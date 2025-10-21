Aston Villa
Kaine Hayden – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden is an English professional footballer who currently plays for Coventry City, and in this page, let us see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kaine Kesler-Hayden, born on October 23, 2002, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a wing-back. He was on loan from Aston Villa at EFL Championship club Plymouth Argyle. Kesler-Hayden has also captained the Aston Villa youth team to victory in the FA Youth Cup. As of 2026, he is a part of the EFL Championship where he plays as a right-wing-back for the Coventry City.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden has shown promise and versatility in his performances, and his loan spells have provided valuable experience for his development as a professional footballer.
Kaine Hayden’s Net Worth and Salary
Kaine Hayden, a gifted footballer who plays as a versatile wing-back and defensive player, gets an excellent weekly wage of £4,000, or £3.5 million annually. With a £3 million net worth, Kaine has achieved success in the business because of his talent and commitment. His faith and confidence in his abilities are reflected in his current contract, which is slated to end on June 30, 2026. Additionally, his market value is a respectable €1.50 million.
Kaine Hayden Club Career
On January 8, 2021, Kesler-Hayden made his senior debut for Aston Villa against Liverpool in an FA Cup third-round game. Due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its first-team players and staff, Villa was forced to deploy a young team. Despite Villa’s 4-1 defeat, Kesler-Hayden’s performance was praised.
Kesler-Hayden led the Aston Villa U18 team to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool U18 in the FA Youth Cup final in May 2021. He later signed five-year professional contracts with Aston Villa in July 2021, joining a number of other academy youngsters.
During the 2021–2022 season, Kesler-Hayden spent time on loan at Swindon Town and Milton Keynes Dons. He made his professional league debut with Swindon Town, scored his first goal as a professional, and was named the team’s Young Player of the Season. After a productive loan at Milton Keynes Dons, Kesler-Hayden signed a loan agreement with Huddersfield Town in August 2022. Kesler-Hayden was picked up by Aston Villa in January 2023 after being on loan to Huddersfield Town. In June 2023, he then made a season-long loan to Plymouth Argyle. In 2025, he signed a £3.5 million with the Coventry City.
Kaine Hayden International Career
Kesler-Hayden has represented England at the U19 and U20 levels. He made his debut for the England U20s in September 2021 during a 6-1 victory over Romania U20s.
Kaine Hayden Family
The talented footballer Kaine Hayden was born on October 23, 2002, in Birmingham, England. Although specifics regarding his parents and siblings are kept private, it is clear that their steadfast support was crucial to Kaine’s growth and pursuit of a football career. He has advanced and developed into the gifted athlete he is today thanks to the support and confidence of the Hayden family.
Kaine Hayden’s Girlfriend
The player is currently single and not dating anyone. The player prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. As the player chooses to stay away from the media and focus on his career, he might be secretly dating someone. We don’t have any information about his dating life.
Kaine Hayden Sponsors and Endorsements
Kaine Hayden has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Kaine Hayden Cars and Tattoos
The skilled football player Kaine Hayden has elaborate tattoos on his left hand that give him a unique edge on the pitch. Kaine is focused on displaying his skill and commitment in the game, not on the specifics of his automobile. He attracts spectators’ attention with his eye-catching tattoos and superb abilities, making an impact on and off the pitch.
Read More:
Aston Villa
Marc Albrighton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marc Albrighton is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a wing-back for the English club West Bromwich Albion and in this blog, we will see more about Marc Albrighton’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Marc Kevin Albrighton joined the Premier League club Leicester City in 2014 from Aston Villa and has made over 200 appearances for the club in the period of 8 years scoring 13 goals. He also represented England’s youth national team when he was younger and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Albrighton last represented England U21 team and scored a goal in 8 matches. He is already 36 and chances of making the senior team debut look weak.
After joining Leicester City in 2014, Marc won the Premier League in the 2015–16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020–21 season with the team. He is a Leicester City legend and never had a second thought about joining another club. In the following paragraphs, we will see Marc’s profile in detail.
Marc Albrighton Net Worth and Salary
Marc Albrighton earned £64,000 per week playing as a WB/AM RL for Leicester City in the Premier League. His yearly salary amounts to £3,328,000. Marc Albrighton’s net worth is estimated to be £27,000,000. He is currently 36 years old and was born in England. His contract with Leicester City ended on June 30, 2024. The market value of the winger is valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt. There is no information about his earnings for West Bromwich Albion as he was bought on loan from Leicester City.
Marc Albrighton Club Career
Marc started his footballing career at his hometown club Mile Oak Monarchs. He was rejected by Aston Villa’s local rival club West Bromwich Albion and then later signed by Aston Villa when he was just eight years old.
