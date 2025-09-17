Karl Hein – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Fabio Vieira is a professional Portuguese football player who plays as an attacking midfielder for Hamburger SV currently and in this article we will see more about Fabio Vieira’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Fábio Daniel Ferreira Vieira joined Arsenal from FC Porto in 2022 and is yet to establish a spot for him in the starting eleven as he has played 116 minutes till now for the gunners. In 2025, he joined Bundesliga club Hamburger SV on loan from Arsenal. He has also represented the Portugal U21 team. He has managed to score a goal in his three premier league appearances.

While we all know about his abilities on the football pitch, in this blog, we try to get to know more about Vieira’s background. In this blog, we will get to know more about the midfielder’s net worth, salary, family, and much more.

Fabio Vieira is a midfielder for Arsenal. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabio Vieira Net Worth and Salary

The young Portuguese midfielder joined the Premier League club Arsenal and the contract with the gunners has helped to get a net worth of around 14 Million Euro. He has just signed a contract with the team in 2024 which makes him earn a huge salary of around €25,000 per week. The attacking midfielder is on the right path to be a successful baller in the future and works for it everyday. Fabio Vieira earns 400 million euros every year.

Fabio Vieira Club Career

Vieira debuted for FC Porto’s juniors and won the 2018–19 UEFA Youth League where he played nine matches in the league. Later, he was promoted to Porto’s B team and made his debut on 24 February 2019, in a match against Arouca which ended in a defeat for his team.

He moved to the first team of FC Porto in June 2020 and had eight appearances for the eventual champions. In October 2020, the attacking midfielder scored on his second UEFA Champions League appearance for FC Porto. He got more space in the first team of Porto after his successful performances in the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship and was named the man of the tournament.

Fabio Vieira in a Porto jersey. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

After the impressive performances of the rising baller, many clubs were in the race to sign him. Arsenal took the initiative and signed Vieira on a long contract in June 2022 for a fee of 35 million euros plus add-ons. Vieira debuted for the gunners as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat against Manchester United in September 2022.

He received his first start in the UEFA Europa League match against FC Zurich which resulted in a 2-1 win. The talented Portuguese midfielder scored his first premier league goal against Brentford in which Arsenal won the match by 3-0. He is said to be a key player for the Gunners and shows his importance whenever given chance. Hd played for Porto in 2024. In 2025, he moved to Bundesliga.

Fabio Vieira International Career

With his consistently good performances, Vieira was included in the Portugal U18 team back in 2018. Then played for Portugal U19, U20 and for Portugal U21. He has played for Portugal U21 football team 21 times and managed to score 13 goals.

Fabio Vieira of Portugal scores their team’s first goal during the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship. (Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images)

Fabio Vieira Early Life

Vieira was born on 30 May 2000 in Santa Maria da Feira, Portugal to the couple Carlos Vítor Vieira and Paula Vieira. There is no such evidence of him having a sibling and most probably he is a single child to the Portuguese couple. Vieira joined the Porto youth academy at an early age and progressed all the way up.

Fabio Vieira Girlfriend – Carina Raquel

The Portuguese midfielder is currently dating Carina Raquel. The stunning Portuguese woman Carina Raquel is 23 years old and is a business science student. She completed her studies in Portugal. They both have been in a relationship since 2020. Everyone hopes that they both spend great times together ahead. Fabio Vieira and his girlfriend were blessed with a son in 2023.

Fabio Vieira Endorsement and sponsorship

Vieira has a boot-related endorsement deal with Nike. As a part of the endorsement deal with Nike, he wore the Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite boot during the 2021-22 season. Other than this, he doesn’t seem to endorse any other products. His sponsor details are not available as of now, but seeing the growth and development of the player, it is sure that we need to update this section in the near future.

Fabio Vieira Cars and Tattoos

Fabio has been spotted driving a red hot car, and the model of the car is not available. In future, he might add more cars to his garage. Vieira doesn’t seem to fancy inking his body, unlike most footballers. From the images that he shares, it is clear that he doesn’t have a tattoo on his body.

Fabio Vieira enjoying his vacation. (Credits: @fabiodfvieira Instagram)

