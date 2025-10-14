Chelsea
Juan Mata Girlfriend Evelina Kamph Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Evelina Kamph? Meet The Girlfriend Of Juan Mata
Evelina Kamph is famous for being the Girlfriend of Manchester United star Juan Mata. She is a science student who met Juan Mata in 2006. The couple shared their first picture in 2017. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Evelina belongs to a humble Swedish family. Even though she had limitations, that didn’t stop her from pursuing her dreams. She is a woman of strong will and determination and Juan is lucky enough to have her. Well, their relationship also didn’t grow in one night. They had their share of ups and downs, but what matters more is that the duo has successfully passed the test of time. Despite being together for a long time, very few fans know about the Swedish lady. She mostly indulges in her work and that’s why she gets very little time to make public appearances. That’s why it has been challenging for the fans to keep track of her. However, we have taken the responsibility to disclose many interesting facts about her exciting life. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Juan Mata.
Evelina Kamph Childhood and Family
On February 23, 1990, Evelina was born to a humble Swedish family. After tracking her life and learning many facts about her characteristics, we are certain that she is not the kind of person that likes to float her private information in public media. She hasn’t shared much about her childhood and early life. For similar reasons, we couldn’t fetch the name of her father and mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We will continue our research and update the article when we find new data. So follow along to know more about the girlfriend of Juan Mata.
Evelina Kamph Education
Evelina completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Sweden. She had enormous ambitions and big plans for her career. After completing her graduation, she moved to London for higher studies. She studied Osteopathy at the British School of Osteopathy situated in London. Evelina was always interested in science and wanted to pursue a degree in the same field.
Evelina Kamph career
Evelina started working at a young age as her family was not rich. Even though she was studying a subject that required long study hours and high concentration, that didn’t stop her from working outside. She worked at a nightclub in London to generate funds for her studies and this impressed many. We are unsure about her experiences of early work life; we are certain that worked out extensively for her. She met the love of her life at that nightclub.
Currently, Evelina is an Osteopath. She works at an institution named Rich Therapies. She mainly focuses on improving the patients’ general biomechanics and mobility and reducing body dysfunction. She has earned rapid growth professionally for her constant efforts and hard work. Currently, she remains very busy with her work. But Evelina has managed her career over the years and often takes time out from work to spend time with her family.
Evelina Kamph Net Worth
Evelina’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared any information about her earnings on public media. However, considering her career growth and current position, we believe she errands a hefty amount, and her net worth is certainly a handsome number. But, her husband, Juan’s net worth, is even huge. After playing for United for a long time, he has secured lucrative contracts that cover all the family’s expenses.
Evelina Kamph husband Juan Mata
Juan Mata is a product of the famous Real Madrid academy, Castilla. Even though he showed talented output in his early years, he couldn’t manage to get a spot in the Los Blancos team. After a brief spell with Valencia, he went to Chelsea in 2011 and stayed there for three years. His spell with the Blues didn’t reach the expected heights. So he moved to rival Manchester United in 2014. It has been seven years since he has been with the red devils. He has played an integral part in the team and helped win them titles. However, many young, energetic faces have taken up his place currently. Without a cemented place in the starting XI, United would inevitably attempt to offload him once his contract ends.
Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata relationship
Juan Mata met with his wife, Evelina, at a nightclub. The Swedish lady was working to support her studies. Mata was playing for Chelsea at that time and often visited the nightclub for recreational purposes. We are unsure whether it was love at first sight. But the duo started going out frequently in 2012. They have been inseparable since then. They haven’t tied the knot yet, but we believe the happy news is about to arrive soon.
Evelina Kamph and Juan Mata Children
The couple hasn’t shared any information regarding children. We believe they are yet to welcome their first child. But, we were unable to confirm the claim because of the low resources and information available online. The couple like to keep their personal life within themselves.
Evelina Kamph Social media
Evelina is a pretty busy woman. Most of her daytime goes towards her job. She is a committed woman and has a reputation in the professional sector. After her work hours, Evelina loves to spend time with near and dear ones. That’s why she gets very little time to showcase the world of what she is up to. On top of that, she is not the typical WAG that likes all the stardom and attraction. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private and isn’t very active in the social space. She goes out with her partner for events and also attended football matches.
Read More:
Brighton
Billy Gilmour Net Worth, Salary, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Billy Gilmour is a Scottish professional football player who is currently playing for the Serie A club, Napoli and here, we learn more about his nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton in 2022 and is an important player under coach De Zerbi. Considering his growth, the move has worked wonderfully for him as he has been able to play in more top-tier games. He has shown maturity during his spell at Norwich and has become a crucial part of the team. Still only 24, the Scottish youngster has a long road ahead of him. His now playing in Serie A for the club Napoli. Billy Gilmour has not had a great season, but the youngster will look forward to change his fortunes in the coming matches.
