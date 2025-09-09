Arsenal
Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi – Jurrien Timber Names His GOAT
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber delivered a surprising response when asked to name his greatest of all time during Arsenal’s ‘GOATED’ video series, completely bypassing the expected football legends for an unexpected choice that caught fans off guard.
When posed the question about his GOAT, the Dutch international offered a thoughtful response: “Depends how you look at it, no?” before revealing his choice as Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan rather than the expected football superstars.
Jurrien Timber’s Cross-Sport Admiration
Timber’s selection of Jordan demonstrates the widespread influence of the basketball legend beyond his sport. Jordan’s six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and cultural impact have made him a global icon transcending basketball, inspiring athletes across different disciplines.
The Arsenal defender’s choice reflects an appreciation for Jordan’s mentality and winning culture, qualities that defined the Bulls’ dominance in the 1990s. Jordan’s legendary work ethic and clutch performances in crucial moments created a blueprint for sporting excellence that resonates with athletes worldwide.
Beyond Football Boundaries
Timber’s response highlights how modern footballers draw inspiration from various sporting figures rather than limiting themselves to football legends. While Ronaldo and Messi dominate football GOAT debates, Jordan’s influence extends into football dressing rooms globally.
The Netherlands international’s perspective suggests he values Jordan’s competitive drive and championship mentality over pure football credentials. This cross-sport admiration demonstrates how Jordan’s legacy continues influencing new generations of athletes.
For Arsenal fans, Timber’s choice offers insight into the mindset driving his own pursuit of excellence at the Emirates Stadium, channeling Jordan’s winning mentality into his defensive performances.
Mikel Merino Can Do the One Thing for Arsenal That Erling Haaland Never Did at Man City
Mikel Merino’s sensational hat-trick against Turkey showcased precisely why Arsenal‘s £32.5 million investment addresses a fundamental flaw that has plagued even Manchester City‘s goal machine Erling Haaland.
While Haaland’s individual brilliance is undeniable, his inability to elevate teammates around him became glaringly obvious during Julian Alvarez’s time at City. The Arsenal midfielder scored a really nice hat-trick to make it 6 goals in his last 7 international appearances, a pretty hot streak for someone who had scored just twice in his previous 30.
Mikel Merino – The Difference Maker
With Oyarzabal leading the line, flanked by Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal on the wings, Spain’s attacking structure had width, pace, and penetration. But it was Merino, arriving from deep, who proved the difference-maker.
Unlike Haaland’s tendency to operate in isolation, Merino’s performance demonstrated his ability to enhance collective play. His three goals came through intelligent movement and combination work, creating space for teammates while finding the net himself.
Arsenal’s Missing Piece
Where City struggled to integrate multiple attacking threats effectively, Merino’s international display suggests Arsenal have found their solution. His ability to score while facilitating others addresses the tactical flexibility that eluded Guardiola with Haaland and Alvarez.
After Pedri gave Spain a 1-0 lead, Merino hammered home their advantage with a couple of first-half finishes. The 29-year-old first made it 2-0 with a well-placed left-footed finish into the corner, then 3-0 with a low driven finish with his right foot.
Merino’s seamless integration into Spain’s attacking framework offers Arsenal something Haaland couldn’t provide City: a goal threat that amplifies rather than diminishes his teammates’ contributions.
Arsenal Duo’s International Break Stats Comparison: Mikel Merino Shines While Viktor Gyokeres Struggles
The September 2025 international break delivered starkly different outcomes for Arsenal‘s two summer signings, with Mikel Merino experiencing triumph while Viktor Gyokeres endured frustration.
Mikel Merino’s Hat-trick Heroics
Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as Spain thrashed Turkey 6-0 on Sunday to take command of Group E in 2026 World Cup qualifying. The Arsenal midfielder was instrumental in both of Spain’s matches, also contributing to their 3-0 victory over Bulgaria earlier in the break.
Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino were both involved in the goals as Spain eased past Bulgaria with a 3-0 win on Thursday. Merino’s performances showcased his creative ability and goal threat that convinced Arsenal to invest £32.5 million in his services.
Viktor Gyokeres’ Disappointing Double
In contrast, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres had a forgettable outing during Sweden’s surprise 2-0 defeat to Kosovo in a World Cup qualifier on Monday night. The Swedish striker managed two shots and two chances created, but no goals or assists in what proved to be a difficult fixture.
Sweden also faced Slovenia during the break, but Gyokeres struggled to make a significant impact in either match, failing to register a goal or assist across both qualifying fixtures.
Contrasting Fortunes
While Merino accumulated four goals across two matches for Spain, helping his nation maintain perfect qualification form, Gyokeres returned goalless from Sweden’s disappointing campaign. The contrasting performances highlight how international football can either validate transfer decisions or raise questions about adaptation periods.
Both players will return to Arsenal with different confidence levels heading into crucial Premier League fixtures.
Martin Odegaard Has a ‘4-Word’ Response to His Captaincy Criticism by Arsenal Legend
Martin Ødegaard delivered a composed four-word response to Tony Adams’ captaincy criticism, stating “Doesn’t bother me much” when questioned about the Arsenal legend’s comments during a Norway press conference.
Adams recently criticized Ødegaard’s appointment as Arsenal captain, suggesting Declan Rice should have been given the armband instead. The Arsenal legend questioned whether the Norwegian midfielder possessed the necessary leadership qualities for the role.
Measured Response from Norway Captain
Speaking ahead of Norway’s World Cup qualifier against Moldova, Ødegaard addressed the criticism with characteristic composure.
“That doesn’t bother me much. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion and can say what they want. I’m fine with that. You can’t care about everything people say — there will always be both positive and negative things that could affect me. It’s important to block that out, and I’ve done that throughout my career,” the Arsenal captain explained.
Democratic Decision Process Revealed
Ødegaard also revealed details about his appointment process, confirming the decision involved squad consultation. “Yeah, it’s true that we voted on it. But in the end, it was his (Arteta’s) decision anyway. Still, it’s a nice confirmation to get,” he disclosed.
The 26-year-old midfielder has worn the captain’s armband since being appointed by Mikel Arteta, leading Arsenal through crucial Premier League campaigns. His leadership has been instrumental in Arsenal’s recent title challenges and their return to Champions League football.
Blocking Out External Noise
Ødegaard’s mature response demonstrates the mental resilience that has characterized his development into one of Europe’s premier playmakers. His ability to dismiss criticism while maintaining focus on team objectives reflects the leadership qualities that convinced Arteta to hand him the captaincy.
