Joy Omewa Scores First Brace for Nigeria as Super Falcons Demolish Senegal 3-0 Before WAFCON

Joy Omewa marked her breakthrough moment for Nigeria with a decisive two-goal performance as the Super Falcons dispatched Senegal 3-0 in their final warm-up before the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Goal Highlights 📹



FT: Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-0 Senegal 🇸🇳



The Super Falcons complete a dominant double over Senegal after their 2-1 win in the first friendly.



A brace from Omewa and a goal from Oshoala seal another impressive victory as WAFCON 2026 preparations continue. #SuperFalcons pic.twitter.com/OBKeG5wmgW — OJ (@Omoruyi___) June 8, 2026

The Nottingham Forest striker, who joined the English club in January, showed exactly why she has emerged as one of her nation’s most promising attacking options heading into the continental championship.

🇳🇬 Senegal's Safiétou Sagna mistake gifts Joy Omewa her second Super falcons goal.✍️



2-0 Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/kgrUynIoQ3 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) June 8, 2026

Playing at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Nigeria controlled proceedings from the opening whistle but found Senegal’s disciplined defence difficult to breach. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when Omewa rose highest to power home a header from Shukurat Oladipo’s cross. Seven minutes later, she struck again, showing composure and physicality to steal possession and finish clinically past the goalkeeper.

FULL TIME: Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-0 Senegal 🇸🇳



⚽️⚽️ Joy Omewa 49’, 56’

⚽️ Asisat Oshoala 66’



The Super Falcons complete a dominant double-header against Senegal on home soil.



A few days after recording a 2-1 victory in the first friendly, Nigeria secure another win with a convincing 3-0… pic.twitter.com/kY0J0l1G9s — Dr. Victor Ademola (@AdemolaVictorTv) June 8, 2026

Asisat Oshoala added the third goal in the 66th minute as Nigeria secured a 5-1 aggregate victory across the double-header. Omewa’s performance was precisely what Justine Madugu’s coaching staff needed to see. The teenager has now recorded two goals from three appearances for the national team, a promising return that justifies her selection ahead of WAFCON.

FULL TIME: Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-0 Senegal 🇸🇳



After a narrow win earlier this week(2-1), Nigeria turned up the heat in the second leg with a convincing 3-0 victory on home soil.



⚽️⚽️ Joy Omewa (49’, 56’)

⚽️ Asisat Oshoala (66’)



A good performance by the African champions as they ramp… pic.twitter.com/DDqgeZjwae — HERLOSPORT (@herlosport) June 8, 2026

The Perfect Timing

Scoring at this stage of the competition cycle is invaluable. Omewa has momentum heading into group matches against Egypt, Malawi, and Zambia. That confidence will matter.

The Forest Factor

Settling quickly at Nottingham Forest has clearly benefited her development. The platform the English club provides translates directly to international football at this level.

BRACE for Joy Omewa 🔥🇳🇬



A well timed cross from Shukurat Oladipo is cleanly finished to get the first before stretching the Senegalese goalkeeper properly to get her second of the evening.



The @NFFCWomen is on fire 🔥



Nigeria 🇳🇬 2-0 Senegal 🇸🇳 #54footballx pic.twitter.com/vWxj9ywjie — Official54fx (@54footballx) June 8, 2026

Defending Champions

Nigeria seek an 11th WAFCON title. Omewa’s emergence gives them genuine depth in attack that could prove decisive in Morocco.

Also read: Nottingham Forest Part Ways With Head Coach Carly Davies in Shock Departure Despite Successful Three-Year Spell in Charge