Billy Gilmour came out of the Rangers academy structure and joined Chelsea in 2017. His professional journey is on the rise and if he continues in this path, many top-tier teams would be eyeing to lure him. But to understand him better, we have to learn where he came from and how he became a footballer. Without further ado let’s get started!
Billy Gilmour net worth and salary
Chelsea paid a significant amount to sign Billy Gilmour from the Rangers. A prized prospect at that time, Gilmour earned a lucrative contract as well from the Blues. However, as he failed to cement his position in the first team, he was loaned, which decreased his chances of getting a pay raise.
He is currently earning £3,120,000 per year with Napoli. He earns £60,000 every week as wages. Billy Gilmour’s estimated net worth is $6 million, but this is not official. He also has earnings from businesses.
Billy Gilmour Club Career
Billy Gilmour started his journey at Rangers academy. Due to his impressive natural skills and top-notch performances, he didn’t take long to climb the academy ladder. When he was 15 years old, he made his debut for the under-20 team, which reflects how rapidly he grew at the club.
Billy Gilmour got a call-up to join the senior team in 2017. He earned his senior shirt number and a place on the Rangers team when he was just 16. Then manager Pedro Caixinha suggested that the Scottish youngster had a ‘bright future’, and he made several attempts to convince him and his family to stay with the Scottish club.
However, a few weeks later, the Rangers announced that Chelsea had completed the signing of Billy Gilmour by a significant amount. After joining Chelsea in July 2017, Gilmour scored in the first three matches. He enjoyed an impressive spell with the U-18 team and quickly rose to fame for his sensational performances.
Gilmour got his Chelsea debut through former manager Frank Lampard in a pre-season friendly against Bohemians on 10 July 2019. Since then, Gilmour has made 11 appearances for the Chelsea first team during the 2019–20 season.
Gilmour fell from the pecking order after the English team signed more experienced and big-money foreign superstars. He joined Norwich on loan in July 2021. Gilmour didn’t get many chances to showcase his skills in the first season.
In September 2022, Gilmour joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal. He debuted as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Leicester, gradually becoming a starter with notable contributions, including assists and a win against Manchester United. He assisted a goal in a loss to Newcastle United in May 2023.
Billy Gilmour International career
Billy Gilmour played with his country’s several youth groups, including U-16, U-17 and U-21. Due to his impressive performance in the 2018 Toulon Tournament, Gilmour was named “the Revelation of the Tournament”.
Gilmour made his international senior debut on 2 June 2021, in a friendly against the Netherlands. Since then, he has made 12 appearances for his country. He was involved in the World Cup qualifiers game and showed sensational skills. He even won a man-of-the-match award against Moldova.
Billy Gilmour Family
Gilmour was born on 11 June 2001 at Irvine, Ayrshire. His father, Billy Gilmour Sr., is a retired Royal Navy and played junior football for Ardrossan Winton Rovers. We currently don’t know the name and occupation of Gilmour’s mother. We are unsure whether he has any siblings. We are looking into more details about Gilmour’s childhood and family.
Billy Gilmour’s Girlfriend – Sophie Weber
Billy Gilmour is currently dating German beauty, Sophie Weber. Even though we don’t know how they met, we believe they have been together for a long time. The duo doesn’t make many public appearances as they enjoy their time avoiding excessive public attention. Sophie has maintained a great relationship with Daka’s family, and they often spend time together.
Billy Gilmour Sponsorship and Endorsement
Adidas sponsor Billy Gilmour. He endorses the company’s product through his Instagram profile.
Billy Gilmour Car and Tattoo
Billy Gilmour doesn’t have any tattoos on his body. We currently don’t have any information about his car either.
Billy Gilmour Social Media
Billy Gilmour is active on major social media platforms. He posts pictures of him from matches.
Read More:
Bournemouth
Who is Carly Parker? Meet the wife of Scott Parker
Carly Parker is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of Scott Parker, the current manager of Premier League club, Burnley.
Parker comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Fulham manager Scott Parker. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Carly and Scott Parker Families
Carly was born in 1983 in Sidcup, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed. She was born to parents Terry and Linda Arter. She is the sister of professional English football player Nicholas Arter. She married Scott Parker at the age of 17 according to many reports.
Scott was born on 13th October 1980 in Lambeth, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. Scott Parker met his sweetheart when he was just 16. He was a part of the club West Ham United when he met Carly Arter.
Carly Parker’s husband, Scott Parker
Scott is a former professional player who played as a midfielder and is now the head coach of EFL Championship club AFC Bournemouth. He began his career at Charlton Athletic but was soon loaned to Norwich City before joining Chelsea for a whopping fee of 10 million fees in January 2004. However, he didn’t play for Chelsea much and soon was moved to Newcastle United the following year.
