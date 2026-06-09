Internationals
Joy Omewa Scores First Brace for Nigeria as Super Falcons Demolish Senegal 3-0 Before WAFCON
Joy Omewa marked her breakthrough moment for Nigeria with a decisive two-goal performance as the Super Falcons dispatched Senegal 3-0 in their final warm-up before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.
The Nottingham Forest striker, who joined the English club in January, showed exactly why she has emerged as one of her nation’s most promising attacking options heading into the continental championship.
Playing at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Nigeria controlled proceedings from the opening whistle but found Senegal’s disciplined defence difficult to breach. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Omewa rose highest to power home a header from Shukurat Oladipo’s cross. Seven minutes later, she struck again, showing composure and physicality to steal possession and finish clinically past the goalkeeper.
Asisat Oshoala added the third goal in the 66th minute as Nigeria secured a 5-1 aggregate victory across the double-header. Omewa’s performance was precisely what Justine Madugu’s coaching staff needed to see. The teenager has now recorded two goals from three appearances for the national team, a promising return that justifies her selection ahead of WAFCON.
The Perfect Timing
Scoring at this stage of the competition cycle is invaluable. Omewa has momentum heading into group matches against Egypt, Malawi, and Zambia. That confidence will matter.
The Forest Factor
Settling quickly at Nottingham Forest has clearly benefited her development. The platform the English club provides translates directly to international football at this level.
Defending Champions
Nigeria seek an 11th WAFCON title. Omewa’s emergence gives them genuine depth in attack that could prove decisive in Morocco.
Also read: Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Head Coach Carly Davies in Shock Departure Despite Successful Three-Year Spell in Charge
Arsenal Dragon
Caitlin Foord Marks 150th Australia Cap With Goal as Matildas Defeat Mexico in World Cup Preparation Friendly
Caitlin Foord celebrated her 150th appearance for Australia with a clinical finish as the Matildas secured a 3-1 friendly victory over Mexico on Tuesday.
Wearing the captain’s armband, the Arsenal forward demonstrated the quality that has made her one of her nation’s most reliable attacking threats, turning away from her marker with composure before placing the ball precisely into the far post.
Foord’s goal extended her tally to 41 for Australia, moving her into joint-third place on the all-time scoring list. Reaching 150 caps represents genuine longevity at international level. She has been there through transitions, rebuilds and cycles of tournament football. That consistency matters more than individual moments, though scoring on such a milestone is worth celebrating.
The friendly win came after Australia suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Mexico on Saturday, prompting a response from Steph Catley’s side. Catley played the full 90 minutes on Tuesday and spoke afterwards about understanding the journey ahead towards the World Cup. That perspective is important. One friendly loss does not define a campaign. How teams respond does.
Foord’s performance underlined her value to the Matildas. At 31 years old, she remains in her prime years and should be central to any Australian World Cup challenge. Her leadership on the pitch, demonstrated through the captaincy, adds another dimension to her contribution beyond goalscoring.
The Milestone Moment
Reaching 150 caps for your country is rare. Doing it while performing at club level in the Women’s Super League shows genuine elite consistency.
The Arsenal Connection
Multiple Arsenal players were in international action across the week, spreading club quality across different nations and competitions.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Internationals
Sarina Wiegman’s England Face Ukraine at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium as Lionesses Chase Brazil 2027 Qualification Against Odds
Sarina Wiegman will take England Women to Everton’s brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night knowing her side’s World Cup destiny is no longer in their own hands.
England face Ukraine in a World Cup qualifier that should be straightforward, but the context is anything but comfortable. Spain’s demolition of the Lionesses 4-0 in Majorca on Friday has left England needing miracles elsewhere.
Both nations sit on 12 points from five games in Group 3, but Spain’s superior head-to-head record means England cannot qualify automatically for Brazil 2027 if they fail to close the gap. They will instead face two rounds of playoffs. That is a significant step backwards for a team that has won back-to-back European Championships under Wiegman’s leadership.
The Dutch manager admits she is hoping Iceland can produce a shock against Spain at the same time as England’s match. But she will not let her players focus on Reykjavik. That is the right approach. England thrashed Ukraine 6-1 when they last met in March, and another comfortable victory is entirely expected. The problem is it may not be enough anyway.
The Stadium Factor
Hill Dickinson is a stunning 52,769 capacity venue. This will be the first time any England team plays there. Wiegman called it exciting to bring her side to Liverpool, a football city with genuine pedigree.
The Brutal Reality
England’s loss to Spain was comprehensive and exposed real weaknesses. Against Ukraine, they need to respond with purpose and intensity, then hope for help elsewhere.
The Waiting Game
Wiegman’s team controls what they can control. But the margin for error has vanished entirely.
Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final
Arsenal Dragon
Mariona Caldentey Stars as Spain Demolish England 4-0 to Reach Top of Women’s World Cup Qualifying Group C
Mariona Caldentey orchestrated Spain’s commanding performance against England with two assists in a 4-0 victory that sent the Spaniards to the top of FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying Group C on goal difference.
The Arsenal midfielder controlled midfield throughout, showing exactly why she has become such a crucial player for both club and country.
Spain’s first two goals came directly from Mariona’s creativity. Patricia Guijarro and Alexia Putellas benefited from her precision in the final third, setting the tone for a dominant display. Putellas added a second after half-time before Claudia Pina sealed a comprehensive win on home soil. The scoreline flatters Spain’s dominance. England never got close to the intensity required to compete at this level.
England’s Arsenal contingent did their individual jobs without being able to change the match. Lotte Wubben-Moy operated for 84 minutes in defence, Alessia Russo played the full 90 up front, and Chloe Kelly appeared off the bench.
All performed professionally, but Spain’s midfield control meant England were constantly chasing the game. The Lionesses remain level on points with Spain but behind on goal difference, which is a precarious position when qualification is on the line.
The Mariona Factor
Arsenal have genuinely improved their midfielder depth with Caldentey. She did not just assist goals. She dictated tempo and created space for teammates through intelligent positioning and movement.
Bigger Picture
England’s defeat means they cannot afford another slip-up. They still have matches to play and can reclaim top spot, but this result stings because it was preventable.
Arsenal’s international representation showed quality in their individual performances. But as a team, England lacked the coherence to trouble a Spain side operating at a high level.
Also read: Arsenal Confirm 15 Released Players Including McCabe, Mead and Pelova as Summer Exodus Takes Shape
Trending
- Liverpool14 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”