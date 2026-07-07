Julia Bartel Closing In on Juventus Move After Struggling for Chelsea Playing Time

Julia Bartel is finalising her departure from Chelsea to join Italian club Juventus following extended struggles securing regular first team football at Stamford Bridge.

The 22 year old Spain youth international joined Chelsea from Barcelona in July 2024 on a three year contract yet managed just two appearances across two seasons, fundamentally limiting her development trajectory within the club’s structure.

According to @TomJGarry , NC Courage and Liverpool are interested in midfielder Fiamma Benitez. 👀



Juventus are continuing to build their squad for the coming season. According to @Maumunno , Julia Bartel is on the verge of a move to Juventus. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/vVtxCqBNA5 — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) July 7, 2026

Bartel spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid following an earlier half-season spell at Liverpool, establishing genuine playing consistency away from Chelsea’s competitive environment. During her Spanish loan she accumulated 43 appearances across all competitions including 15 Liga F starts while scoring six goals, demonstrating genuine quality when afforded meaningful opportunities.

🚨🇮🇹 Juventus are close to agreeing a permanent deal with Chelsea for Julia Bartel, who is set to replace Lia Wälti.



Deal expected to be completed in the coming hours.✍️



–@Maumunno pic.twitter.com/QdZHk6dzf0 — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) July 7, 2026

Loan Success Creates Juventus Opportunity

Bartel’s impressive Atletico Madrid loan performance attracted Juventus attention as the Italian champions searched for midfield reinforcement following Lia Walti’s departure to Brighton earlier this month. The Italian club finished third in Serie A last season while experiencing Champions League knockout stage elimination to Wolfsburg, suggesting genuine need for creative midfield depth.

🚨 NC Courage et Liverpool s'intéressent à la milieu de terrain Fiamma Benítez. 👀🔵



La Juventus continue de renforcer son effectif en vue de la saison prochaine, Julia Bartel est tout proche de rejoindre le club turinois. ⏳🔴



🗞️ Tom Garry & Mauro Munno #FootballAutopsie pic.twitter.com/z9Vh6Uzccv — Football Autopsie (@FootAutopsie) July 7, 2026

Bartel’s expected arrival addresses specific squad gaps created by Walti’s exit while providing the midfielder genuine opportunity for sustained first team football development.

Chelsea’s Development Pathway Limitations Exposed

Bartel’s departure highlights Chelsea’s squad depth challenge regarding young player integration. Despite her Barcelona pedigree and youth international credentials, the Blues could not provide adequate development pathway during her stay. That limitation forced loan arrangements searching for meaningful competitive exposure.

🚨 BREAKING: Chelsea midfielder Julia Bartel is closing in on a move to Italian club Juventus this summer.



(@em_sandy @BBCSport) #CFCW pic.twitter.com/szPJVz7wPF — ChelseaReport (@chelsreport_) July 7, 2026

This transfer feels genuinely positive for Bartel’s career trajectory despite Chelsea’s investment disappointment. Sometimes young players require alternative environments to unlock genuine potential, particularly when established squads limit competitive opportunities regardless of individual quality. Juventus clearly identify Bartel as capable midfielder deserving genuine opportunity development.

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