After serving 9 years in the youth team, he got his first senior debut in Villa’s jersey in the UEFA Cup match at CSKA Moscow on 26 February 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He was then included in the 2009-10 preseason tournament of Aston Villa, the Peace Cup. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–1 win over Atlanta in the Peace Cup.
He made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League of the 2009-10 season. He assisted 2 goals in the 3-0 victory against the team in that match. On November 5, He signed a 5-year contract that runs till 2014.
He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for a period of 28 days on October 30 2013. Before returning from the loan, he made 4 appearances for the side. He was then released by Villa in 2014. In the same year, he joined Leicester City on a 4-year deal following the club’s return to the Premier League after a decade.
He made his debut for Leicester replacing Riyad Mahrez, in the match against Chelsea on August 23 2014. Later with the appointment of a new manager in the next season, he was given more minutes and became a regular player for the team.
He partnered with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater in the 4 man midfield lineup that season. He then signed a contract extension with the Foxes in 2021, that would allow him to stay in the club till 2024. He was loaned out to the Championship club West Bromwich in January 2023 until the end of the season. As of 2025, he is a part of West Bromwich Albion.
Marc Albrighton International Career
Marc is yet to make his senior debut for the England National football team. He represented the U20 and U21 teams when he was younger. He has 1 goal in his 8 appearances for the U21 England national side with just 15 minutes after coming in as a substitute.
Marc Albrighton Personal Life
Marc Albrighton was born on 18 November 1889 in Tamworth, England. His mother is Carol Albrighton and his father’s name is still unknown. He was an Aston Villa fan since his childhood and quotes that it was his dream to play for Villa.
Marc scored the 20000th goal in the Premier League in 2011 against Arsenal and received a £20,000 cheque from league sponsors Barclays. He donated the entire amount to the charity Acorns Children’s Hospice.
Marc Albrighton Wife – Chloe Fulford
Marc tied the knot to Chloe Fulford in 2016 after spending several years together. The stunning woman has been involved in a lot of anti-terrorism campaigns. Marc became a father on 19 February 2012 when his partner Chloe Fulford gave birth to a daughter. Currently, the couple has 2 daughters. One is named Matilde Lea and the other daughter’s name is not disclosed by the couple yet.
Marc Albrighton Sponsors and Endorsements
Marc has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The English Wing-back’s boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.
Marc Albrighton Cars and Tattoos
Marc has not been afraid of needles and has some good taste in tattoos. He has ink on his chest which has some handprints and birds. He has been spotted with his Range Rover and we have no reasons why he shouldn’t be happy with his 4-wheeler.
Read more:
Ajax
Melanie Gallardo Robles – Anwar El Ghazi Girlfriend, her Family and more
Melanie Gallardo Robles is famous for being the girlfriend of Al-Sailiya winger Anwar El Ghazi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite attracting massive fame, Melanie doesn’t share much personal information on any online medium. She has been with Anwar for a pretty long time, hence over time, she has become the closest person that Jota goes to whenever he feels down. Her husband is a Dutch professional footballer who has played for many clubs all over the world.
The Dutch beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. Despite having massive talent, Anwar El Ghazi hasn’t been able to cement his spot permanently in the Premier League, but the youngster has age in his side, and will look forward to a good season.
Since joining Aston Villa in 2018, the Dutch winger has spent several seasons playing on loan. He was shipped to Everton this January where he has become a rarely used asset. In this article, we are going to find out more about the stunning beauty. So, without further ado let’s get started!
Melanie Gallardo Robles Childhood and Family
Melanie is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. Due to the lack of information, her birthdate is not confirmed. She was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Her parents run a business and have been living in the Netherlands for more than 25 years.
Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Melanie, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing the Dutch beauty’s characteristics. We are unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Anwar El Ghazi. So stay tuned!
Melanie Gallardo Robles Education
Melanie completed her education in the Netherlands. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams.
Melanie Gallardo Robles career
Melanie’s current role is under review. Tracking the Instagram photos of Anwar, we realised that the Dutch beauty is currently a housewife. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support the Al-Sailiya man and cheers him all the day.
As Anwar spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores, so Melanie stays at home and oversees the activities. She is about to become a mother, so her responsibilities will significantly increase as well as she will be spending time with her newborn.
Rute is also a TV series lover. In her free time, she likes to watch her favourite shows. She is a massive fan of the famous BBC series – “Peaky Blinders”, which is also the favorite for many people.
Melanie Gallardo Robles Net Worth
Melanie hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. As she stays at home most of the time, she might not have a regular job. We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. After signing the contract extension with Aston Villa, Anwar’s wages have also increased and he uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.
Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi relationship
Anwar El Ghazi and his girlfriend have been together since 2015. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.
