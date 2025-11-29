Chelsea
Chelsea Defender Launches Foundation to Help Single Mothers After Growing Up in Canadian Government Housing
Chelsea defender Kadeisha Buchanan is launching a foundation to help single mothers and their daughters access football more easily, drawing from her own experiences growing up in Toronto government housing with six siblings.
The 30-year-old Canada international is one of 14 female footballers selected by FIFA to launch social impact programmes, with each receiving $25,000 initial funding plus professional support and resources.
Kadeisha Buchanan Gets Real About Her Hardships
Buchanan opened up about the hardships her Jamaican mother faced raising seven daughters alone. “My mum is my rock and stone. I grew up with six other sisters, seeing the hardships and suffering in ways. I think football was always my escape from reality,” the defender told BBC Sport.
“It was chaotic raising seven girls on her own. It wasn’t flashy, you didn’t get the best of things. She was from Jamaica and didn’t have a higher education so it was hard for her to find a job. We were on welfare money and were part of the government housing.”
Buchanan revealed the extent of her family’s struggles, admitting they often went without basic utilities. “We often didn’t have electricity and water. I was battling things that many didn’t know. Football was my safe haven. Not many people come out of that area in a good light.”
Foundation to Launch in January
Buchanan’s foundation, set to launch in January with its first camp in April, will provide grants covering transportation, registration fees and kits. The initiative will also offer free tickets to Canada national team matches and events, addressing a childhood pain point for Buchanan.
“All my team-mates used to go to games and I couldn’t get tickets. I had to pretend I watched them,” she recalled. “My mum found it difficult because she knew she couldn’t provide those sorts of things. Stepping out of your comfort zone for the best of the family, she did that. She hustled and did what she could to get me on that field.”
The defender completed three months of training with FIFA and external business experts to build her foundation. She’s currently in discussions with sponsors to ensure sustainability. The programme, led by FIFA’s chief women’s football officer Sarai Bareman and chief football officer Jill Ellis, includes Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, Arsenal’s Alessia Russo, and England goalkeeper Mary Earps among others.
Also read: What Is Islington’s Highest Honour? Why Were Arsenal Women Awarded the Same?
Chelsea
Keira Walsh Reveals Majority of WSL Players Have Suffered Online Abuse as She Demands Action From Authorities
Chelsea and England midfielder Keira Walsh has revealed it would be difficult to find a Women’s Super League player who hasn’t received online abuse, calling for urgent action to protect footballers from the growing epidemic.
Her stark assessment came ahead of England’s friendly against China on Saturday, following former Lioness Karen Carney’s admission this week that she “never got over” the abuse she suffered during her career.
Keira Walsh Opens Up on the Current Situation
Walsh painted a bleak picture of the current situation facing women’s footballers. “I think you’d be struggling to find a member of the squad who hasn’t had online abuse. I think in the WSL you’d be struggling to find a player that hasn’t had abuse,” the 28-year-old stated bluntly during England’s press conference.
The Chelsea star expressed frustration at the lack of meaningful change despite repeated pleas from players. “To be honest, we sit here a lot and say more needs to be done but it’s still happening and I think it’s only gonna get worse the more social media is growing. For us as players, we want to see more action. We’re getting a bit tired of saying we want to be protected; nothing really changes.”
Walsh reserved particular concern for younger players entering the professional game. “It’s worrying for the younger girls coming through, it’s prominent now, I just hope that they can have parts of their career where they don’t have to focus on that and can just enjoy the game.”
Recent High-Profile Cases Highlight Growing Crisis
England’s Jess Carter suffered racial abuse during Euro 2025, forcing her to step back from social media. Tottenham and England star Jessica Naz also endured racist abuse following a Women’s League Cup match earlier this season.
Karen Carney’s revelation provided sobering context about the long-term psychological impact. The former England midfielder received thousands of abusive and sexist messages in December 2020 after comments she made about Leeds United during her TV punditry work.
“That crushed my confidence. It floored me as a human, completely floored me. I’ve never got over it,” Carney told The Guardian this week. “I’ve not dealt with this. It felt like the world was caving in on me. I never experienced anything like it.”
Walsh’s intervention adds crucial weight to demands for social media platforms and football authorities to implement meaningful protections for players facing relentless online harassment.
Also read: Leicester Women’s Star Pens Emotional Message Over Fan-Player Abuse – “We Are Humans First”
AC Milan
Asmir Begovic – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Asmir Begovic is a Bosnian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Leicester City and for the Bosnian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Asmir Begovic joined the Premier League club Everton from Italian club AC Milan in 2021. He is a talented and experienced goalkeeper who has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League and Europe. He is currently the backup goalkeeper for the English keeper Jordan Pickford at Everton.
Asmir represents Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team and has been a great leader for the team with experience over 50 appearances for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Asmir Begovic’s Net Worth and Salary
Asmir is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22 m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Leicester City.
Asmir Begovic Club Career
Asmir began his career at Portsmouth, before moving to Stoke City in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Potters, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.
