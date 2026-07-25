Crystal Palace Midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet Continues Training Seven Months Pregnant Ahead of WSL Season

Crystal Palace midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet has continued pre-season training while seven months pregnant, demonstrating remarkable commitment toward her team’s preparations ahead of the Women’s Super League campaign.

This is the video of the Crystal Palace Women player training at 7 months pregnant… pic.twitter.com/SCxp4cYJZJ — victormanonly1 (@victormanonly1) July 24, 2026

The 34-year-old Belgian international midfielder, expecting a baby in September with physiotherapist fiancé Thomas De Jonghe, has remained actively involved in squad sessions while visibly pregnant.

Vanhaevermaet joined Crystal Palace last summer and directly contributed toward the club’s immediate Women’s Super League 2 promotion success, establishing herself as valuable squad member during their championship campaign. Her continued training involvement despite advanced pregnancy demonstrates genuine professional dedication combined with appropriate health management during her final trimester.

🚨 It's incredible what some women are capable of. 💪



Crystal Palace's Belgian midfielder Justine Vanhaevermaet is still training during her third trimester of pregnancy. 😍👏❤️



She's 7-months pregnant and she's still putting the work in. pic.twitter.com/t4Z1Qzh5PZ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) July 24, 2026

Professional Standards Balanced With Pregnancy Safety

Crystal Palace’s social media celebration of Vanhaevermaet’s training commitment, “seven months pregnant and still putting the work in”, reflects the club’s recognition of her professionalism, while the midfielder demonstrated her keepy-uppy abilities during training sessions.

7 months pregnant and still putting the work in 💪 pic.twitter.com/fnw5dINjlj — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) July 23, 2026

Her involvement maintains squad familiarity while permitting appropriate physical modifications consistent with NHS guidance recommending continued physical activity during pregnancy.

NHS recommendations suggest maintaining normal daily activity during pregnancy while avoiding exhaustion, with pregnant women maintaining ability to hold conversations during exercise. Vanhaevermaet’s modified training approach appears appropriately calibrated toward maintaining fitness without excessive intensity.

https://twitter.com/speedlne/status/2080384395408478475

Squad Maternity Developments Continue

Vanhaevermaet becomes another addition to Crystal Palace’s expanding maternal circumstances, with teammate Josie Green welcoming a daughter Thursday alongside partner Marcus Gan. That collective squad development demonstrates modern women’s football increasingly accommodating player parenthood while maintaining competitive standards.

https://twitter.com/MunirHaider9493/status/2080843185891524873

This situation feels genuinely positive for women’s football’s evolving culture. Rather than forcing players into immediate retirement during pregnancy, Crystal Palace enable Vanhaevermaet to remain squad-involved while managing her health appropriately, suggesting genuine institutional support for players navigating life transitions alongside professional commitments.

https://twitter.com/Shinkafabender_/status/2080637822281588956

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