(Video) Jurrien Timber’s First-Half Magic Shows Why Arsenal Paid £34 Million For The ‘Pastor’

Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace will be remembered for Eberechi Eze’s spectacular scissor-kick volley, but Jurrien Timber produced a moment of individual brilliance that encapsulated everything special about the Dutch defender’s game. Around the 28th minute mark, with Arsenal struggling to create anything meaningful, Timber decided to take matters into his own hands.

Read More: Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Eberechi Eze Haunts Former Club With Scissor-Kick Stunner

Four Defenders, No Problem

Receiving possession near the halfway line, Timber embarked on a mazy dribble that saw him glide past four Palace defenders with technical skill that belonged more to a Brazilian winger than a right-back. His close control, balance, and body feints left Palace players grasping at air as he weaved through traffic, advancing Arsenal’s position up the pitch before being cynically wiped out.

The foul earned Arsenal a free-kick in a dangerous position, but more importantly, it demonstrated Timber’s confidence and technical security under pressure. At that stage of the match, Arsenal hadn’t registered a single shot and were struggling to impose themselves on Palace’s organized defensive structure. Timber’s moment of magic injected energy into the Emirates crowd and signaled his team’s intent.

Jurrien Timber: The Complete Modern Full-Back?

This wasn’t showboating or unnecessary risk-taking—it was intelligent progression. Arsenal needed someone to step forward and break Palace’s compact shape, and Timber recognized the opportunity when Palace’s press left gaps in midfield. His dribbling ability allows Arsenal to bypass pressing traps that would force other teams into long balls or sideways passes.

Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori (Via The Sun)

What makes Timber truly exceptional is how he combines these moments of flair with defensive excellence. Later in the match, he won crucial duels, positioned himself perfectly to intercept passes, and showed the recovery pace that’s become his trademark. He’s not choosing between being a defender or attacker—he’s mastering both simultaneously.

Since joining Arsenal for £34 million from Ajax in July 2023, Timber has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most complete full-backs. His ability to defend one-on-one, progress the ball under pressure, and contribute tactically across all phases makes him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s system. The four-defender dribble against Palace was just another example of why Arsenal’s investment looks smarter with each passing match.

Arsenal have now kept clean sheets in five consecutive matches across all competitions, with Timber’s defensive consistency forming the foundation of that record. But it’s moments like his first-half brilliance against Palace that separate good defenders from truly elite ones—players who can influence matches through sheer technical quality when their team needs inspiration.

Read More: (Photos) Arsenal’s Team Bonding Night at Pirana Shows Championship Mentality