Watford Sign Winger Karin Muya From Charlton Athletic on Free Transfer as Experienced Performer Arrives

Watford have secured experienced winger Karin Muya on a free transfer following her Charlton Athletic departure, completing their seventh summer signing as newly promoted club continues aggressive squad construction.

Karin Muya is a Golden Girl! 🤩



She joins us from Charlton Athletic to add a wealth of WSL2 experience on the wing 💨



Welcome to Watford, Karin! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/zwYpZN0l9w — Watford FC Women (@WatfordFCWomen) July 28, 2026

The 31-year-old winger joins the Golden Girls after establishing herself as crucial contributor during Charlton’s promotion-winning campaign, featuring consistently across all league fixtures whilst scoring two goals supporting the South East Londoners’ historic Women’s Super League ascension.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be signing for Watford. It’s an exciting club with a real sense of possibility. I’m genuinely grateful to be here." – Karin Muya 💛 pic.twitter.com/7AC3Y137ih — Watford FC Women (@WatfordFCWomen) July 28, 2026

Muya brings proven elite-level experience accumulated across multiple European and English football structures including Chelsea, ASD Orobica Calcio Bergamo and San Marino Academy before her London City Lionesses tenure under highly-regarded coach Melissa Phillips. Her combination of pace, power and technical trickery establishes her as versatile attacking option capable of immediate Women’s Super League 2 contribution despite her age profile.

Karin joins the crew 👋 pic.twitter.com/q6rchVLxs6 — Watford FC Women (@WatfordFCWomen) July 28, 2026

Promotion-Winning Experience Provides Watford Immediate Quality

Muya’s three year Charlton journey culminating in promotion success demonstrates proven capability delivering under pressure whilst maintaining consistency across demanding campaigns. Her universal appearance participation during Charlton’s championship season suggests genuine reliability rather than sporadic performer, validating Watford’s decision to invest in her experience and established quality.

We can confirm that Amalie Thestrup, Gracie Pearse, Emma Bissell, Frankie Finlayson and Karin Muya will be departing the club upon the expiration of their contracts this summer.



We thank them for all their work and wish them the best of luck in the future ❤️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) June 12, 2026

The winger’s willingness to commit to newly promoted club on free transfer suggests genuine belief in Watford’s project rather than viewing the move as career wind-down arrangement.

Watford Build Attacking Depth Through Strategic Recruitment

Muya becomes Watford’s seventh summer signing, representing comprehensive squad construction philosophy supporting their Women’s Super League 2 establishment. Rather than consolidating their promotion achievement, they systematically acquire experienced performers capable of immediate competitive contribution whilst maintaining squad flexibility regarding alternative options.

This signing feels strategically sound for Watford’s second tier readiness. Muya arrives with established Women’s Super League experience combined with proven consistency during championship-winning campaigns, providing attacking depth alongside established leadership supporting their inaugural top two football campaign.

Also read: Leah Davidson Departs Melbourne City After Six Years Championship Success as Midfielder Joins Charlton Athletic