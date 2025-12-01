AC Milan
Carol Dias – Kaka Wife, her Family, and more
Who Is Carol Dias? Meet The Wife Of Kaka
Carol Dias is famous for being the wife of Brazilian legend Kaka. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Despite coming from a humble background, Carol Dias has already made millions in the modelling and acting industry. Later on, in this article, we will learn more about her profession. But our main focus will be the beautiful relationship between Romarey and Brazilian legend Kaka.
Kaka is considered one of the greatest attacking midfielders Brazil ever produced. Playing with AC Milan, Kaka has achieved major triumphs. However, his greatest display came for the national team, when he helped them to win the 2002 World Cup. Kaka became a family man in 2019 when he married Carol Dias. So, let’s find out more about the stunning wife of Kaka.
Carol Dias Childhood and Family
Carol Dias was born on August 11, 1995, in Goiania, Brazil, making her Brazilian nationality. Despite having a significant online presence, she never discussed her private life on any public media. That’s why we currently don’t know the name of her parents and their occupations.
Whether she has any siblings is also unknown. We believe she didn’t have an entirely comfortable childhood, but her parents did everything to make sure she got a good headstart in her life. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article if we find something new. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Kaka.
Carol Dias Education
Carol went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a curious student who always looked for explanations. Once she found something interesting, she would spend hours reading and researching the topic. Even though we don’t know whether the Brazilian beauty went to college, we believe she must have skipped higher studies in order to pursue a career in modelling.
Carol Dias career
Carol is a professional model. She was passionate about modelling from childhood. After deciding to go forward with modelling in her career, she started shooting for local photographers, which earned her a reasonable amount. Due to her striking looks and photogenic body, she gained popularity among experienced photographers. The Ford Modeling Agency represents her.
Her work includes collaborating with brands like Eve Beauty and EasySim 4U. She acts as a brand ambassador for many famous brands, including Soller Assessoria and Choisir. After her modelling career took off, Carol decided to take a shot at acting. She has featured in several episodes of ‘Pânico na TV’.
Carol Dias Net Worth
Carol hasn’t shared any information about her earnings. We couldn’t calculate her net worth as we don’t have the exact number of her yearly wages. However, we believe she has accumulated a large sum from her modelling gigs and acting roles.
She enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, which comes at an attractive price. So she might have a significant net worth. We are looking for more information and will update the article if we find reliable data. Carol’s husband, Kaka, has accumulated a significant sum during his peak years.
Carol Dias and Kaka relationship
Kaka met his girlfriend in 2019 after getting separated from his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Celico. We are not pretty sure how they met. But we believe it was love at first sight as the duo was instantly attracted to each other’s charm, and it was only a matter of time before anyone made a move. The pair finally communicated each other’s feelings, and it was an accurate match.
After they started going out together more often, they realised that they had to spend the rest of their lives together. They finally tied the knot in 2019 at an extravagant marriage ceremony where all their friends and family members were invited.
Carol Dias and Kaka Children
The duo welcomed their first child, Esther Leite, on October 8, 2020. Kaka also has two children from his previous wife, Caroline Celico.
Carol Dias Social media
Kaka’s alluring looks became a hit on social media. She gained immense popularity on Instagram. She mostly shares images of herself in fashionable attires. She also adds snaps from her gym activities. Due to her large audience, she has a great potential of earning money if she starts monetising. She also has a couple of collaborations. Carolina Dias shares her activities on stories and posts.
Read More:
AC Milan
Asmir Begovic – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Asmir Begovic is a Bosnian professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for EFL Championship club Leicester City and for the Bosnian national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Asmir Begovic joined the Premier League club Everton from Italian club AC Milan in 2021. He is a talented and experienced goalkeeper who has established himself as one of the best in the Premier League and Europe. He is currently the backup goalkeeper for the English keeper Jordan Pickford at Everton.
Asmir represents Bosnia and Herzegovina’s national team and has been a great leader for the team with experience over 50 appearances for the national team. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.
Asmir Begovic’s Net Worth and Salary
Asmir is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £22 m as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £676,000 per year playing for Leicester City.
Asmir Begovic Club Career
Asmir began his career at Portsmouth, before moving to Stoke City in 2010. He spent five seasons with the Potters, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and earning a reputation as one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League.
In 2015, Begovic joined Chelsea as a backup to Thibaut Courtois, but still managed to make over 50 appearances for the club across all competitions, including starting in the Premier League and Champions League. He then moved on to AFC Bournemouth in 2017, where he played for two seasons before joining AC Milan in 2019.
