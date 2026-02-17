Juventus Femminile vs Wolfsburg Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Juventus Femminile hosts Wolfsburg Women at the Allianz Stadium on Monday evening in the Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff second leg. The tie is finely poised at 2-2 after a dramatic first leg in Germany, with the winners progressing to face Lyon in the quarter finals.

Massimiliano Canzi’s side were cruising towards a stunning upset victory in Wolfsburg before it all fell apart in the final 10 minutes. Juventus led 2-0 thanks to goals from Ana Capeta and Amalie Vangsgaard but conceded a late penalty before Sarai Linder fired home a spectacular equalizer deep into stoppage time. The Italian champions will be absolutely gutted to have thrown away such a commanding advantage.

Kick-off: 18:45 CET, February 19, 2026

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

TV: DAZN

Juve Must Overcome Heartbreaking Collapse

This is a massive opportunity for Juventus to reach the Champions League quarter finals for the first time in years. They were so close to taking a two goal cushion back to Turin, but now face a nail biting second leg with everything to play for. Canzi’s counterattacking game plan worked brilliantly for 80 minutes in Germany, and they will likely adopt similar tactics at home.

The big concern is midfielder Lia Wälti, who was forced off with an injury in the first leg. Her status remains uncertain, and losing her would be a huge blow given how crucial she has been in European matches this season. Paulina Krumbiegel is pushing for a start after impressing off the bench.

Wolfsburg Riding Wave of Momentum

Stephan Lerch’s side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to Linder’s heroics. The dramatic comeback has given Wolfsburg huge momentum heading into this second leg, though they know they were extremely fortunate to escape Germany with a draw after such a poor performance for most of the match.

Lineth Beerensteyn admitted afterwards that Wolfsburg did not create many big chances and were frankly lucky to get the result. They will need to be significantly better in Turin if they want to progress.

Predicted Lineups

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Peyraud-Magnin; Calligaris, Harviken, Kullberg, Carbonell; Caruso, Schatzer; Bonansea, Krumbiegel, Pinto; Vangsgaard

Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Schult; Linder, Kleinherne, Wedemeyer, Pujols; Minge, Peddemors; Huth, Popp, Bussy; Beerensteyn