When Melanie met Anwar, he wasn’t a star of the game. However, Melanie wasn’t impressed by his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They started dating and had to go through many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better. They have a stable relationship now and the arrival of their newborn would only strengthen their bond. Their first kid was born in 2024.
Melanie Gallardo Robles and Anwar El Ghazi Children
The couple have a child and there is no information whether it’s a boy or girl. Anwar went to the Netherlands from a match in August 2024 when his first kid was born
Melanie Gallardo Robles Social media
Melanie is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform and has only seven photos in total. Anwar respects his girlfriend’s stance regarding social media and doesn’t post a lot of images on his own account either.
Read More:
Aston Villa
Gabriel Agbonlahor – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor, famously called Gabriel Agbonlahor, is a former English football player and here, we will get to know more about the former English striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Endorsements, Former Clubs, Current Job and more.
Gabriel Agbonlahor spent most of his career at Aston Villa and even represented a few clubs on loan in the Championship before joining Aston Villa’s senior team. He is the product of Aston Villa’s football academy. He made over 390 appearances representing Aston Villa. The retired footballer is now a media pundiy. Gabriel Agbonlahor is now a part of the Skysports team. He is also a member of the radio station, TalkSport. Gabriel Agbonlahor is an entrepreneur as well, but his business ventures are not revealed to the media. Since retirement, he has not made frequent appearances in media.
Agbonlahor is the all-time Premier League top scorer for Aston Villa. He had 3 caps for England national football team before retiring in March 2019. Let’s learn more about the Aston Villa legend without any delay.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Net Worth and Salary
Spending nearly over 13 years at Aston Villa, Gabriel Agbonlahor has a net worth in the range of £2m to £3.5m. The former English Striker has been listed as one of the most famous footballers and is one of the richest footballers.
The last reported salary that he was earning when he was at Aston Villa in 2019 was around £ 70k a week. Gabriel’s primary source of income was football and may have had some earnings from some side businesses probably like other famous footballers. He was the founder of clothing company Six Figures Official, which was dissolved in March 2021. Gabriel Agbonlahor is also the director of GA ERD Limited.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Personal Life
Gabriel Imuetinyan Agbonlahor was born on 13 October 1986 in Birmingham, England. His father Samson Agbonlahor and his mother Tina Burgess were from Nigeria and Scotland respectively. He was mostly raised by his father as they both got separated.
20 years later, having still not spoken a single word with her son, Gabriel’s mom Tina Burgess publicly announced that she wanted to reunite with him. The striker eventually reunited with his estranged mother.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Former Clubs
Gabriel Agbonlahor joined Aston Villa’s academy in 1994. He was eventually promoted to the U-18 team at Villa Park in 2003. The 35-year-old impressed in the U-18 ranks for a couple of seasons before breaking into the first team in 2005.
Agbonlahor took some time to adapt to the first team. He was loaned out to Watford first and then Sheffield Wednesday to try and get him some regular game time. Once the striker returned to Villa though, he never looked back.
Since returning to Villa in 2005, Agbonlahor has been at Villa Park for the rest of his career. He eventually left in 2018 after 391 games for the club and announced his retirement a year later.
Gabriel Agbonlahor International Career
The English international did not have the most prolific of careers for his country to write home about. He won 16 caps for the Three Lions in the U-21 level. However, he could not really make it count at the biggest stage and had to be content with just three caps for England at the senior level.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Wife
The Aston Villa striker prefers to keep a low key in the public when it comes to personal life and we don’t know if Agbonlahor is dating anyone right now.
There is no record to suggest that the 35-year-old has been married in his time until now. We hope to find more information on the same soon.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Sponsorships
There is not much information available about Gabriel Agbonlahor’s sponsorships. As a retired player, not much comes out about the Aston Villa striker now.
The striker posed as the photoshoot model for the designer brand Harvey Nichols, but we do not know if it was an endorsement or just a mere photoshoot.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Cars
It does seem like Agbonlahor has a penchant for cars. His craze for cars is so evident that he has been labelled as a ‘‘nuisance neighbour’’ by locals in a swanky Midland suburb because of his noisy sports cars.
The England striker has been accused of waking up the neighbourhood by revving engines outside his luxury property in leafy Streetly, West Midlands.
The former Aston Villa man drives a luxury £180,000 white Lamborghini and has a host of other top-of-the-range vehicles, including a 4×4 Mercedes with blacked-out windows.
Gabriel Agbonlahor Tattoos
Gabriel does not seem to appreciate inking his body. But in his 300th appearance for the club, a fan challenged him that if he scores in that game she would tattoo his name on her bum. Eventually, he scored that day and she got his name and jersey number tattooed on her.
Read More
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”