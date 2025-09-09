Not Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi – Jurrien Timber Names His GOAT

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber delivered a surprising response when asked to name his greatest of all time during Arsenal’s ‘GOATED’ video series, completely bypassing the expected football legends for an unexpected choice that caught fans off guard.

When posed the question about his GOAT, the Dutch international offered a thoughtful response: “Depends how you look at it, no?” before revealing his choice as Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan rather than the expected football superstars.

Jurrien Timber’s Cross-Sport Admiration

Timber’s selection of Jordan demonstrates the widespread influence of the basketball legend beyond his sport. Jordan’s six NBA championships, five MVP awards, and cultural impact have made him a global icon transcending basketball, inspiring athletes across different disciplines.

The Arsenal defender’s choice reflects an appreciation for Jordan’s mentality and winning culture, qualities that defined the Bulls’ dominance in the 1990s. Jordan’s legendary work ethic and clutch performances in crucial moments created a blueprint for sporting excellence that resonates with athletes worldwide.

Beyond Football Boundaries

Timber’s response highlights how modern footballers draw inspiration from various sporting figures rather than limiting themselves to football legends. While Ronaldo and Messi dominate football GOAT debates, Jordan’s influence extends into football dressing rooms globally.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo back in April 2017

The Netherlands international’s perspective suggests he values Jordan’s competitive drive and championship mentality over pure football credentials. This cross-sport admiration demonstrates how Jordan’s legacy continues influencing new generations of athletes.

For Arsenal fans, Timber’s choice offers insight into the mindset driving his own pursuit of excellence at the Emirates Stadium, channeling Jordan’s winning mentality into his defensive performances.

