his cars was seen, the precise model was kept a secret. Sorloth prefers to keep certain facets of his private life private, like his car ownership.
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