In 2015, Begovic joined Chelsea as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, but still managed to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including starting in the Premier League and Champions League. He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, where he played for two seasons before joining AC Milan in 2019.
After a loan period with AC Milan for 6 months, he joined the Premier League club Everton on 20 July 2021 on a 12-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. He made his premier league for Everton debut against Aston Villa on 18 September 18 and the match resulted in a 3-0 loss. The footballer moved to Leicester City for the 2025 EFL Championship season.
Asmir Begovic International Career
Begovic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2008, earning over 50 caps and serving as their captain. He played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, their first major tournament as an independent nation.
After the World Cup, Begovic continued to be a regular starter for the national team, helping them qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was also appointed as the team’s captain, a role he held for several years. The goalkeeper was a part of the national team for 11 years.
Asmir Begovic Family
Asmir was born on 20 June 1987 in Trebinje, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. His parents are Amir and Ajnija Begovic. His father Amir, was also a goalkeeper who played for Leotar and Iskra Bugojno whilst his mother, Ajnija, hails from Stolac.
The Begović family fled the Bosnian War to Germany when Asmir was four years old, where he began to play organized football with the local youth club FC Kirchhausen in Heilbronn. When he was 10, his family moved to Edmonton in Canada. Throughout Asmirs football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Asmir Begovic’s Wife – Nicolle Begovic
Asmir Begovic is married to Nicolle Begovic. She is a dedicated equestrian athlete with a resolute approach and commitment to the much-loved sport of Dressage. With a strong commitment and high expectations of the sport to which she has dedicated herself full-time, Nicolle demands high expectations of herself and her approach to the discipline she loves with a passion. The couple also has two daughters. the name of the eldest daughter is Taylor. The youngest one’s name is not available.
Asmir Begovic Sponsors and Endorsements
The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. But Asmir is the founder of the Asmir Begovic Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that has been created to help needy children. It also helps to build and rebuild recreational facilities in England and Bosnia.
Asmir Begovic Cars and Tattoos
Asmir Begovic has been spotted driving a Jeep in the streets of Bournemouth. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
Burnley FC
Patrick Bamford – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Patrick Bamford is an English professional football player who plays as a striker for the English Premier League club Leeds United and for the English national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Patrick James Bamford famously called Patrick Bamford joined the Premier League club Leeds United from Middlesbrough in 2018 and has been playing at a serious level for a long time now.
He has played for England’s football team at the national level. Let us get to know more about the striker’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Patrick Bamford Net Worth and Salary
Bamford is one of those experienced players and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be 20 million euros as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €15.00m by Transfermarkt.
He currently earns a salary of £2,080,000 per year playing for the Premier League club Leeds United. He is currently one of the highest earners in the club. His value has grown over the years.
Patrick Bamford Club Career
Bamford began footballing at Nottingham Forest’s academy in 2001 and got promoted to the senior team in 2011. He made his senior debut against Cardiff City in a 1-0 defeat in December 2011. He moved to Chelsea in January 2012 on a long-term deal for a reported transfer fee of 1.5 million pounds.
He made his debut against Gillingham in a friendly match that ended in a 5-4 victory. He extended his contract with the club in July 2015 and that allowed him to stay with the club till 2018. He joined Milton Keynes Dons on a loan for 2 seasons and made 37 league appearances scoring 18 goals.
He was loaned out to Crystal Palace in July 2015 and remained there until January. He made his debut against Arsenal in a 2-1 home defeat. He joined Norwich City in January 2016 on loan until the end of the season.
He joined Middlesbrough in 2017 on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 5.5 million pounds. He made 47 appearances in his year time and scored 12 goals before leaving for Leeds United in 2018. He joined Leeds United in July 2018 on a four-year deal for a reported fee of 7 million pounds plus add-ons. He made his debut against Bolton Wanderers in an EFL Cup match and the match ended in a 2-1 win. In 2017, he moved to Leeds United. He played 192 matches for the club scoring 52 goals. He moved to the Sheffield United club for the 2025 season.
Patrick Bamford International Career
Bamford is eligible to represent Ireland and England teams internationally. He made his U18 debut for Ireland in 2010 and then switched to play for England’s U18 team in the same year and appeared in 2 matches. He also represented the U19 and U21 levels of England’s national team. He made his debut against Andorra in September 2021 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.
Patrick Bamford Family
Bamford was born on 5 September 1993 in Grantham, England. Information regarding his parents and siblings has been kept private. They have struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money.
Patrick Bamford Girlfriend
Bamford is living a happy life with his girlfriend Michaela Ireland. He stunned his girlfriend when he proposed to her while they were abroad for a trip. The couple seems very happy together, and very much in love. In addition, the couple announced on their social media accounts that they were blessed with a girl child together.
Patrick Bamford Sponsors and Endorsements
Bamford has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Bamford earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Patrick Bamford Cars and Tattoos
Bamford has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body. He has been only focusing on his game at the moment. The youngster aspires to achieve big for his country and club.
Read More:
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”