Parker joined West Ham United in 2007, where he won the FWA Footballer of the year. He was then signed by Tottenham Hotspur and joined Fulham in 2013. He would play 119 league matches for the club before retiring.
After his retirement, Parker returned to Tottenham Hotspur, coaching the under-18 squad. In February 2019, he was appointed caretaker manager of Fulham before being appointed as a permanent one in Summer.
Parker did a reasonably good job in his first season as he guided Fulham to promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs. However, in the next season, they got relegated, and Parker left the club by mutual consent.
Soon Parker was appointed as the head coach of AFC Bournemouth. He signed a three-year contract with the club after guiding the club to 13 points for a possible 15. He has led the club to five wins in five matches.
Scott Parker has 99 wins as a manager. He is the manager of EPL team, Burnley. In 2024, he was the manager of Club Brugge, a Belgian professional football club. Scott Parker has 99 wins from 231 matches with an overall win record of 42%.
Carly and Scott Parker Kids
Carly and Scott have been married for over 20 years. They met initially when Scott was playing for Carlton’s team in 1996, and after being together for four years, they got married in 2000 in an intimate wedding joined by only close friends and family members.
They are now together through thick and thin and have four children together: Frankie Parer, Murphy Parker, Sonny and Rafa. The family enjoys their free time on vacations and, notably, beaches.
Carly Parker Profession, Career, Net Worth
Carly Parker does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Scott has an estimated net worth of around $15 million approx and this includes his earnings. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They both have maintained distance from social media and have not shared their personal details to the public.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
Chelsea
Ryan Bertrand Girlfriend Mari Burch – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Mari Burch is famous for being the girlfriend of former Leicester City left-back Ryan Bertrand. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from an affluent background Mari Burch has achieved incredible feats. Currently, she is a professional model and a caring mother. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has a beautiful relationship with Leicester City player Ryan Bertrand.
The 32-year-old has played with some of the top clubs in England including Chelsea, Southampton, Norwich etc. Despite having incredible qualities, Ryan couldn’t hold his consistency and hence was transferred several times in his career. He is yet to earn a permanent spot in his current team as well.
Mari Burch Childhood and Family
On May 30, 1988, Mari was born in Brazil, making her a Brazilian. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.
We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs. She has a younger sister named Olivia. Going through her Instagram profile, we realised that Mari maintains a healthy relationship with her mother and sister.
They often spend time together and post pictures on social media. We will continue our investigation and update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Ryan Bertrand.
Mari Burch Education
Mari went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. However, we currently don’t know whether she went to college after that. She moved to London at a very young age; hence we believe she might have enrolled in a college in London. We will be able to verify the details after we receive relevant data.
Mari Burch career
Mari is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big brands like Hyla.
Mari is also a caring mother. Sometimes she takes care of her daughter staying at home. She also does house chores. That may sound easy, but playing the role of a responsible housewife is pretty tricky, and the fact that Mari has excelled in her job proves that she is a strong woman.
Mari Burch Net Worth
Mari’s net worth is currently under review. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling career. Her partner Ryan Bertrand earns a significant amount of money which ensures all the needs and wants of the family. Mari is a classy woman and enjoys a luxurious lifestyle. We will update her total worth once we find relevant data.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand relationship
Ryan Bertrand met with his girlfriend when he was playing for Southampton. He wasn’t the superstar that we know today. However, he won the heart of the stunning beauty only after their first meeting. The duo started exchanging thoughts and found out they had several things in common.
They are very confident about their bonding and hence have remained inseparable. Over the years, they have been through some low points, but none could separate them from each other. Finally, in 2019, Ryan romantically proposed to her. The Leicester City star took his girlfriend to the place they first met, Carnaby, London.
Then while on the street, he got on his knees and asked whether she would want to spend the rest of her life with him. Obviously, he got a favourable answer. So, Mari is now Ryan’s fiance. But we don’t know when they are planning to get married.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Children
The couple has two beautiful daughters. One of them is Celina Rose. They don’t want their daughters to face any problems due to stardom. That’s why they have kept the identity of their daughters pretty secret. They also don’t post many pictures of their little girls on the internet.
Mari Burch and Ryan Bertrand Social media
Mari doesn’t have a lot of followers on Instagram. That is because she rarely remains active on any social media platform. Rather than scrolling through the internet, she likes to spend time with her near and dear ones. It is yet to be confirmed whether Mari Burch has an official Instagram account. Ryan Bertrand has not followed anyone in the name Mari Burch.
Read More:
Home » Teams » Manchester United »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”