After a loan period with AC Milan for 6 months, he joined the Premier League club Everton on 20 July 2021 on a 12-month contract with an option to extend for a further year. He made his premier league for Everton debut against Aston Villa on 18 September 18 and the match resulted in a 3-0 loss. The footballer moved to Leicester City for the 2025 EFL Championship season.
Asmir Begovic International Career
Begovic has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since 2008, earning over 50 caps and serving as their captain. He played a crucial role in their qualification for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, their first major tournament as an independent nation.
After the World Cup, Begovic continued to be a regular starter for the national team, helping them qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was also appointed as the team’s captain, a role he held for several years. The goalkeeper was a part of the national team for 11 years.
Asmir Begovic Family
Asmir was born on 20 June 1987 in Trebinje, SR Bosnia and Herzegovina, Yugoslavia. His parents are Amir and Ajnija Begovic. His father Amir, was also a goalkeeper who played for Leotar and Iskra Bugojno whilst his mother, Ajnija, hails from Stolac.
The Begović family fled the Bosnian War to Germany when Asmir was four years old, where he began to play organized football with the local youth club FC Kirchhausen in Heilbronn. When he was 10, his family moved to Edmonton in Canada. Throughout Asmirs football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially.
Asmir Begovic’s Wife – Nicolle Begovic
Asmir Begovic is married to Nicolle Begovic. She is a dedicated equestrian athlete with a resolute approach and commitment to the much-loved sport of Dressage. With a strong commitment and high expectations of the sport to which she has dedicated herself full-time, Nicolle demands high expectations of herself and her approach to the discipline she loves with a passion. The couple also has two daughters. the name of the eldest daughter is Taylor. The youngest one’s name is not available.
Asmir Begovic Sponsors and Endorsements
The Goalkeeper has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. But Asmir is the founder of the Asmir Begovic Foundation. This is a non-profit organization that has been created to help needy children. It also helps to build and rebuild recreational facilities in England and Bosnia.
Asmir Begovic Cars and Tattoos
Asmir Begovic has been spotted driving a Jeep in the streets of Bournemouth. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Zoe Cristofoli? Meet The Girlfriend Of Theo Hernandez
Zoe Cristofoli is famous for being the girlfriend of former AC Milan star Theo Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Coming from a humble background, Zoe had to fight for everything she has achieved in her life. She didn’t let her background and condition dictate her life and took charge of her career. Starting with a lot of low paying jobs, she gradually built her empire. She is a successful entrepreneur and influencer.
Zoe is the girlfriend of French footballer Theo Hernandez. She didn’t let Theo get close to her very easily. However, the duo eventually formed a great bond over the years. They have won the test of time. Her partner plays as a left-back for Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal and has achieved so much in his career.
Theo makes the headlines in national and international media numerous times due to his incredible performances for AC Milan. However, his love life is still a mystery to fans. Many have misconceptions about his relationship. Today we are going to reveal many interesting facts about the girlfriend of Theo Hernandez that can probably answer all the questions.
Zoe Cristofoli Childhood and Family
Zoe was born on February 17, 1983. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. Her father and mother got divorced when she was very young. She doesn’t want to talk about the incident. Furthermore, she hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Her mother raised her. Zoe has disclosed that she has a great relationship with her. Our report suggests that her father is also making a great effort in working their relationship out. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and update the article if we find new data.
Zoe Cristofoli Education
Zoe spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Italy. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that. We believe she started working at an early age, and that’s why she might have skipped college education.
Zoe Cristofoli career
Zoe started her career doing a lot of low paying jobs. She even worked as a babysitter, waitress and even mechanic of motorcycles. Eventually, it all paid out when she got her big break. Currently, she owns a Tattoo parlour in Italy. It was a childhood dream as she is very passionate about tattoos.
Zoe is also a model, Instagram influencer and fashion blogger. She doesn’t like the ‘influencer’ word. However, considering the vast follower base on the social media platform, she has a significant influence on her community.
Zoe was also featured in Italian singer Omar Pedrini’s music video in 2017. She was passionate about the field also as she worked as a DJ for a period.
Zoe Cristofoli Net Worth
Zoe’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She has accumulated a lot of money through her various ventures. Currently, she has her own business and a stable source of income. However, we couldn’t calculate her net worth because we don’t know her exact earnings.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez relationship
Theo Hernandez met his girlfriend through a mutual friend. They had dinner together in June 2020. When the Italian footballer laid eyes on her, he felt something very unique. He knew he had to attempt to make his feelings clear to her. However, after sending several texts through Instagram, she didn’t reply. Theo continued his attempt and finally convinced her for a dinner date. They started going out together and learned many interesting facts about each other. After a few months of dating, they moved into a live-in-relationship. The duo has remained inseparable since then. They haven’t taken the big decision of tying the knot. However, they have enough time in their hands, considering they are very young.
Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez Children
Zoe and Theo have two beautiful kids. They announced the arrival of their children on Instagram. They were blessed with a a son Theo Junior, in April 2022, and a daughter named Cloé, in April 2025.
Zoe Cristofoli Social media
Zoe is very active on Instagram. She currently has 1m followers on her page. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her husband. From her Insta photos, it is evident that she enjoys spending quality time with her family. Zoe is a jovial girl and she is an absolute extrovert .
Read More:
AC Milan
Who Is Isabelle da Silva? Meet The Wife Of Thiago Silva
Isabelle da Silva is famous for being the wife Of Chelsea star Thiago Silva. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Isabelle da Silva has been with Thiago for a long time. All these years, she has played the role of a fierce supporter and a responsible wife. Their relationship has matured over the years. It all started in Brazil when Silva wasn’t even the superstar figure that we know today. Well, things have worked out extensively for the Brazilian defender. After serving PSG for 8 years, he moved to Chelsea in 2020. He became an instant hit at Stamford Bridge and has already gathered a strong fanbase. Even though his career is worth knowing, we are not here to discuss that today. Many don’t know anything about the stunning wife of Thiago Silva. So, today we will reveal many interesting facts about Isabelle da Silva. Without further ado, let’s begin.
Isabelle da Silva Childhood and Family
Isabelle came to the earth on March 11, 1987. Her mother’s name is Laninha Mendes. Even though Isabelle is an extrovert and likes to give public appearances, she has maintained secrecy regarding her parents and childhood details. We couldn’t fetch her father’s name and what his occupation was. She hasn’t disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing details and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Thiago Silva.
Isabelle da Silva Education
Isabelle completed her high school graduation from a local institution in Brazil. Whether she went to university after that is still unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the course she took. We believe she was very ambitious from the beginning and had a strong mindset. Coming from a humble family, she fought for her dreams.
Isabelle da Silva career
Isabelle has earned massive fame on social media. Her Instagram account – @bellesilva, currently has 469k followers. She has a positive influence on her audience. We believe she has started to monetize her Instagram presence by promoting different products through her handle. The influencer industry has seen significant growth in the last few years, and there is massive potential. Isabelle is already trying to take advantage of social media power.
Isabelle is also a model. Being a wife of a Chelsea star and an influential social media personality, she has attracted the attention of a lot of big fashion houses. Furthermore, She has done some photoshoots for London based brands.
Isabelle da Silva Net Worth
Isabelle’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t disclosed any details about her earnings, and that’s why tracking her net worth has been difficult for us. We believe her primary source of income is her Instagram collaborations. She also earns a considerable amount from her modelling career.
On the other hand, Thiago Silva’s net worth is pretty significant. The Brazilian defender has been playing at the top level for quite some years now, and his value has increased over the years. Currently, he earns over $17 Million per year in salary, and his net worth is believed to be $45 Million.
Isabelle da Silva husband Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva started his football journey in Brazil. His strong defensive abilities and top-notch attitude helped him rapidly rise to his country’s top charts. After making the breakthrough with local teams, he spent spells at FC Porto, Dinamo Moscow. But his name was relatively unknown in the European scenario until he joined AC Milan in 2009. He won the Italian Scudetto and Italian Super Cup with Rossoneri. PSG signed him in 2012, and he became a team leader after a few years. He won multiple titles for the French team before moving to Chelsea in 2020. Currently, he is an integral part of Thomas Tuchel’s side and has already helped the team win the Champions League.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva relationship
Thiago and Isabelle have been together since the 2000s. You can say the duo has known each other for ages. They are from the same neighbourhood. So finding the love of his life wasn’t very difficult for the central defender. They dated for a long time before moving into a live-in relationship. The couple got married in 2015. They kept their wedding ceremony private, and only a few family members and close friends were allowed. Isabelle has followed her husband wherever he has gone. Currently, the Silva family is staying in London. Their family size has increased with the arrival of children.
Isabelle da Silva and Thiago Silva Children
Isabelle gave birth to Thiago Silva’s first son, Isago da Silva On November 12, 2010. Their second son, Iago de Silva, came to earth on April 4, 2011.
Isabelle da Silva Social media
Isabelle is very active on Instagram. She has 700k followers currently who show support for her content. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her husband and son. She likes to visit Stamford Bridge to cheer for Thiago, and she shares updates of her journey on social media. From her activities, it’s evident that she likes to shop a lot. Isabella has posted more than 2000 pictures which include her family, partner, kids, and collaborations.
Read More:
Home » Teams » Real Madrid »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”