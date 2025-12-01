Carol Dias – Kaka Wife, her Family, and more 

Who Is Carol Dias? Meet The Wife Of Kaka

Carol Dias is famous for being the wife of Brazilian legend Kaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite coming from a humble background, Carol Dias has already made millions in the modelling and acting industry. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Romarey and Brazilian legend Kaka.

Kaka is considered one of the greatest attacking midfielders Brazil ever produced. Playing with AC Milan, Kaka has achieved major triumphs. However, his greatest display came for the national team, when he helped them to win the 2002 World Cup. Kaka became a family man in 2019 when he married Carol Dias. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Kaka.

Carol Dias Childhood and Family

Carol Dias was born on August 11, 1995, in Goiania, Brazil, making her Brazilian nationality. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.

Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Kaka.

Carol Dias was born in Goiania, Brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Carol Dias Education

Carol went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. Even though we don’t know whether the Brazilian beauty went to college, we believe she must have skipped higher studies in order to pursue a career in modelling.

Carol Dias career

Carol is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from childhood. After deciding to go forward with modelling in her career, she started shooting for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. The Ford Modeling Agency represents her.

Her work includes collaborating with brands like Eve Beauty and EasySim 4U. She acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including Soller Assessoria and Choisir. After her modelling career took off, Carol decided to take a shot at acting. She has featured in several episodes of ‘Pânico na TV’.

Carol is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

Carol Dias Net Worth

Carol hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and acting roles.

She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Carol’s husband, Kaka, has accumulated a significant sum during his peak years.

Carol Dias and Kaka relationship

Kaka met his girlfriend in 2019 after getting separated from his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Celico. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.

Kaka and his wife Carol Dias in their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Reprodução/Instagram)

After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. They finally tied the knot in 2019 at an extravagant marriage ceremony where all their friends and family members were invited.

Carol Dias and Kaka Children

The duo welcomed their first child, Esther Leite, on October 8, 2020. Kaka also has two children from his previous wife, Caroline Celico.

Kaka with his wife and daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Carol Dias Social media

Kaka’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising. She also has a couple of collaborations. Carolina Dias shares her activities on stories and posts.

