One Hard-Working Arsenal Star Earns WhoScored EPL Team of the Month Recognition After Stellar August

Jurrien Timber‘s impressive start to the 2025-26 season has been rewarded with a place in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Month for August, earning a rating of 7.46 that reflects his consistent performances across Arsenal‘s opening fixtures.

The Dutch defender’s inclusion comes after a remarkable transformation from injury-plagued newcomer to Arsenal’s most dependable defensive asset. Having made 48 appearances across all competitions in 2024/25, Timber emerged as the pillar of consistency, and his August displays have continued that upward trajectory.

Defensive Solidity Meets Modern Full-Back Requirements

Timber’s 7.46 rating places him among the Premier League’s elite defenders for the opening month, showcasing his ability to excel in both defensive duties and progressive play. His versatility has proven invaluable to Mikel Arteta, operating seamlessly as both a traditional full-back and inverted defender in Arsenal’s tactical setup.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

The 24-year-old’s performances have been particularly impressive given Arsenal’s challenging start to the campaign. Despite Arsenal suffering their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Timber’s individual displays have remained consistently high-level throughout August.

Jurrien Timber: Building on Previous Success

Timber’s first Arsenal goal came in December 2024 against Manchester United, followed by his Champions League debut goal against PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16. This attacking contribution has become a regular feature of his game, with the defender offering genuine threat in the final third while maintaining defensive discipline.

Jurrien Timber and Ben White (via New York Times)

Recent matches have highlighted Timber’s growing importance to Arsenal’s system. Even controversial moments, such as his penalty appeal against Liverpool that wasn’t awarded, demonstrate his willingness to get into advanced positions and create opportunities.

Setting Standards for Consistency

Timber’s inclusion in WhoScored‘s Team of the Month represents recognition of his transformation from Ajax prospect to Premier League standout. His rating of 7.46 reflects not just individual brilliance, but sustained excellence across multiple fixtures and tactical roles.

For Arsenal, having such a reliable performer at full-back provides the foundation for their title ambitions. Timber’s August performances suggest he’s ready to be a cornerstone of Arsenal’s defense for years to come.

